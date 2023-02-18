Broadway
Theatre News: Bad Cinderella, The Cottage, Once Upon a One More Time, Parade, Here Lies Love and Room
Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella begin last night, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The show released a new pic starring Linedy Genao and the Cast of Bad Cinderella, which we bring to you.
Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel.
Sandy Rustin’s comedy The Cottage will play a limited engagement at Broadway’s Hayes Theater this summer. Directed by Tony winner Jason Alexander (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Seinfeld), the production will begin previews July 7 prior to an official opening July 24.
The cast will feature Emmy winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Music Man), Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.
Inspired by the works of Noël Coward, The Cottage is set in the English countryside in 1923 as Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover’s wife.
Once Upon a One More Time the musical featuring the music of Grammy winner Britney Spears will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre May 13 prior to an June 22 opening.
Reprising their roles from the 2021 world premiere at the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C., will be Briga Heelan (Great News, Ground Floor) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (American Idol, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Today, Seaview and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions announced general rush, standing room, and digital lottery policies as previews begin Tuesday at 8 PM at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) for the eagerly anticipated new Broadway production of Paradestarring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.
General Rush
A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $45 per ticket when the Jacobs Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.
Standing Room
When performances are sold out, standing room tickets will be available for $45 per ticket only at the Jacobs Theatre box office. Limit of two tickets per person, subject to availability.
Telecharge Digital Lottery | Starting Tuesday, February 28
The Parade digital lottery can be found at rush.telecharge.com with entries opening at 12 AM ET, one day before the performance. Winners will be drawn that same morning at 10 AM ET and then later that afternoon at 3 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each, subject to availability.
Parade will officially open Thursday, March 16 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, August 6 only. Tickets for the highly anticipated production are also on sale at www.paradebroadway.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the box office of the Jacobs Theatre.
Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as ‘Jim Conley,’ Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as ‘Governor Slaton,’ Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as ‘Old Soldier/Judge Roan,’ and Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Hugh Dorsey.’ They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Britt Craig,’ Kelli Barrett as ‘Mrs. Phagan,’ Courtnee Carter as ‘Angela,’ Eddie Cooper as ‘Newt Lee,’ Erin Rose Doyle as ‘Mary Phagan,’ Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as ‘Tom Watson,’ Danielle Lee Greaves as ‘Minnie McKnight,’ Douglas Lyons as ‘Riley,’ and Jake Pedersen as ‘Frankie Epps.’
The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as ‘Nurse,’ Stacie Bono as ‘Sally Slaton,’ Max Chernin as ‘Mr. Turner,’ Emily Rose DeMartino as ‘Essie & Others,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,’ Beth Kirkpatrick as ‘Nina Formby,’ Ashlyn Maddox as ‘Monteen & Others,’ Sophia Manicone as ‘Iola Stover,’ William Michals as ‘Detective Starnes,’ Jackson Teeley as ‘Officer Ivey,’ and Charlie Webb as ‘Young Soldier.’
Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora will return to Here Lies Love for Broadway run.
Joining Adrienne Warren as Ma will be three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy nominee Kate Burton as Grandma, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as SuperJack, Tina Benko as Interviewer/Police Officer,Michael Genet as Grandpa/Doctor and Triney Sandoval as Old Nick. Aiden Mekhi Sierra and Christopher Woodley will alternate in the role of Little Jack
Chelsea Table + Stage Brings Back Eva Noblezada
Chelsea Table + Stage – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Eva Noblezada, the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated star of Broadway’s Hadestown, on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. Her new show “Let’s Go to the Movies” is a cheeky night of good fun as she sings memorable songs from classic movies throughout cinematic history. Tickets are $49-$129, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.
Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell’s musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre – is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including “Best Musical.” Eva herself was nominated for the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including “Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical.”
Eva Noblezada debuted on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh’s epic revival of the musical Miss Saigon in 2017. She received a Tony Award nomination at the age of 21 for this role. Previously she starred in the long-running London revival of the show, for which she received the WhatsOnStage Award for “Best Actress in a Musical.” She also played Eponine in the West End revival of the legendary musical Les Miserables. Eva was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in New York City. Rubin introduced her to Mackintosh and director Laurence Connor, who chose her to star in their long-awaited hit 2014 West End revival of Miss Saigon.
Noblezada made her film debut in Yellow Rose opposite Lea Salonga for Sony Pictures in 2019, then followed up with a role in Easter Sunday from Universal Pictures in 2022, opposite Jo Koy, Tia Carrere, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Audible Theater presented Noblezada’s Off-Broadway solo show Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC at Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year.
