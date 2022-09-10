Theatre News: Almost Famous, 1776, Between Riverside And Crazy, As You Like It and Madeleine George

Almost Famous,will begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) October 3, with opening night set for November 3rd. The new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, is based on his iconic film. Featuring a book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O’Gleby.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it’s all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you’ll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Roundabout Theatre Company (RTC) announces today that beginning Tuesday, October 25, Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) will lead the cast of the new Broadway production of 1776 as “John Adams,” directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater (ART). Lloyd reunites with Paulus following their work together on Invisible Thread (Second Stage) and Witness Uganda (ART).

Crystal Lucas-Perry will play her final performance on Sunday, October 23, departing for another project that is soon to be announced.

Lloyd joins the previously announced Broadway cast of 1776, including Gisela Adisa as “Robert Livingston,” Nancy Anderson as “George Read,” Becca Ayers as “Col. Thomas McKean,” Tiffani Barbour as “Andrew McNair,” Carolee Carmello as “John Dickinson,” Allyson Kaye Daniel as “Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon,” Elizabeth A. Davis as “Thomas Jefferson,” Mehry Eslaminia as “Charles Thomson,” Joanna Glushak as “Stephen Hopkins,” Shawna Hamic as “Richard Henry Lee,” Eryn LeCroy as “Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall,” Liz Mikel as “John Hancock,” Patrena Murray as “Benjamin Franklin,” Oneika Phillips as “Joseph Hewes,” Lulu Picart as “Samuel Chase,” Sara Porkalob as “Edward Rutledge,” Sushma Saha as “Judge James Wilson,” Brooke Simpson as “Roger Sherman,” Salome B. Smith as “Courier,” Sav Souza as “Dr. Josiah Bartlett,” Jill Vallery as “Caesar Rodney,” and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe, and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

1776 begins preview performances on Friday, September 16, 2022 and opens officially on Thursday, October 6, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Save up to 15%* on tickets to This Beautiful Future!

Click here and use code TBFPB