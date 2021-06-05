Theatre News: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Dr Ruth, 22nd Annual Series of New Plays and Celebrate Pride

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces the 22nd annual series of new plays, now virtual, by TRU writers produced by TRU producers, as part of TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series. Presented with generous support from The StoyLine Project, the plays will be performed on Sundays, June 20, June 27, and July 11, 2021 at 3:00pm. Each play will be followed by a “Dollars and Sense” panel on producing featuring prominent commercial producers, artistic directors and general managers. Tickets are on at https://www.onthestage.com/theater-resources-unlimited



Sunday June 20th, 2021, 3:00pm EDT Iben Cenholt/LIVEtheatrical and Evan Bernardin Productions present Tiny Empty Nest by David Beardsley directed by Jesica Garrou

“You are cordially invited to attend the Bookers’ midlife meltdown. Hard hat required.” With their only child in college, it’s becoming clear that Ben and Claire Booker’s relationship needs a jump start. When Ben proposes auditioning for Tiny Empty Nest, a reality TV show that chronicles empty nesters living in tiny houses, Claire is skeptical but goes along. Audition day arrives and, with nowhere to hide and a tiny house to build, Ben and Claire search for the emotional stamina and honesty they need to stay together. Tickets and details at https://our.show/tru/tiny-empty-nest



Sunday June 27th, 2021, 3:00pm EDT Golden Wings by Coolidge Harris II directed by Rain Pryor

“Ye shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” Golden Wings explores the complexities of love, loyalty, and the sanctity of marriage. When the line is crossed in the Pinkens family, it is revealed that the truth can bring you out of the darkness and into a whole new light. Tickets and details at https://our.show/tru/golden-wings



Rain Pryor (director) co-founded Baltimore Theatre Works. She taught acting at Center Stage, Baltimore School For The Arts, and was honored at Coppin State University Theatre Arts Conference in 2019. Mother May I by humorist Dylan Brody was Pryor’s directorial debut. She also directed MILF, Mom I’d Like to Follow written and performed by Comedian Meshelle, which won Best Stand Up at the United Solo Festival in NY and has played to sold out crowds across the country. She was artistic director of the Strand Theatre in Baltimore in 2010 and directed three highly successful shows that brought the company into a financial surplus. Fried Chicken and Latkes is Pryor’s award-winning solo show, a story of growing up black and Jewish in a politically incorrect era. The show played to sold out crowds at the Canon Theatre in Beverly Hills, CA, and repeated that success in New York, Chicago, Ohio, Virginia, Texas, and Scotland.



Sunday, July 11th, 2021, 3:00pm EDT Stephanie Pope Lofgren presents No One Cries for the Blacksmith by Lloyd Khaner directed by Tonya Pinkins

“There’s light at the end of every tunnel.” No One Cries for the Blacksmith follows a hope-filled New York City taxi cab driver and his confident marketing executive passenger on the best, the worst and possibly the last day of their lives. Based on true events, this intense drama infused with humor will take you on a journey wondering if these strangers turned friends will make it out alive. Tickets and details at https://our.show/tru/blacksmith



Stephanie Pope Lofgren (producer) is a producer, writer and Broadway veteran who has appeared in ten Broadway shows. She is a Board Member of New City Music Theatre whose mission is to harness the power of the performing arts to challenge the status quo and to respond to the pulse of a contemporary generation through engaging, informed and inclusive experiences on and off the stage. She is thrilled to be presenting Lloyd Khaner’s No One Cries for the Blacksmith for the TRU Voices Virtual Play Reading Series with this extraordinary cast and production team. www.stephaniepope.com



Tonya Pinkins (director) is a Tony Award winner for Jelly’s Last Jam and a Tony nominee for Play On! and Caroline, or Change. Her debut feature Red Pill has won over 20 awards at International festivals including Best Feature and director at The Hamilton Black Film Festival and Best Director at The Micheaux Film Festival. Tonya appears in The Starz series Run the World and as Emett Till’s grandmother in the ABC Anthology Women of the Movement.



“Dollars and Sense” industry talkback to follow the reading, speakers TBA.The series was created to not only develop new plays but also new producers for theater, as well as foster the relationship between writers and producers with the hope that our readings will launch future steps of development.