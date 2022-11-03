Theatre News: Almost Famous, Lena Horne, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Hadestown and Some Like It Hot

Jimmy Fallon has accepted the invitation of Cameron Crowe’s to reprise his role from the Almost Famous film for the new Broadway stage musical adaptation. Crowe made a casual pledge to his old Almost Famous actor Fallon that when the then-developing musical adaptation of the film makes it to Broadway, Fallon has an open invitation to reprise his role as harried (and hairy) band manager Dennie Hope. “I’m in!” Fallon exclaimed.

Almost Famous opens tonight on the Red Carpet music-legend Joni Mitchell, Amir Aronson, Irving Azoff, Melissa Benoist, David Bryan, Clive Davis, Donald & Libby Fagan, John Heilemann, Paul Rudd, Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski, Lynn Nottage, Tommy Tune, Brenda Vacarro, Jann & Gus Wenner, Christopher Wheeldon, and the original inspiration for ‘Penny Lane,’ Pennie Trumbull.

Also walking the carpet will be the creative team of Almost Famous Academy Award-winner Cameron Crowe (book & lyrics), Jeremy Herrin (director), Tom Kitt(music, lyrics, orchestrations & arrangements), and principal cast members: Chris Wood (Russell Hammond), Anika Larsen (Elaine Miller), Solea Pfeiffer (Penny Lane), Drew Gehling (Jeff Bebe), Rob Colletti (Lester Bangs), and introducing Casey Likes (William Miller), and many more special guests.

The Nederlander Organization unveiled the new Lena Horne Theatre in honor of iconic entertainer and civil rights activist Lena Horne. This is the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman.

James (Jimmy) L. Nederlander’s father, James M. Nederlander, was instrumental as one of the lead producers of Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music which played at the Nederlander Theatre in 1981.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams were there, as was Tamara Tunie, Audra McDonald and Karen Boykin-Towns of the NAACP. The event included special performances from Vanessa L. Williams and LaChanze. Williams sang “Stormy Weather,” while LaChanze performed “I’m Here.”

The former Brooks Atkinson Theatre currently houses the two-time Tony Award-winning show, Six: The Musical.

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will perform as part of NBC’s broadcast of the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. A Beautiful Noise began preview performances and opens Sunday, December 4 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Grammy Award® winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, who is also one of the show’s producers with Broadway veteran Ken Davenport, will be released by UMe tonight at midnight on all major streaming platforms. The CD will be exclusively available at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) and released Friday, December 2. To pre-order the CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical click HERE.

Finally, the show announces its digital lottery policy powered by Telecharge Lottery, giving theater lovers a way to get low-priced tickets. Beginning with the Thursday, November 3 performance, entries for the A Beautiful Noise’s digital lottery, will start at 12 AM ET, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 9 AM ET and 3 PM ET. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $55 each. Please visit rush.telecharge.com to enter and for additional information.

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

Producers announced that Patrick Page will play his final performance in Hadestown, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, on Friday, December 30.

Page first played Hades, lord of the underworld, in 2015 in early readings and workshops of Hadestown and has starred in each developmental production of the musical including the world premiere at NYTW (2016), Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre (2017), London’s National Theatre (2018), and on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (2019).

For his performance, Page has been heralded as “electrifyingly maleficent” (New York Times), “a sensation” (New York Magazine), “astonishing,” (The Evening Standard), and “incomparable” (Time Out New York). He received a Grammy Award for Hadestown as well as a Tony Award nomination and Lortel Award nomination.

In addition to Hadestown, Page is a series regular in HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” will appear in the upcoming season of Apple+’s “Schmigadoon,” and will be in the holiday film Spirited alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Farrell which begins streaming on Apple+ on Friday, November 18.

Anaïs Mitchell, the Tony Award-winning writer of Hadestown said, “Patrick’s Hades was terrifying, funny, vulnerable, even lovable. As a writer I learned so much from Patrick, about his character and about drama itself. His miraculous voice, his electrifying intelligence and honesty will be sorely missed both on and offstage. Eternal gratitude to you, Patrick, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Page said, “Hadestown has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Over the past seven years I have had a front row seat to the genius of Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin as the show evolved from its initial production Off-Broadway through its Canadian and British incarnations and now, on Broadway. I will always be connected to the character of Hades in some way – but it’s time to move on. I’m grateful beyond measure.”

Starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt will return to the Kerr as Hades. He will be joined by Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Grammy Award® winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Tony Award winner Lillias White. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Soara-Joye Ross, and Mariand Torres as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Brandon Cameron, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Sayo Oni, Yael “YaYa” Reich, and Davis Wayne.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Makeup Designer), Cheryl Thomas (Hair and Skin Consultant), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting). Karen Moore will serve as Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats. The ensemble includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.