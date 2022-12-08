Broadway

Theatre News: Bad Cinderella, Inventions for Piano, KPOP, Stomp and The Drama League

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Bad Cinderella — starring Linedy Genao — have announced the complete cast of the upcoming Broadway musical. Joining the musical, which will begin performances February 17,2023 at the Imperial Theatre are Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as the ever-exacting Queen and Jordan Dobson (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical) as the heir-do-well Sebastian. Morgan Higgins will play the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, with Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele and Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother. Savy Jackson has been cast as the Cinderella alternate.

The cast also includes ensemble members Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregoney Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood and Aléna Watters as well as swings Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel.

Directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, Bad Cinderella‘s opening night is set for March 23.

The Directors Company  (Michael Parva, Artistic Director; Leah Michalos, Producing Director) is pleased to announce the reading of Inventions for Piano, a new musical by Joseph Thalken, based on the article Fantasia for Piano by Mark Singer. The private industry reading is being presented Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Theatre Center.
 
Directed by  Annette Jolles (Emmy Award for 9/11 Memorial from Ground Zero), and musical direction by Will Curry, the cast features Tally Sessions (Anastasia, War Paint), Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Cassondra James (Once on this Island), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Howard McGillin (Phantom of the Opera), Michael Winther (Fun Home), Leah Horowitz (Follies), Jennifer Smith (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Liam Forde (Hand to God), Wade McCollum (Ernest Shackleton Loves Me), and Gabra Zackman. Adam Rothenberg is the Pianist. Stage management: Kaleigh Bernier and General Management: Joel Glassman.
 
Inventions for Piano follows an ambitious record producer who, after seeing his wife collapse onstage during a concert, sets out to salvage her career by any means necessary, transforming her into one of the world’s most acclaimed pianists. Based on real events, Inventions for Piano tells a story of love, lies and the biggest fraud ever perpetrated in the history of recorded music. 
The Directors Company is an award-winning not-for-profit theatre company with an extraordinary record in its mission to develop and produce groundbreaking new plays and musicals for the American theatre public.  For over 40 years, The Directors Company has mentored and supported emerging artists in the development of original theatre works from inception to production, providing artistic and dramaturgical guidance to promising, new theatre artists and their projects. Inventions for Piano is supported in part by The Ted and Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund.

The cast of KPOP. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

Sadly KPOP, the new Broadway musical is closing after just two weeks. The average ticket price of $32.06 is well below the industry average of $128.34. The show’s final performance will be this Sunday. They will give 200 free tickets available to AAPI community members and youth for their final performance. The post-performance panel is supported by The Asian American Foundation in collaboration with Gold House, AAPAC and Ma-Yi Theater Company.

Stomp

Cast of Stomp

Stomp to end Off-Broadway run after 29 years at theOrpheum Theatre on January 8, 2023. At the time of its closing, it will have played 13 previews and 11,472 regular performances. The North American and European tours will continue to run.

The Drama League Board-Bevin Ross (Executive Director), Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director), Donna Daniels (Board Secretary), Kumiko Yoshii, Mary Jain, Bonnie Comley (President), Townsend Teague (Treasurer), Irene Gandy, John Alan Turner and Estefania Fadul Photo by Genevieve Rafter Kedd

Bonnie Comley, is starting her second of a four-year term as President of the Board of Directors, hosted a Holiday Mixer with Executive Director Bevin Ross, Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, board members, Directors Project alumni, and invited guests.

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Drama League opens doors for exceptional stage directors by providing time, resources, and space to work without restriction while augmenting skills through personalized training, production opportunities, and professional development.

Bevin Ross, Irene Gandy, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Comley have been working together since 2009 when Comley joined the DL Board.

Bonnie Comley and Anita Durst (ChaShaMa) Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Together Stelian-Shanks and Comley have shepherded a diverse group of stage directors and seen a consistent success rate of thirty percent of Broadway shows directed by alumni of the Drama League’s Directors Project Fellows every year for over a decade.

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stelian-Shanks is entering his 22 year at The Drama League. Bevin Ross joined The Drama League in 2019.

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Kumiko Yoshii ad Bevin Ross Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The triumvirate of Comley, Ross, and Stelian-Shanks has transformed the Board into a highly sought-after position within the theater industry and philanthropy circles.

Directors Project Alumni-NJ Agwuna, Ben Villegas Randle, Ellie Heyman and Hannah Ross Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

