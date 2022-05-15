Theatre News: Anthony Edwards, ¡AMERICANO!’s Guests, Drama Desk Awards Nominations,  Vineyard Theatre’s Gala

“ER” Star Anthony Edwards Takes The Stage In Broadway’s Girl From the North Country Friday evening (in his Broadway musical debut!) as “Dr. Walker” in the recently Tony Nominated musical Girl From The North Country on Broadway. With several members of the company out of the show due to COVID, Edwards stepped in at the last moment (and after only an hour of rehearsal time!) to ensure that the show would go on. He starred opposite his wife, Mare Winningham, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her role.

The crowd loved Edwards and relished in seeing the chemistry between him and his wife, Mare Winningham, as they interacted throughout the show. He was immediately met with a standing ovation at curtain call. With so little rehearsal time, Edwards relied on a script for some of the evening, but was also impressively off book for many scenes. The cast of Girl From The North Country was thrilled to have Edwards join them onstage, and rallied around him to lift him up and help him through his big debut. Edwards will continue in the role again through the weekend.

Last night, Lin Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivio , Maria Torres O’Connor and Manuel Castro, Commissioner of Mayor Adams Office of Immigrant Affairs, all came to see ¡AMERICANO!, the new off-Broadway musical playing at New World Stages. After the show, Miranda visited with the company on stage. He was overheard saying “You all are on fire! Wow, you all sing this score eight times a week? How many key changes are there? Amazing!”

Drama Desk Awards Nominations to be announced on May 16 on Spectrum NY1 News at 4pm by by actor, author, civil rights activist and influencer, George Takei.

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show,” The Vineyard’s Harry Clarke) and Deirdre O’Connell (recent Tony Nominee for Dana H.) will co-host Vineyard Theatre’s annual gala on Monday, May 16, 2022. The gala will honor New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera and celebrate the music of the extraordinary late singer-songwriter Laura Nyro. The gala will take place on Monday, May 16 beginning with dinner at Boucherie (225 Park Avenue S) with a concert to follow at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 E. 15th Street).

Joining previously announced performers Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kuhn and Anika Noni Rose, reuniting for the first time in twenty years since their Obie Award-winning performances in the Vineyard’s Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin’, additional guest artists include Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester, Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Felix Cavaliere from The Rascals, Latoya Edwards (School Girls, Miss You Like Hell), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Rent, original cast member of the Vineyard’s Eli’s Comin’), Julie Benko (Funny Girl) and an appearance by Vineyard artist and Board Member Brandon Victor Dixon (Black No More, Hamilton). The gala show is directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), with musical direction by Dan Lipton (The Last Ship.)

Bryant Park has announced the first-ever Books on Broadway program as part of the annual return of the Bryant Park Reading Room during a monumental year celebrating Bryant Park’s 30th anniversary. Books on Broadway is a series dedicated to original books that have made it to the Great White Way.

The Books on Broadway program will premiere on Tuesday, May 17 from 12:30 – 1:30pm, and kick-off the summer season of events in the Reading Room. Series details can be found below. Additional line-ups will be announced later this month.

Tuesday, May 17

12:30pm

Books on Broadway

Harvey Fierstein, I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir, Funny Girl (Revised Book)

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

Thursday, May 19

12:30pm

Books on Broadway

Macbeth with Associate Director Raz Golden

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

Tuesday, May 24

12:30pm

Books on Broadway

Between the Lines with Jodi Picoult and daughter/co-author, Samantha van Leer

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

Thursday, May 26

12:30pm

Books on Broadway

The Kite Runner with Actor from Broadway’s The Kite Runner, Amir Arison

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

Tuesday, June 7

12:30pm

Books on Broadway

Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All

Tom Moore, Author and Director (original Broadway production)

Ken Waissman, Author and Producer (original Broadway production)

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

The Bryant Park outdoor Reading Room is located at the 42nd Street allée – between 5th & 6th Avenues – under the London Plane trees. Because of the outdoor locale, there is ample seating for all to enjoy.