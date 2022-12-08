Theatre News: Bad Cinderella, Inventions for Piano, KPOP, Stomp and The Drama League

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Bad Cinderella — starring Linedy Genao — have announced the complete cast of the upcoming Broadway musical. Joining the musical, which will begin performances February 17,2023 at the Imperial Theatre are Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as the ever-exacting Queen and Jordan Dobson (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical) as the heir-do-well Sebastian. Morgan Higgins will play the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, with Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele and Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother. Savy Jackson has been cast as the Cinderella alternate.
The cast also includes ensemble members Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregoney Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood and Aléna Watters as well as swings Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson.
In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel.
Directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, Bad Cinderella‘s opening night is set for March 23.
Sadly KPOP, the new Broadway musical is closing after just two weeks. The average ticket price of $32.06 is well below the industry average of $128.34. The show’s final performance will be this Sunday. They will give 200 free tickets available to AAPI community members and youth for their final performance. The post-performance panel is supported by The Asian American Foundation in collaboration with Gold House, AAPAC and Ma-Yi Theater Company.
Stomp to end Off-Broadway run after 29 years at theOrpheum Theatre on January 8, 2023. At the time of its closing, it will have played 13 previews and 11,472 regular performances. The North American and European tours will continue to run.
Bonnie Comley, is starting her second of a four-year term as President of the Board of Directors, hosted a Holiday Mixer with Executive Director Bevin Ross, Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, board members, Directors Project alumni, and invited guests.
The Drama League opens doors for exceptional stage directors by providing time, resources, and space to work without restriction while augmenting skills through personalized training, production opportunities, and professional development.
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Comley have been working together since 2009 when Comley joined the DL Board.
Together Stelian-Shanks and Comley have shepherded a diverse group of stage directors and seen a consistent success rate of thirty percent of Broadway shows directed by alumni of the Drama League’s Directors Project Fellows every year for over a decade.
Stelian-Shanks is entering his 22 year at The Drama League. Bevin Ross joined The Drama League in 2019.
The triumvirate of Comley, Ross, and Stelian-Shanks has transformed the Board into a highly sought-after position within the theater industry and philanthropy circles.
