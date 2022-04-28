Theatre News: Assassins, Keenan Scott II, Tony Nominations, Richard III, Prospect Theater Gala

Quick News: Barnes & Noble Union Square to host Assassins cast album release & signing event with Judy Kuhn. The even will feature members of the cast and creative team of CSC’s hit 2021 production. The event will take place on Friday May 6 at 7pm. The Little Prince will end Broadway run on May 8th. Jon M. Chu announced on social media that his upcoming adaptation of the musical Wicked will be split into two films. Universal Pictures will release the first Wicked movie on Dec. 25, 2024. The second Wicked movie will debut exactly a year later on Dec. 25, 2025

Keenan Scott II, author of Thoughts of a Colored Man, will become the youngest Black playwright to be honored with a Sardi’s portrait, according to the play’s producers. The caricature portrait will go up at Sardi’s in the next few months on a date to be announced.

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry will announce the 75th Annual Tony Award nominations on May 9th. The announcement will air live at 9:00 a.m on the Tony Awards’ official YouTube page.

Full casting for Richard III: joining previously announced Danai Gurira, the company includes Maleni Chaitoo, Wyatt Cirbus, Sanjit De Silva, Sam Duncan, Thaddeus Fitzpatrick, Skyler Gallun, Sarah Nina Hayon, Monique Holt, Matthew Jeffers, Matt Monaco, Gregg Mozgala, Paul Niebanck, Xavier Pacheco, Marcus Rae Perez, Grace Porter, Michael Potts, Ariel Shafir, Heather Alicia Simms, N’yomi Stewart, Ali Stroker, Sharon Washington, and Daniel J. Watts.

Prospect Theater Company (Cara Reichel, Producing Artistic Director; Melissa Huber, Managing Director) announced today that its annual Spring Gala will feature performances and special appearances by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner André De Shields; Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera); Drama Desk Award winner Gretchen Cryer; Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Nick Corley; Artistic Director of The Acting Company Kent Gash; the indie-folk-pop-americana group Bandits on the Run; Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish); Sherz Aletaha; Jovan E’Sean; and Jonny Lee Jr. Additional vocalists will include Liz Casasola, Genesis Adelia Collado, Michael Protacio, and more.



The band for the Spring Gala will be lead by music director Andy Roninson, and features Mike Forzano, Sasha Ono, Sunny Sheu, Brandon Wong, with a special appearance by jazz artist Anthony Ware.



As previously announced, the Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen and Drama Desk Award winner Jose Llana, and will honor four extraordinary members of the Prospect and musical theater community with the first annual Muse Awards: Lia Chang, Naima Kradjian, Leonard Majzlin, and Grammy Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Kenita Miller.



The evening includes cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of the inaugural Muse Award recipients, and will be held this Sunday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).



Prospect’s Board Gala Committee members include Jane Abramson, Tira Harpaz, and Jason Ma.



