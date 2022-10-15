MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Theatre News: Angela Lansbury, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Everything’s Fine, A Wrinkle In Time and Matilda the Musical

Theatre News: Angela Lansbury, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Everything’s Fine, A Wrinkle In Time and Matilda the Musical

Last night British theatre’s dimmed their lights for Angela Lansbury. The Broadway’s marquee lights will dim its marquees for one minute at 7:45 p.m on October 15 for the Broadway legend who touched many.

“Holly Holy,” the second single from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical was released on all major streaming platforms.

The album, is produced by Grammy Award® winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, who is also one of the show’s producers with Broadway veteran Ken Davenport, will be released by UMe on all major streaming platforms on Wednesday, November 2 and the CD will be available Friday, December 2. To pre-order the CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical click HERE.

A Beautiful Noise is now in rehearsals for its Broadway premiere. Preview performances will start at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). Wednesday, November 2 ahead of a Sunday, December 4 official press opening. Tickets are available at www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Bro

The cast is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

Douglas McGrath, Daryl Roth and John Lithgow Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

Last night was the Opening Night of Everything’s Fine, written and performed by Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath and directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner John Lithgow at the DR2 Theatre. The night was a star studded event.

Linda Cho Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

Blythe Danner Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

Jerry Mitchell and Troy Britton Johnson Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

Bernadette Peters and Daryl Roth Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

Nathan Lane Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

Douglas McGrath Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

Veanne Cox and Danny Burstein Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

Andre Bishop and John Lithgow Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

Melissa Gooding and Jerry Zaks Opening Night of Everything’s Fine © Tricia Baron

Mary Lithgow and John Lithgow Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

John Lithgow and Douglas McGrath Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

John Lithgow Everything’s Fine Opening Photographed by Tricia Baron

I am so excited Madeleine L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle In Time” is about to become a stage musical. The adaptation will feature music and lyrics by Heather Christian, book by Lauren Yee and will be direction byLee Sunday Evans. Dates for productions, as well as additional creative team members, will be announced in 2023. The project has been shepherded by Charlotte Jones Voiklis, L’Engle’s granddaughter and director of her literary estate. She’ll produce along with Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, and Aaron Glick.

A brand new take on Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is set to be released on Netflix November 25th.Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

The Shubert Organization Announces Applications Are Open For It’s 2023 Artistic Circle

Suzanna BowlingOctober 15, 2022
Read More

Death Of A Salesman: The Times They Are A-Changin’

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2022
Read More

Broadway’s 1776 is a Revolution That Fizzles

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2022
Read More

Seth Rudetsky & Friends Debut at Café Carlyle With The Phantom of the Opera

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2022
Read More

Wendell Pierce, Lena Hall, Helen Park & More Join Embrace The Season: A Drama League Celebration

Suzanna BowlingOctober 13, 2022
Read More

Mame, Mrs Potts, Mrs. Lovett and Jessica Fletcher Will Forever Live In Our Mind as Angela Lansbury Passes Away

Suzanna BowlingOctober 12, 2022
Read More

He Says: Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt Digs Deep into History and the Heart

RossOctober 11, 2022
Read More

Cost Of Living Asks Who Among Us Is Not Damaged

Suzanna BowlingOctober 9, 2022
Read More

Leopoldstadt Opens a Window Into The Past And Sheds Light, But Will We See?

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2022
Read More