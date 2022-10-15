Theatre News: Angela Lansbury, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Everything’s Fine, A Wrinkle In Time and Matilda the Musical

Last night British theatre’s dimmed their lights for Angela Lansbury. The Broadway’s marquee lights will dim its marquees for one minute at 7:45 p.m on October 15 for the Broadway legend who touched many.



“Holly Holy,” the second single from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical was released on all major streaming platforms.

The album, is produced by Grammy Award® winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, who is also one of the show’s producers with Broadway veteran Ken Davenport, will be released by UMe on all major streaming platforms on Wednesday, November 2 and the CD will be available Friday, December 2. To pre-order the CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical click HERE.

A Beautiful Noise is now in rehearsals for its Broadway premiere. Preview performances will start at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). Wednesday, November 2 ahead of a Sunday, December 4 official press opening. Tickets are available at www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Bro

The cast is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

Last night was the Opening Night of Everything’s Fine, written and performed by Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath and directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner John Lithgow at the DR2 Theatre. The night was a star studded event.

I am so excited Madeleine L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle In Time” is about to become a stage musical. The adaptation will feature music and lyrics by Heather Christian, book by Lauren Yee and will be direction byLee Sunday Evans. Dates for productions, as well as additional creative team members, will be announced in 2023. The project has been shepherded by Charlotte Jones Voiklis, L’Engle’s granddaughter and director of her literary estate. She’ll produce along with Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, and Aaron Glick.

A brand new take on Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is set to be released on Netflix November 25th.Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.