Theatre News: American Buffalo, Street Fair, Some Lovers, $ For Theatre’s, Goosebumps and

Three small times hustlers still want their cut of the American Dream. Emmy & Tony Award® winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award® & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss will star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo, directed by Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre). The production will officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on Wednesday, April 14, 2022, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. Performances for American Buffalo will begin the week of March 22, 2022.
Broadway Records has released the world premiere concept recording of “Some Lovers” written by six-time Grammy and three-time Academy Award Winner Burt Bacharach (Promises, Promises; Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid) and Grammy, two-time Tony, and Olivier Award Winner Steven Sater (Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart). The album features Colton Ryan and Molly Gordon (co-stars from Alice by Heart), Betsy Wolfe and Tracie Thoms (co-stars from Falsettos), Ethan Slater and Lilli Cooper (co-stars from SpongeBob SquarePants and Edge of the World), Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele (co-stars from Spring Awakening and “Glee”), Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel (co-stars from The Band’s Visit), Conrad Ricamora and Ashley Park (co-stars from The King and I), Christy Altomare and Derek Klena (co-stars from Anastasia), Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables and Anastasia), Jennifer Holliday(Dreamgirls), Kristin Chenoweth (Promises, Promises), Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes(co-stars in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and My Marcello), and Graham Phillipsand Auli’i Cravalho (co-stars from The Little Mermaid Live!).
Some Lovers follows the story of a couple caught between their present and their past.
The album is availablewherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com
The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP) has been approved by New York State as a qualifying diversity and arts job training program for the state’s $100 million New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, a two-year program designed to accelerate the return of entertainment and tourism industries devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Productions may satisfy the requirement for the training program by having staff participate in TTLP’s state Tax Credit fellowship program. TTLP will assist in the recruitment and continued development of BIPOC creative producers and company managers by offering supplemental opportunities for continued learning and mentorship.
TTLP seeks to create lasting change in American theatre by installing BIPOC leadership in the industry. The goal of the program – which was launched in April by Broadway producers Barbara Broccoli, Lia Vollack, Alecia Parker, Patrick Daly and Travis Ballenger – is to equip BIPOC arts leaders with the practical skills, knowledge and professional networks within the commercial management sector by administering three-year fellowships in general management, company management and creative producing. The program helps to eliminate barriers to participation; provide sustained funding and support over three years; and works towards permanent job placement of its fellows.
“TTLP looks forward to working with Broadway productions to actualize our efforts towards a more diverse and equitable field that will strengthen our industry for years to come,” said TTLP Program Manager Leah Harris.
Productions interested in working with TTLP as an approved tax credit program should write to info@ttlp.org to request an application. TTLP will work collaboratively with the producer and their new hire to map out learning goals and design a bespoke fellowship for each individual that identifies and addresses areas of growth and ensure their continued development.
Ghostlight Records will releaseGoosebumps® The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (Original Studio Cast Recording) in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 29, just in time for Halloween. The show is based on the book by R.L. Stine published by Scholastic Inc.®, and features music and lyrics by Danny Abosch and book and lyrics by John Maclay. This announcement celebrates Stine’s 78th birthday today, Friday, October 8. The all-star cast includes Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Alex Brightman (Tony nominee for Beetlejuice), Noah Galvin (Waitress, “The Real O’Neals”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Tony nominee for Dreamgirls), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), in addition to a special appearance from R.L. Stine himself.
The album cover is a new original work by Tim Jacobus, illustrator of the iconic original Goosebumps art. Starting today, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive the track “Goosebumps.” To pre-save or pre-order the album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/GoosebumpsTheMusicalPR
Brooke and Zeke are thrilled to be starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom, and not the least bit frightened by the old legend that the play is cursed. But when strange, spooky messages start appearing, and a masked menace starts disrupting rehearsals, they begin to wonder: what if there really is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show?! Prepare to get goosebumps as they race to solve the mystery in this thrilling—and chilling—new musical, based on the classic series by R.L. Stine.
Repertorio Español announces the winners of The 2021 Miranda Family Voces Latinx Playwriting Competition, an initiative to develop and promote Latinx plays that resonate with and accurately depict the Latinx experience. The competition is inclusive of all playwrights who are at least 18 years of age and residents of the United States or Puerto Rico.
|1st Place: (Award: $3,000)
From The Fountain by Joel Pérez from New York, NY.
