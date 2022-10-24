Theatre News: Back to the Future: The Musical, Primary Stages, Death of a Salesman, The Red Bucket and Covid Cancelling Shows

Back to the Future: The Musical is coming via the West End to play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre in 2023. Roger Bart and Hugh Coles will be reprising their roles from the West End production as Doc Brown and George McFly.

Casting for Marty McFly and the rest of the company will be announced in the coming months. Coles is appearing with the support of Actors’ Equity Association. Previews are set to begin on June 30 with an opening night scheduled for August 3rd.

Primary Stages Annual Gala will be held in person on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Sony Hall (235 W 46th Street, New York, NY), including cocktails, dinner, and live performances. The Einhorn Mentorship Award will go to playwright and actor Charles Busch and director Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Tribute Artist). Musical performances will include songs from Charles Busch and Carl Andress’ incredible body of work. With musical direction by Will Van Dyke, performers include Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), vocalist Amber Martin (“Amber Martin”), Zakiya Young (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”), the performance group America’s Sweethearts (Kristen Michelle, Traci Bair, Carly Kincannon), Julie Halston, Sierra Boggess, and Derrick Davis. The Live Auction will be led by Will Roland (Be More Chill). The Gala is directed by Michelle Bossy. Our Primary Stages Gala benefits our free Education Programs for New York City public school students. Learn more about these programs here.

Producers Cindy Tolan, Elliott & Harper Productions and Kwame Kwei-Armah welcomed patrons and friends of the Library of Congress, including the 14th Librarian of Congress and the first African American and the first woman to hold the position, Dr. Carla Hayden, to the Broadway reimagining of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Before seeing the show, their evening included a tour of the historic Hudson Theatre and a Q&A with stars Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke in the theater’s Ambassador Lounge. On behalf of the Arthur Miller Estate, Producer Cindy Tolan presented Dr. Hayden a first edition of Arthur Miller’s Salesman in Beijing – Miller’s memoir of directing the play’s first production in China – to be bestowed to the Library of Congress.

“Death of a Salesman is an important part of American theater history, and this production continues its significance with a new interpretation,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “It was an honor to interview Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke who provided insights into their portrayal of iconic characters Willie and Linda Lowman.”

Following its critically acclaimed run at London’s Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman is told – for the first time on Broadway – from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy’s brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire’s Delaney Williams as Charley.

For more details about the production, including information about how to purchase tickets, please visit www.salesmanonbroadway.com . The Red Bucket fundraising returned for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Theatrical productions in New York City and across the country encourage audience donations that help provide nutritious meals, medication, health care, counseling and emergency financial assistance. The Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign continues through Sunday, December 4.

Sarah Ruhl’s new play Becky Nurse of Salem at Lincoln Center Theater postponed their opening due to “a significant disruption in the rehearsal process” caused by a Covid within the company. The play, directed by Rebecca Taichman and starring Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) in the title role, was to have started previews this week, but now begin previews Tuesday, November 8th, and opens on Sunday, December 4th.

Prior to this the Public Theater’s production of A Raisin in the Sun, canceled performances last weekend due to Covid, moving the opening night from October 19th to October 25th, The show is directed by Robert O’Hara’s who is redoing the Lorraine Hansberry classic. The cast stars Francois Battiste and Tonya Pinkins.

This came after the opening night of The Piano Lesson, where star Danielle Brooks, announced that she’d be out of the show until October 23. She wrote on Instagram, “the Covid Monster got me.” (The role of Berniece is being played by understudy Shirine Babb).

Another case is at the new Broadway musical Almost Famous, who canceled their Tuesday evening performance due to Covid (the production resumed on Wednesday).