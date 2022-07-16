Theatre News: Beanie Out Yet Again, Lawsuits, The Piano Lesson, Theatre Center Incubator and Pay The Writer

Beanie Feldstein, who has been in the news lately, announced on her instagram she has tonsillitis and will be out. She will play her final performance as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl July 31, but will miss all performances this weekend. Lea Michele will return to Broadway as Fanny beginning September 6th. Standby Julie Benko who is getting rave will take on the role for all performances August 2–September 4 and will play Thursday performances beginning September 8. Benko has been filling in for Feldstein during her sicknesses and scheduled leaves.

Paradise Square will close on Sunday after a three-month run. Actors Equity has filing a federal lawsuit for $174,000 in unpaid health, pension, and 401(k) contributions. Actors Equity entered a settlement agreement with the show in May, under which the show agreed to pay $413,000. But according to a second lawsuit filed last week in state court in New York, the production has since defaulted on the agreement and still owes about $190,000.

United Scenic Artists, USA Local 829, which represents some of the crew, also filed suit last Friday, claiming the production owes $156,965.85 in unpaid wages, dues and retirement contributions. A production representative failed to show up to a June 1 Zoom arbitration hearing to adjudicate the claim. The arbitrator ruled in favor of the union. One of the terms provides that if four designers — Allen Moyer, Don Holder, Jon Weston, and Toni-Leslie James — are not paid within six months, they will get the rights to the show.

Actors’ Equity is also about to place Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky on its “Do Not Work” list.

The Piano Lesson the revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, is being passed over at the St. James Theatre and sent to the much smaller, 400 seats less, Barrymore, which is where Paradise Square plays until Sunday.

The Theater Center, home to long running shows such as The Office! A Musical Parody, Friends! The Musical Parody and NYC’s longest running play, Perfect Crime, today announced the launch of the Theatre Center Incubator – a new program that will help aspiring producers and theater makers present their work on stage in the Jerry Orbach Theater by gaining access to free rehearsal and performance space, Theater Center resources and mentorship.



In the business world, an “incubator” is a collaborative program whose purpose is to help new startups that are at a very early stage to grow and succeed. Incubators are designed to help entrepreneurs deal with most of the problems associated with launching a startup. Incubators provide startups with valuable resources such as free space, equipment, mentorship, a collaborative community, and networking opportunities. The Theater Center has adapted this model to theater.



The Theater Center Incubator will accept submissions of new plays or musicals (only one submission per playwright/creator). A team of theater professionals will choose three plays and three musicals for its Summer/Fall 2022 Incubator Series. Each of the 6 shows will be presented for 4 performances in the Jerry Orbach Theater at 50th and Broadway. The incubator team will also provide pro bono advice and resources to each show’s creators so that a basic production of the show can be presented with a minimum of cost and time.



If accepted, the fee for each show to join the program is $1,000. This fee will provide each play or musical with 20 hours of rehearsal space and four performance slots over a one-week period in the Jerry Orbach Theater: Monday and Wednesday evening and Wednesday and Thursday afternoons starting in early September. Producers will have to:

submit the script for their play or musical

submit a one paragraph description/synopsis of the play or musical

submit a proposed plan to present the show as a reading, workshop or full production

submit a brief outline of how they plan to finance the production, as they will be responsible for all other expenses involved in the presentation of the show. The Theater Center will work closely with the participants so that their productions (from start to finish) can be staged for well below the cost to present a show at most theater festivals.

Submissions are now being accepted through August 7th. Submissions can be sent to theatercenterincubator@gmail.com

New York Times Best Selling writer Tawni O’ Dell will get an industry presentation of her newest play, Pay The Writer. With eyes on Broadway for the 2023-24 season, the special presentation will be directed by Broadway and Television’s Sheldon Epps and will star Tony-nominated and multi-Emmy Award winner Keith David, two-time SAG Award winner Bryan Batt, and three-time Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Marcia Cross. The event will take place on Thursday, July 21.

The show also has Olivier Award nominee Kyle Scatliffe (Broadway’s To Kill A Mockingbird), Miles G. Jackson (Broadway’s Chicken & Biscuits), Sydney Morton (Broadway’s Memphis), Byron Jennings (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child). and Stephen Payne (Broadway’s Of Mice and Men, August: Osage County).

Pay the Writer is a sophisticated comedy-drama that delves into the dynamics of a unique forty-year long friendship between a gay literary agent and a world-renowned African American novelist. Heartrending and hilarious, the show follows the complicated personal and professional lives of the two men while also providing an insider’s view of the crazy, maddening, and often side-splitting world of writers and the publishing industry. Witty in dealing with egos and frailties, the play is also wise and sympathetic in its portrayal of an unlikely relationship that began at a time when both men were rejected by society and how together they survived prejudice, heartbreak, and a few bad reviews.