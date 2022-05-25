Theatre News: Angela Lansbury, The Karate Kid, Lempicka, Girl From North Country, Cathy Maguire and Night Of AThousand Judys

Angela Lansbury is being honored with the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Lansbury has won five Tony Awards throughout her more than 75 year career.



Producers Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii, and Michael Wolk have shared a first look at The Karate Kid – The Musical ahead of its pre-Broadway, world premier engagement with STAGES St. Louis (Executive Producer Jack Lane and Artistic Director Gayle Seay) at the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center which begins previews Wednesday, May 25 with an opening night on Wednesday, June 1.

The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Mr. Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.

The ensemble cast features Manik Anand, Trevor James, Leah Berry, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Kelly MacMillan, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.

As previously announced, the book was written by Robert Mark Kamen who wrote the original screenplay for the 1984 film, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and under the direction of Amon Miyamoto. Joining the creative team is Tony Award-winning scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Ayako Maeda, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Bradley King, Tony Award-winning sound designer Kai Harada, Tony Award-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini, Tony Award-nominated orchestrator John Clancy, with music director & arrangements by Andrew Resnick.

Sony Masterworks Broadway, Seaview and Jenny Niederhoffer Productions announced today that Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, has just released its first single, “Woman Is” performed by Eden Espinosa with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, and orchestrations by Cian McCarthy – listen here. Lempicka, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin and with choreography from Raja Feather Kelly, will have its West Coast premiere this summer at the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse (Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director) prior to a Broadway run.

The debut single from the forthcoming Original Cast Recording of Lempicka, “Woman Is” was produced by Matt Stine, and recorded and mixed by Isaiah Abolin, The track was recently recorded at Berklee at PowerStation and mastered by Oscar Zambrano for Zampol Productions.

Amidst the violence of the Russian Revolution, a young painter named Tamara de Lempicka and her aristocrat husband are forced to abandon their luxurious lifestyle and flee to the dubious safety of Paris. Relying on her raw talent and relentless ambition, Tamara claws her way from penniless refugee to in-demand portraitist, earning a place among Parisian high society. Her world is upended once again when she meets Rafaela, a free spirit from the city slums, who introduces Tamara to a new world of decadence and passion. Torn between her new muse and her husband, fighting to leave her mark on an ever-changing world, Tamara must discover the depths of her own strength to survive.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

Girl From North Country has been extended until June 19th.

th annual country show at the New York Irish Center. The show is part of NYIC’s “Ireland Live… From New York” concert series. The New York Irish Center (NYIC), a hub for culture and community enrichment serving a broad audience from its base in Long Island City, presents the inimitable Cathy Maguire, who headlines a night of country music on Friday June 3, at 7pm. Tickets, which are $40, are available at www.newyorkirishcenter.org Joined by a cavalcade of her musical friends, this will be Maguire’s 7annual country show at the New York Irish Center. The show is part of NYIC’s “Ireland Live… From New York” concert series.

“This show has grown from strength to strength over the years,” says Maguire, who spent two years deepening her country roots in Nashville during the pandemic. “And we are super excited to be back in person on a favorite New York stage, for what promises to be a fabulous night. The singsong after the show has become legendary and it will be phenomenal to be back once again.” Maguire, whose recent rendition of the National Anthem at a Madison Square Garden Katie Taylor fight has exploded on social media, is the host of Sunnyside Sessions (a unique musical variety show filmed in Cathy’s garden in Sunnyside, Queens) that airs on national TV. Her Lady of Knock in St. Patrick’s Cathedral was another viral sensation.

Maguire began her career as a successful child star in Ireland, and has since toured extensively. She has performed with artists and groups such as Martina McBride, Randy Travis, and the High Kings. She has recorded five albums, including “Portrait,” and “Ireland in Song”