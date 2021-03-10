Theatre News: Allegiance, 35MM: A Musical Exhibition,Romeo y Julieta and Gallathea

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, announced today that the critically acclaimed Broadway hit, George Takei’s Allegiance, which brings to the forefront an important piece of American history through a powerful story, will be available on the platform exclusively around the globe, except in Asia, beginning on March 18th.

The production also features Broadway stars Telly Leung (Godspell, Glee) and Tony Award®-winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Mulan).

I fell in love with 35MM: A Musical Exhibition in Focus when I heard Jay Armstrong Johnson and Lindsay Mendez sing “Make Me Happy”. So I pleased to announce John Johnson and Very Intensive Productions are releasing the album of 35MM: A Musical Exhibition in Focus, which will be available now (March 9) via Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.

Did you know that the song “Crazytown” is structured around the 20 most common nightmares of college students?

Or that “The Ballad of Sara Berry” was written in 2 days before its world premiere?

Hear how the guitar riff of “Good Lady” was pulled straight out of “Giants in the Sky,”

The first line of “Party Goes with You” was recorded with the wrong lyric … and no one caught it,

And learn the tragically true story that inspired “Cut You a Piece.”

Plus so much more.

35MM: A Musical Exhibition is a cult-hit musical written by Ryan Scott Oliver that has been performed hundreds of times all over the world, including Japan, Australia, Scotland, England, Canada and across the US. With a cast recording (by Ghostlight Records) that has been experienced more than 20 million times, the show is song cycle based on photographs by world-renowned Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy (Murphymade.com).

The podcast-style album is narrated by Ryan Scott Oliver and features interviews with original cast members Alex Brightman, Ben Crawford, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Lindsay Mendez and Betsy Wolfe, with additional commentary by Murphy. Every song (including transitions) receives a track-by-track breakdown, analyzing music and lyrics and digging deep into their origins and inspirations.

A comprehensive deep dive perfect for actors, directors, writers, and creatives of any kind, 35MM: A Musical Exhibition in Focus also includes Oliver and Murphy reflecting on the decade-old songs and photographs respectively (“Matt and Ryan Grade 35MM”), a discussion with the original cast about the show’s legacy (“Parting Shots”), and a TedTalk-style tutorial guiding young creatives on how to develop and produce their own work by the writer himself (“RSO’s Thoughts on Making Stuff Happen”).

The track list is as follows:

1. Stop Time: Commentary

2. Crazytown: Commentary — feat. Alex Brightman

3. Transition 1: Commentary

4. On Monday: Commentary — feat. Betsy Wolfe

5. Caralee: Commentary — feat. Michael Lowney

6. The Party Goes with You: Commentary — feat. Lindsay Mendez

7. Good Lady: Commentary — feat. Ben Crawford & Lindsay Mendez

8. Transition 2: Commentary — feat. Lindsay Mendez

9. Make Me Happy: Commentary — feat. Ben Crawford

10. The Seraph: Commentary — feat. Jay Armstrong Johnson

11. Immaculate Deception: Commentary — feat. Alex Brightman & Lindsay Mendez

12. Transition 3: Commentary

13. Leave Luanne: Commentary — feat. Jay Armstrong Johnson

14. Mama, Let Me In: Commentary — feat. Jay Armstrong Johnson

15. Why Must We Tell Them Why?: Commentary

16. Twisted Teeth: Commentary — feat. Jay Armstrong Johnson & Betsy Wolfe

17. Hemming & Hawing: Commentary — feat. Ben Crawford & Betsy Wolfe

18. Transition 4: Commentary

19. Cut You a Piece: Commentary — feat. Betsy Wolfe

20. Transition 5: Commentary

21. The Ballad of Sara Berry: Commentary — feat. Lindsay Mendez, Alex Brightman & Jay Armstrong Johnson

22. Finale: Commentary

23. Matt and RSO Grade 35MM

24. RSO’s Thoughts of Making Stuff Happen

25. Parting Shots — feat. Alex Brightman, Ben Crawford, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Lindsay Mendez & Betsy Wolfe

The Public Theatre brings director Saheem Ali to continue his audio exploration of William Shakespeare’s canon with a new production of Romeo y Julieta, collaborating with playwright Ricardo Pérez González on an adaptation of noted scholar Alfredo Michel Modenessi’s Spanish translation. Actor Lupita Nyong’o plays Julieta, with Juan Castano as her Romeo, in this bilingual Spanish and English production that will bring one of history’s most famed lovers to your homes and phones in a stunning new audio play.

This Monday March 22, 2021 at 7:30pm The Redbull Theatre will present John Lyly’s Gallathea. First performed in 1588, this a trans love story set against the backdrop of a climate crisis. Loosely based on John Lyly’s 1585 play Gallathea, MJ Kaufman’s new play tells the story of two young women from a village threatened with flooding who escape to the nearby woods disguised as boys and fall in love. This benefit reading is a collaboration with WP Theatre.

First performed in 1588, John Lyly’s GALLATHEA is a queer love story set inside the landscape of classical myth. In order to avoid becoming dinner for a sea monster, Gallathea and Phillida are sent into the forest dressed as boys. Meanwhile, three shipwrecked brothers set out to seek their fortunes, Cupid stirs up his usual trouble, nymphs fall for mortals, and Neptune–God of the Sea–waits to make his move. This playful pastoral of love, desire, and finding yourself is an affirmation of identity–joyfully reclaimed for 2021. This benefit reading is a collaboration with This benefit reading is a collaboration with The Drama League..

Directed by Emma Rosa Went (Drama League Classical Directing Fellow), this livestream benefit reading will feature Olivia Rose Barresi (Courage! To the Field! at the Tank), Helen Cespedes (The School for Scandal – Red Bull Theater, Timon of Athens – RSC), Nathaniel P. Claridad (Disney’s Mulan), Amy Jo Jackson (The Great Recession – Flea Theater), Rami Margron (Hurricane Diane – Old Globe), Christopher Michael McFarland (Measure for Measure – TFANA), Jason O’Connell (Judgment Day at Park Avenue Armory), Layla Khoshnoudi (Men on Boats – Playwrights Horizons), Aneesh Sheth (Netflix’s “Jessica Jones”), David Ryan Smith (Mankind – Playwrights Horizons), and Zo Tipp (Bundle of Sticks at INTAR).

A second version on March 22nd will be directed by Will Davis (India Pale Ale, Men in Boats), this livestream benefit reading will feature Grammy Award-winner Ty Defoe, Jo Lampert (Hundred Days, Joan of Arc), Aneesh Sheth (Netflix’s “Jessica Jones”), Futaba Shioda (Rent 20th Anniversary tour), and TL Thompson (Is This a Room) and more.

