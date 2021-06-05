Theatre News: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Dr Ruth, 22nd Annual Series of New Plays and Celebrate Pride

Polydor Records/Ume has announced the release of “Far Too Late” from the forthcoming album of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. “Far Too Late” is sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and is available now across all DSPs.
Listen here: https://cinderella.lnk.to/fartoolate
“Far Too Late” is the latest in a string of acclaimed tracks from the album of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella which is set for release on Friday, July 9. The album, written and produced during lockdown in the UK, features voices from the cast of the highly anticipated new musical, as well as some soon-to-be announced, high-profile guest vocalists.
The release of “Far Too Late” comes after it was first revealed to audiences in September 2020 with a performance by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher in a rarely sighted and stripped-back Her Majesty’s Theatre, home to Phantom of the Opera, in London.
The world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, the first new West End production to open after the coronavirus pandemic, will be at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Friday, June 25. Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by 2021 Oscar® winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony® and Olivier® Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by Joann M. Hunter.
Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in this new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.
Ahead of Cinderella’s arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, the building has been extensively refurbished and renovated, including upgrade works to the auditorium and Front of House.
Pre-order the album here: https://cinderella.lnk.to/albumpr
All further information is available at www.andrewlloydwebberscinderella.com
|Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces the 22nd annual series of new plays, now virtual, by TRU writers produced by TRU producers, as part of TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series. Presented with generous support from The StoyLine Project, the plays will be performed on Sundays, June 20, June 27, and July 11, 2021 at 3:00pm. Each play will be followed by a “Dollars and Sense” panel on producing featuring prominent commercial producers, artistic directors and general managers. Tickets are on at https://www.onthestage.com/theater-resources-unlimited
Sunday June 20th, 2021, 3:00pm EDT Iben Cenholt/LIVEtheatrical and Evan Bernardin Productions present Tiny Empty Nest by David Beardsley directed by Jesica Garrou
“You are cordially invited to attend the Bookers’ midlife meltdown. Hard hat required.” With their only child in college, it’s becoming clear that Ben and Claire Booker’s relationship needs a jump start. When Ben proposes auditioning for Tiny Empty Nest, a reality TV show that chronicles empty nesters living in tiny houses, Claire is skeptical but goes along. Audition day arrives and, with nowhere to hide and a tiny house to build, Ben and Claire search for the emotional stamina and honesty they need to stay together. Tickets and details at https://our.show/tru/tiny-empty-nest
Sunday June 27th, 2021, 3:00pm EDT Golden Wings by Coolidge Harris II directed by Rain Pryor
“Ye shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” Golden Wings explores the complexities of love, loyalty, and the sanctity of marriage. When the line is crossed in the Pinkens family, it is revealed that the truth can bring you out of the darkness and into a whole new light. Tickets and details at https://our.show/tru/golden-wings
Rain Pryor (director) co-founded Baltimore Theatre Works. She taught acting at Center Stage, Baltimore School For The Arts, and was honored at Coppin State University Theatre Arts Conference in 2019. Mother May I by humorist Dylan Brody was Pryor’s directorial debut. She also directed MILF, Mom I’d Like to Follow written and performed by Comedian Meshelle, which won Best Stand Up at the United Solo Festival in NY and has played to sold out crowds across the country. She was artistic director of the Strand Theatre in Baltimore in 2010 and directed three highly successful shows that brought the company into a financial surplus. Fried Chicken and Latkes is Pryor’s award-winning solo show, a story of growing up black and Jewish in a politically incorrect era. The show played to sold out crowds at the Canon Theatre in Beverly Hills, CA, and repeated that success in New York, Chicago, Ohio, Virginia, Texas, and Scotland.
Sunday, July 11th, 2021, 3:00pm EDT Stephanie Pope Lofgren presents No One Cries for the Blacksmith by Lloyd Khaner directed by Tonya Pinkins
“There’s light at the end of every tunnel.” No One Cries for the Blacksmith follows a hope-filled New York City taxi cab driver and his confident marketing executive passenger on the best, the worst and possibly the last day of their lives. Based on true events, this intense drama infused with humor will take you on a journey wondering if these strangers turned friends will make it out alive. Tickets and details at https://our.show/tru/blacksmith
Stephanie Pope Lofgren (producer) is a producer, writer and Broadway veteran who has appeared in ten Broadway shows. She is a Board Member of New City Music Theatre whose mission is to harness the power of the performing arts to challenge the status quo and to respond to the pulse of a contemporary generation through engaging, informed and inclusive experiences on and off the stage. She is thrilled to be presenting Lloyd Khaner’s No One Cries for the Blacksmith for the TRU Voices Virtual Play Reading Series with this extraordinary cast and production team. www.stephaniepope.com
Tonya Pinkins (director) is a Tony Award winner for Jelly’s Last Jam and a Tony nominee for Play On! and Caroline, or Change. Her debut feature Red Pill has won over 20 awards at International festivals including Best Feature and director at The Hamilton Black Film Festival and Best Director at The Micheaux Film Festival. Tonya appears in The Starz series Run the World and as Emett Till’s grandmother in the ABC Anthology Women of the Movement.
“Dollars and Sense” industry talkback to follow the reading, speakers TBA.The series was created to not only develop new plays but also new producers for theater, as well as foster the relationship between writers and producers with the hope that our readings will launch future steps of development.
Presented by Cadillac and Playbill Pride, Glimmer of Light will be an inclusive virtual and in-person concert event. Glimmer of Light will take place on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Radial Park in Halletts Point, Queens and will stream the following week on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube channel. The in-person concert event will also feature ASL interpreters. With Alex Newell, Ariana DeBose, Blaine Alden Krauss, Brian Sims, DeMarius R. Copes, Ezra Menas, Jo Ellen Pellman, Legacy BQPC (Ashton Muñiz, Basit Shittu, Garrett Allen & Kyle Carrero Lopez), Marti Gould Cummings, Max Crumm, Jan Sport from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Sis.
Google+
YouTube
RSS