Pictures From Home Exposes The Difference Between The Generations
“This project will become one of my hallmark achievements — I know that’s not a modest thing to say,”
After seeing Pictures From Home you may not like acclaimed photographer Larry Sultan and the way he used his parents to become a success. The play is based on his 1992 photo memoir of the same name.
The play begins in 1982. Larry (Danny Burstein), has been hounding his parents at this point for 8 years. He is trying to capture something elusive, a truth that he manipulates by posing his parents and taking unflattering pictures of them. His mother Jean (Zoë Wanamaker), is much more forgiving of his intrusion, than his father Irving (the fabulous Nathan Lane). They love their son, but do not really understand why this married father of two who lives in San Francisco, is coming back to his family home in the San Fernando Valley, every other weekend combing through old home movies and capturing the couple aging.
Larry is a photographer who teaches, but is working on a “art project”about his family, that nobody understands, including Larry. All the characters break the fourth wall, as photo’s of the real people appear on the wall. That takes a little getting use to.
The parents are products of their own generation. The father is handsome, a traveling salesman who believes that he should support the family, cheats, drinks, who is aged out of his job and now is supported by his wife. Larry’s mother is the woman who is dressed to the tee, drank to deal with the loneliness and boredom and becomes successful in real estate when the family needs her help. Her job is considered a hobby, though she is more successful. They loved their kids, but have flaws. They are complexed and complicated.
Larry, uses his parents to achieve his dream and what the play becomes is how children of this generation blame their parents and expect everything from them and yet do not take responsibility for themselves.
Playwright Sharr White breaks the action into scenes such as “investigation,” “The Silent Treatment,” and “Departures”. Larry’s project in all takes ten years to complete. In the meantime, racism, death, aging out, frustration at one’s accomplishments, sexist views and how people were in the 50’s and 60’s, mortality and love all come into play.
Bartlett Sher’s direction allows the play to seem timeless and keeps it at a clip.
Burstein, does his best with this unlikable character. Wanamaker’s shows us the depth, strength and flaws that plagued the women of the 50’s, but it is Lane who makes us care. When he starts to limp, to posing and losing his memory, we laugh, we cry, we feel.
The most moving part of the whole play is when Lane confronts his son, though Larry really does not answer. What the play lacks is the why’s. The character of Larry never really grows or expands and if he had this play could have been so much more.
In the end Larry, in his own way loves his parents and can not say good-bye. In conclusion Pictures From Home is touching and the acting makes it worth the ticket price.
Pictures From Home: Studio 54, through April 30.
The World Says Good-Bye To Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch has passed on. In 1981 she starred on Broadway in Woman of the Year, receiving praise for following Lauren Bacall in the title role.
In 1997, Welch starred on Broadway in Victor/Victoria, following Julie Andrews and Liza Minnelli in the title role.
That year, she also acted in an episode of the comedy series Seinfeld, entitled “The Summer of George”, Welch played a highly temperamental version of herself, assaulting series characters Kramer and Elaine, the former because he fired her from an acting job and the latter because Welch mistakenly thought Elaine was mocking her.
In 2001, she had supporting roles in the comedy films Legally Blonde opposite Reese Witherspoon and Tortilla Soup. In 2002, she starred in the PBS series American Family, a story about a Mexican American family in East Los Angeles. Her next film was Forget About It (2006). She also appeared in Welcome to The Captain, which premiered on CBS television on February 4, 2008. In 2015 she played a role in The Ultimate Legacy.
Most recently Welch appeared in a sitcom titled Date My Dad (2017) where she reunited with Robert Wagner on screen, four decades after starring together in The Biggest Bundle of Them All. She acted in How to Be a Latin Lover (2017).
For many years, Welch performed in a successful one-woman nightclub musical act in Las Vegas.
She first came to attention for her role in Fantastic Voyage and won a contract with 20th Century Fox. They lent her to a British studio where she made One Million Years B.C. Her images in the doe-skin bikini became one of the bestselling posters and turned her into an international sex symbol. She later starred in Bedazzled, Bandolero!,
100 Rifles, Myra Breckinridge and Hannie Caulder.
She made several television variety specials.
Her rise to stardom in the mid-1960s brought her international fame. She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in The Three Musketeers.
She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Television Film for her performance in the film Right to Die.
In 1995, Welch was chosen by Empire magazine as one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History”. Playboy ranked Welch No. 3 on their “100 Sexiest Stars of the Twentieth Century” list.
Rachel Welch’s career was so varied that to write about her life completely would be to write a novel. The best way I know how to celebrate a performers life is to gather the clips that allow us to see their work.
Welch died yesterday, February 15, 2023, at her home in Los Angeles, following a brief illness. She was 82. With her the era of sex symbols diminishes.