Joel Pérez is an award-winning actor and writer living in NYC. His theater work includes Fun Home (Broadway), Kiss My Aztec! (La Jolla Playhouse) and Sweet Charity (New Group; Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical). TV work includes Jesus Christ Superstar Live! (NBC), Person of Interest (CBS) and Odd Mom Out (Bravo). He writes and performs with the musical theater sketch show SHIZ. He recently wrote and performed Black Beans Project at The Huntington Theatre and his new solo musical comedy Playing With Myself at Ars Nova. His play, The Church of the Holy Glory, premiered at Ars Nova ANTFest 2018. He is a 2021 TimeWarner 150 Artist Grant recipient for his original comedy pilot You’re Tired. You’re Poor. He is a 2019 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellow in Playwriting from NYFA. Follow him at @misterjoelperez and visit www.joelperez.com
After an extended self-imposed exile, Fernando returns to his hometown to attend the funeral of his Pentecostal pastor father, Ernesto, at the church he grew up in. Memories flood Fernando’s mind as he attempts to sort through the wreckage of his fractured family. From the Fountain is a play about faith, home, and what we are willing to sacrifice for our family.
2nd Place: (Award: $2,000)
Machine Learning by Francisco Mendoza from Brooklyn, NY.
Francisco Mendoza is an Argentinian writer currently living in Brooklyn, NY, after spending several years in Brazil. His work has been developed or presented at The New Group, the MacDowell Colony, and Northern Stage, among others. His scripts include stage plays Machine Learning (The Lark’s Playwrights Week, Yale Drama Series Runner Up, San Diego Rep Latinx Festival), Tooth For Tooth (Finalist, Sundance Theater Lab; Finalist, Princess Grace Fellowship), and Patriarch (Great Plains Theatre Conference). notrealmendoza.com
In Machine Learning, his estranged, alcoholic father is diagnosed with liver cancer, computer scientist Jorge dreams up a nursing app to manage the disease in his stead. As the machine’s capabilities grow, however, the possibility of leaving it in charge of the treatment becomes more real, forcing Jorge to reckon with his responsibilities as a son—and as a creator.
3rd Place: (Award: $1,000)
Agosto Infinito by Antonio García del Toro from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
Antonio García Del Toro is a Puerto Rican playwright, theatre director, and professor of language and literature, backed by a vast trajectory in professional theatre from a young age. His works in literary criticism and creation have been published in numerous specialized magazines. For more than fifty years he has been an active participant in the world of professional Puerto Rican theatre, most recognized for his direction and dramaturgy. Dr. García del Toro, recently retired from the Inter American University of Puerto Rico where he taught courses in Puerto Rican Language and Literature, Italian, and Theatre for more than thirty years.
Following the death of his young son, a professor and his wife flee from a country ruled by one of the most fearsome dictators of the Twentieth Century. Under a new assumed identity, the couple open and operate a bookstore in a small city and spend the following years under the fear of their past catching up to them. The arrival of a young psychologist disrupts their present forcing them to relive the past and helping them make way towards a better future.
Runners Ups (Award: $500)
The El Paso Play: 23 Acts of Kindness by Gregory Ramos from Rancho Mirage, CA
Professor and Chair of the University of Redlands Department of Theatre Arts where he teaches directing, playwriting, and diversity in the U.S. American Theater. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, began his professional career as a dancer, and has taught at the University of Texas at El Paso and The University of Vermont. MFA, Playwriting UCLA. He’s a member of the Actor’s Equity Association and The Lincoln Center Director’s lab.
About The El Paso Play: 23 Acts of Kindness: Inspired by interviews with community members in El Paso, Texas in the months after the mass shooting at Walmart in 2019 and told through 12 characters’ stories and impressions of the event, the play explores immigration, gun control, and the rise of white supremacy in America. Part docudrama, part theatrical montage, and part prayer for the future of America, a community reaches toward our shared humanity and collective healing.
Princess Clara Of Loisada by Matt Barbot from Brooklyn, NY
Matt Barbot is a writer from Brooklyn, NY. His play El Coquí Espectacular and The Bottle of Doom received its world premiere at Two River Theater in January of 2018. The Venetians was a winner of Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2019 Columbia@Roundabout New Play Series. Matt received his MFA from Columbia University and was recently a New York Theatre Workshop 2050 Fellow and a member of The Civilians’ R&D Group.
Princess Clara Of Loisada: With Mamá long gone and Papá in a trance, Lower East Side middle schooler Clara and her older brother José try to distract themselves from their bleak reality with fanciful stories. When strange events make the siblings realize these stories might be true – that, in fact, they may be making them come true – Clara is faced with a choice, and José will fight a magical battle for his sister’s destiny.
