Theatre News: Almost Famous, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Ohio State Murders, Between the Lines and Broadway Closings

Last evening, Almost Famous film cast member Jimmy Fallon (Dennis Hope) attended a performance of Broadway’s Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe. Cast member Casey Likes pulled Fallon up from the sold-out audience to join the cast for the curtain call. After the performance, Fallon met with the company, spoke with them and took photos, joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt and Crowe.
Fallon said, “I hadn’t seen the movie Almost Famous since our premiere 20 years ago. I still can’t believe I was in the movie and went by myself to the Broadway performance, so I could go back in time, study all the actors and watch Jakeim Hart deliver my lines like they were supposed to be delivered. Every line in this show is brilliant. I was trying not to get emotional, but I kept thinking Cameron Crowe is a genius.”
Fallon continued, “At intermission, an usher wanted to make sure the seat next to me was empty and told me someone would be sitting next to me for the second act. And then they lead this person to the aisle seat. It was Cameron. He watched the whole second act with me – the scenes that my character was in. That was special. That was emotional. That is Cameron.”
Playing its final performance this Sunday, January 8, Almost Famous will have played 30 preview performances and 77 performances.
Peter Pan Goes Wrong plans spring Broadway bow. The farce, by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, is about a bumbling theater company attempting to stage the popular children’s play, a sort of sequel in which the same theater company attempts to stage J.M. Barrie’s beloved play about a boy who doesn’t grow up.
Peter Pan Goes Wrong is scheduled to start performances March 17 and to open April 19 at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theater. The play is planning a limited run of 16.5 weeks (the unorthodox run length reflects the company’s off-kilter brand).
Ohio State Murders, starring Audra McDonald, will close January 15th. The 75-minute memory play by Adrienne Kennedy had been scheduled to run until February 12th.
Ghostlight Records will celebrate Between the Lines – Original Cast Recording, based on the recent new Off-Broadway production, with a special concert event at 54 Below on Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 PM. Tickets, which are $65-75, are available HERE. The concert will feature the show’s original cast members Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Vicki Lewis, Hillary Fisher, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Sean Stack, Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry, Aubrey Matalon, and Julia Murney. The album, which will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, January 13, is currently available for pre-order. Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, the show was directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride). Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+’s “Central Park”), in their New York theatre debuts. The album is produced by Michael Croiter and Greg Anthony Rassen. Pre-save the album at Ghostlight.lnk.to/BetweenTheLines
Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive
The cast album features the original cast of Between the Lines, including Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. The album also includes vocal contributions from Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry, and Aubrey Matalon.
Broadway shows closing include on January 8th Into the Woods, 1776, Beetlejuice and Almost Famous. On the 15th A Strange Loop, Death of a Salesman, The Music Man, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool andTopdog/Underdog. On the 20th The Piano Lesson.
