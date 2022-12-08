Theatre News: Bad Cinderella, Inventions for Piano, KPOP, Stomp and The Drama League

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Bad Cinderella — starring Linedy Genao — have announced the complete cast of the upcoming Broadway musical. Joining the musical, which will begin performances February 17,2023 at the Imperial Theatre are Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as the ever-exacting Queen and Jordan Dobson (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical) as the heir-do-well Sebastian. Morgan Higgins will play the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, with Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele and Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother. Savy Jackson has been cast as the Cinderella alternate.

The cast also includes ensemble members Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregoney Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood and Aléna Watters as well as swings Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel.

Directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, Bad Cinderella‘s opening night is set for March 23.