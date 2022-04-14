Theatre News: Barry Manilow, Suffs, Eleanor Rigby is Waiting, Paradise Square and The Bedwetter

“I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, Harmony. This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend. Even in the face of this pandemic, we New Yorkers remain the toughest, staunchest people on the planet — so, put on a mask and go see a show!”

Suffs is offering free tickets to the Wednesday, April 20 performance at 7:30pm. Tickets will be available via the TodayTix Digital Lottery. The Lottery is now open for entries, one week prior to the performance and will close at 12PM ET on the day of the performance, April 20. Winners will be notified by email and push notification anytime from 12PM to 4PM, and if selected, winners will have one 1 hour to claim their tickets.

Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) (Creative Point-On/Daniela Pavan & Tommaso Cartia, Founders) would like to cordially invite you to an upcoming Boundless Tuesday, a theatrical installation series returning the spotlight to the underground scene of the performing arts.



The first installation is the kaleidoscopic romantic comedy-drama Eleanor Rigby is Waiting, written by award-winning author David James Parr, presented as a boundless experience, divided into two complementary chapters – Electricity & Closure.



This unique theatrical concept, combined with an evocative live music performance by singer-songwriter Hadiza Dockeray and her band invites the audience each night on a unique date with surprising characters and one chance to connect with an array of strangers, played by a group of versatile powerhouse actors in an interconnected portrait of love, lust and longing in our modern world.

Eleanor Rigby is Waiting (24 strangers. 24 hours. 1 chance to connect) is a kaleidoscopic romantic comedy-drama consisting of a mosaic of interconnected vignettes, exploring different shades of human emotion. The show was initially inspired by the lyrics of the popular song by The Beatles: “Ah, look at all the lonely people. Where did they all come from?” Edward Albee famously got his cryptic title for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? from a bathroom mirror in a West Village restaurant where these words were scrawled. A central character in Parr’s play similarly sees the phrase Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting written in lipstick on a bathroom mirror and begins to ruminate about its origin. Is it about loneliness? Is it about hope? And how long, exactly, can you keep a person waiting before they break?



The cast for Eleanor Rigby is Waiting features Elizabeth A. Bell, Robert Driemeyer, Helen Farmer, Wyatt Fenner, Jamie Johnson, Joe MacDougall, Julie McKay, Shelly Ramoni, and Ashley Kristeen Vega.



Boundless Tuesdays will take place at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre Space (61 Christopher Street), with the below performances available:



Chapter One: Electricity

Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30pm

Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30pm



Chapter Two: Closure

Tuesday, May 3 at 6:30pm

Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30pm





“We had every intention of resuming performances on Saturday, April 16, but suddenly, last evening, a principal actor tested positive as have the two understudies for the role, leaving us without a path forward to perform this holiday weekend,” commented producer Garth H. Drabinsky. “We are devastated to have to postpone again and let down our loyal customers and fan base, but the rest of the company will return healthy and ready to perform on Tuesday, having satisfied all COVID protocols. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience to current ticket holders.”



Ticket holders for cancelled performances can return to point of purchase for refunds or exchanges. The regular performance schedule for Paradise Square is Tuesday at 7:00 pm, Wednesday at 2:00 and 7:30 pm, Thursday at 7:00 pm, Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm. Tickets for Paradise Square are available at The new Broadway musical Paradise Square will now resume performances on Tuesday, April 19 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street), rather than Saturday, April 16 as previously announced. The change is due to additional COVID cases within the company.“We had every intention of resuming performances on Saturday, April 16, but suddenly, last evening, a principal actor tested positive as have the two understudies for the role, leaving us without a path forward to perform this holiday weekend,” commented producer Garth H. Drabinsky. “We are devastated to have to postpone again and let down our loyal customers and fan base, but the rest of the company will return healthy and ready to perform on Tuesday, having satisfied all COVID protocols. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience to current ticket holders.”Ticket holders for cancelled performances can return to point of purchase for refunds or exchanges. The regular performance schedule for Paradise Square is Tuesday at 7:00 pm, Wednesday at 2:00 and 7:30 pm, Thursday at 7:00 pm, Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm. Tickets for Paradise Square are available at Telecharge.com . Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling Broadway Inbound Group Sales at (866) 302-0995 or emailing info@broadwayinbound.com

Originally set to premiere in the spring of 2020, The Bedwetter, a highly-anticipated new musical based on the bestselling memoir by Sarah Silverman, written with Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews), and featuring a sensational final score by our late friend Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne) and lyrics by Silverman and Schlesinger, The Bedwetter will begin performances at the Atlantic’s Linda Gross Theater on April 30, 2022, with an opening date of May 23, 2022. The engagement will run through June 19.