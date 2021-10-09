Theatre News: American Buffalo, Street Fair, Some Lovers, $ For Theatre’s, Goosebumps and

Three small times hustlers still want their cut of the American Dream. Emmy & Tony Award® winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award® & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss will star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo, directed by Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre). The production will officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on Wednesday, April 14, 2022, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. Performances for American Buffalo will begin the week of March 22, 2022.

On Saturday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Broadway between 47th Street and 57th Street will be closed for a street fair.

Broadway Records has released the world premiere concept recording of “Some Lovers” written by six-time Grammy and three-time Academy Award Winner Burt Bacharach (Promises, Promises; Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid) and Grammy, two-time Tony, and Olivier Award Winner Steven Sater (Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart). The album features Colton Ryan and Molly Gordon (co-stars from Alice by Heart), Betsy Wolfe and Tracie Thoms (co-stars from Falsettos), Ethan Slater and Lilli Cooper (co-stars from SpongeBob SquarePants and Edge of the World), Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele (co-stars from Spring Awakening and “Glee”), Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel (co-stars from The Band’s Visit), Conrad Ricamora and Ashley Park (co-stars from The King and I), Christy Altomare and Derek Klena (co-stars from Anastasia), Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables and Anastasia), Jennifer Holliday(Dreamgirls), Kristin Chenoweth (Promises, Promises), Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes(co-stars in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and My Marcello), and Graham Phillipsand Auli’i Cravalho (co-stars from The Little Mermaid Live!).

Some Lovers follows the story of a couple caught between their present and their past.

The album is availablewherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com

The Theatre Leadership Project (TTLP) has been approved by New York State as a qualifying diversity and arts job training program for the state’s $100 million New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, a two-year program designed to accelerate the return of entertainment and tourism industries devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Productions may satisfy the requirement for the training program by having staff participate in TTLP’s state Tax Credit fellowship program. TTLP will assist in the recruitment and continued development of BIPOC creative producers and company managers by offering supplemental opportunities for continued learning and mentorship.

TTLP seeks to create lasting change in American theatre by installing BIPOC leadership in the industry. The goal of the program – which was launched in April by Broadway producers Barbara Broccoli, Lia Vollack, Alecia Parker, Patrick Daly and Travis Ballenger – is to equip BIPOC arts leaders with the practical skills, knowledge and professional networks within the commercial management sector by administering three-year fellowships in general management, company management and creative producing. The program helps to eliminate barriers to participation; provide sustained funding and support over three years; and works towards permanent job placement of its fellows.

“TTLP looks forward to working with Broadway productions to actualize our efforts towards a more diverse and equitable field that will strengthen our industry for years to come,” said TTLP Program Manager Leah Harris.

Productions interested in working with TTLP as an approved tax credit program should write to info@ttlp.org to request an application. TTLP will work collaboratively with the producer and their new hire to map out learning goals and design a bespoke fellowship for each individual that identifies and addresses areas of growth and ensure their continued development.

Ghostlight Records will releaseGoosebumps® The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (Original Studio Cast Recording) in streaming and digital formats on Friday, October 29, just in time for Halloween. The show is based on the book by R.L. Stine published by Scholastic Inc.®, and features music and lyrics by Danny Abosch and book and lyrics by John Maclay. This announcement celebrates Stine’s 78th birthday today, Friday, October 8. The all-star cast includes Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Alex Brightman (Tony nominee for Beetlejuice), Noah Galvin (Waitress, “The Real O’Neals”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Tony nominee for Dreamgirls), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), in addition to a special appearance from R.L. Stine himself.

The album cover is a new original work by Tim Jacobus, illustrator of the iconic original Goosebumps art. Starting today, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive the track “Goosebumps.” To pre-save or pre-order the album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/GoosebumpsTheMusicalPR

Brooke and Zeke are thrilled to be starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom, and not the least bit frightened by the old legend that the play is cursed. But when strange, spooky messages start appearing, and a masked menace starts disrupting rehearsals, they begin to wonder: what if there really is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show?! Prepare to get goosebumps as they race to solve the mystery in this thrilling—and chilling—new musical, based on the classic series by R.L. Stine.

Repertorio Español announces the winners of The 2021 Miranda Family Voces Latinx Playwriting Competition, an initiative to develop and promote Latinx plays that resonate with and accurately depict the Latinx experience. The competition is inclusive of all playwrights who are at least 18 years of age and residents of the United States or Puerto Rico.