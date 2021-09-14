Theatre News: Archie Takes on Next To Normal, Beetlejuice is Back, Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World and TheaterMakers Summit

The CW hit Riverdale based on the Archie comics has released a new synopsis for “Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal”, the eighteenth episode of Riverdale‘s fifth season. Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) will create “an imaginary musical fantasy world” in which her family hasn’t undergone its various traumas.

The episode is also expected to see Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) taking her relationship with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) to the next level, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) will be making “a big decision about their future”, and Archie’s relationship with Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) deepens.

It airs September 29 at 8:00 p.m. on The CW.

It’s showtime, folks! , on Friday, April 8, 2022, Beetlejuice is back to haunt the Marriott Marquis Theatre (210 west 46th Street). Shut down on March 11, 2020, tickets will go on sale October 1, at www.Ticketmaster.com.

“We are overjoyed to be able to bring ‘The Ghost with The Most’ back to Broadway and are looking forward to seeing all our Beetlejuice fans.”

Casting has not been announced.

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts, Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced the cast and creative team for the opening production of the company’s 2021-2022 season, Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World, directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

Songs for a New World will feature Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen), three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (Paper Mill’s The King and I, Broadway’s Finding Neverland), Andrew Kober (Paper Mill’s Cinderella, Broadway’s Beautiful) and Mia Pinero (Ivo van Hove’s Broadway revival of West Side Story), with Dion Simmons Grier (Paper Mill’s New Voices and Sing in a New Year!) and Olivia Hernandez (The Cape Playhouse’s Songs for a New World) understudying.



Performances will begin Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ), with an opening night on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The production will run through Sunday, November 7, 2021. Paper Mill Playhouse is committed to a safe return and will require proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audiences over 12 as well as face masks for staff and audiences in the theater. For the complete and latest protocols please visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/





Songs for a New World will feature choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland, Paper Mill’s Dreamgirls), music supervision by Georgia Stitt (NBC’s “The Sound of Music Live!”) and music direction by Sinai Tabak (Broadway’s The Cher Show), who will also conduct.



Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance. Subscription packages are also available starting at just $114.



The TheaterMakers Studio (Tony® Award-winning Producer Ken Davenport, founder) presents the fifth annual TheaterMakers Summit, on November 6 and 7, with a special bonus day on November 8. With Broadway reopening, the theme of this year’s event is “Places Please.” The 2021 TheaterMakers Summit will be held virtually for attendees and speakers. The TheaterMakers Summit is the destination for all theater makers. This two-day event aims to unite aspiring writers, producers, directors, actors, and other theatre professionals and fans alike with industry leaders to learn about and discuss the business of Broadway. The weekend will offer a series of panels and presentations on topics including Advancing Equity for BIPOC TheaterMakers Onstage And Off; The Non-Negotiable Must-Knows on Access & Inclusion in Theater; Level Up Your Social Media For You And Your Show; Why Broadway Investors Invest; The Next Gen of Broadway Producers; Musical Theater TikTok; Getting Your Show Produced on the Best Unconventional Platforms; Artistic Directors Tell You What They’re Looking For In Your Show; Designing Broadway, Off-Broadway, Virtual Theater; How You Get Tony Award-winning Lead Producers To Produce Your Show; and many more to be announced. This year’s summit participants include: Actor Sierra Boggess (School of Rock)composer, lyricist, book writer, performer & producer Andrew Lippa The Wild Party)actor, writer, director, composer & playwright Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits)composer & TikTok influencer Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille The TikTok Musical)composer & TikTok influencer RJ Christian (The TikTok Musical)playwright & performer Melvin Tunstall (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical)director Steve H. Broadnax III (Thoughts Of A Colored Man) producer Brian Moreland (Thoughts Of A Colored Man)composer & lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Freaky Friday)artist, director, choreographer, dancer, filmmaker, acrobat & ASL Interpreter Brandon Kazen-Maddox (Body Language Productions, Inc)actor &disability inclusion consultant Alie B. Gorrie (Bastard Jones)producer Jacob Stuckelman (site-specific Little Shop Of Horrors, Ithaca, NY)director Sammi Cannold (Ragtime on Ellis Island)designer David Korins (Hamilton)composer/lyricist, music director & music producer Georgia Stitt (Snow Child), producer Valentina Berger (The Minutes)producer Rashad V. Chambers (Ain’t Too Proud)producer JJ Maley (What The Constitution Means To Me)producer Dori Berinstein (Company)producer Sydney Connors (Dreamgirls on Clubhouse)director John Simpkins (Love in Hate Nation)agent Max Grossman (Abrams Artists Agency) actor Pun Bandhu (The Treasurer) actor Eric Berryman (The B-Side)stage manager Cody Renard Richard (Pass Over)playwright Jonathan Rand (Check Please)producer Tyler Mount (Pass Over)producer Stephen Byrd (Ain’t Too Proud)social media strategist Annie Schiffman (CEO of Downstage Media) producer Larry Rogowsky (Company)artistic director at Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre & co-founder of The New Griots Festival Jamil Judeartistic director & CEO at Berkshire Theatre Group Kate Maguire director of musical theatre at Shenandoah Conservatory Kevin Covert …and many more to be announced.



“We’re so excited to celebrate our fifth year of The TheaterMakers Summit with our biggest and best event yet,” said producer Ken Davenport. “As our curtains rise once again, never has there been a more important time to talk about how to make better theater and how to make the theater better.”

All events will be ASL sign language interpreted.



In addition to this year’s panel discussions and networking session, this year’s TheaterMakers Summit will offer attendees two new elements. Annie Schiffman of Downstage Media will host break-out room conversations with panelists after each event. The weekend will also offer Summit attendees 10-minute opportunities to pitch their show at the virtual “Pitching Booth.” Among the guest producers, investors and artistic directors who will receive pitches throughout the weekend: Judith Manocherian (The Great Society), Kate Maguire (Berkshire Theatre Group), Larry Rogowsky (Company), Neil Gooding (Macbeth), Megan Ann Rasmussen (Joy: The Musical) and Ron Simons (Thoughts of a Colored Man).



Last year, due to the pandemic, for the first time The TheaterMakers Summit took place 100% online. Streaming the event in 2020 allowed for the participation of attendees from all over the globe to interact with some of the world’s leading TheaterMakers. With the number of attendees having tripled from 2019, last year’s event was the biggest and most exciting TheaterMakers Summit to date. So this year’s event will again be streamed online via Whova, Streamyard and Zoom.

Secure your general admission ticket now through September 30 for $397 (that is $100 off of the regular general admission price.) In addition to the virtual conference programming, registrants who purchase VIP admission for $697 attend VIP virtual networking events and exclusive add-on events like the Bonus Day on November 8. To purchase tickets and for further details, visit TheaterMakersSummit.com.