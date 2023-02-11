Broadway
Theatre News: Between Riverside and Crazy, A Doll’s House, LIFE OF PI, Crashlight and Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Common in Between Riverside and Crazy Photo by Joan Marcus
Second Stage Theater will partner with Common and his not-for-profit, Imagine Justice, to host “Justice Nights On Broadway” following the matinee performances of Between Riverside and Crazy at The Hayes Theater on Saturday, February 11th and Saturday, February 18th 2023.
“Justice Nights on Broadway” will bring together 100 formerly incarcerated people, their families, and community advocates for a special Broadway experience. The performances will feature post-show talkbacks moderated by Sirius XM host and ABC News Contributor Mike Muse and featuring Common and Stephen McKinley Henderson, and will give audience members the opportunity to respond to seeing their stories shared on a Broadway stage, as well as a brief meet-and-greet with Common and guests following the talkback. Imagine Justice is also working with Second Stage and the League of Live Stream Theater to bring a simulcast of the performance to prison facilities.”
Information on Second Stage’s second annual Fair Chance Job Fair at The Hayes Theater will also be provided. The Fair will take place on April 17 and all employers involved have committed to not requiring a background check for employment. The performance will also feature a special call to action giving audience members the opportunity to support parole justice and clemency campaigns.
“Theater has been a life changing and enhancing experience. It’s an experience I want to share. The Justice Nights are a very special coming together of people. It’s a gift to bring together people who are formerly incarcerated and their families with the Broadway community. These are two worlds telling the complex stories of the work it takes to restore human lives,” said Common. “Between Riverside and Crazy deals with characters (Junior and Oswaldo) who can actually help humanize people who were formerly incarcerated. And it’s monumental to have people who have experienced this also be there to open our eyes to what is going on in the prison system. In the talkback we will bring light to the work that needs to be done for parole reform, like the Fair & Timely Parole Bill in New York and the Earned Re-Entry Bill in Illinois. We need to give people who have changed their lives a fair chance to return home and become fully part of society again.”
In Between Riverside and Crazy, Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Common portrays the character Junior, a recently paroled son living with his ex-cop, widowed father Pops (Stephen McKinley Henderson) in his NYC rent-controlled apartment on Riverside Drive. The role reflects Common’s commitment as both an artist and an activist to shift the national discussion on justice to one deeply rooted in humanity and compassion.
In 2018, Common founded Imagine Justice, a nonprofit organization to uplift currently & formerly incarcerated people with love, dignity and support. He has visited 13 prisons with 7 live performances as part of the “Hope & Redemption Tour.” And in 2021, Common and Imagine Justice launched “Rebirth of Sound” – an accredited music program in Stateville Correctional Facility to provide residents with a high-quality recording studio and production training from experienced musicians. Common and Imagine Justice will support parole justice and clemency campaigns in New York so that incarcerated people who have transformed their lives have an opportunity to reunite with their families back home.
Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House starring Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain as ‘Nora Helmer’ in Herzog Lloyd’s radical new production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House in a new version by Amy Herzog is offering a limited number of $35 rush tickets will be released for every performance at 9 AM ET, on a first‑come, first‑served basis in the TodayTix app. Limit two tickets per order, subject to availability. Download the TodayTix app today, or learn more at www.todaytix.com
Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award® and Emmy Award® nominee, as ‘Torvald Helmer,’ Jesmille Darbouze as ‘Kristine Linde,’ Tasha Lawrence as ‘Anne-Marie,’ Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Dr. Rank,’ and Grammy Award® winner Okieriete Onaodowan as ‘Nils Krogstad.’ The production’s understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.
A Doll’s House will officially open Thursday, March at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The strictly limited 16-week engagement must end Sunday, June 4.
Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts. Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway will be “Best Actor” winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of “Pi” and “Best Supporting Actor” winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink join the “Richard Parker” puppeteering team. The Broadway production of the five-time Olivier Award-winning London production of LIFE OF PI will feature Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of “Richard Parker,” Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Rear Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker.” Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche,Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the “Pi” alternate.
LIFE OF PI begins performances Thursday, March 9, 2023, and opens Thursday, March 30, 2023. Prior to the Broadway engagement, LIFE OF PI made its North American Premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.
LIFE OF PI is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.
Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide – LIFE OF PI is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?
Tickets for LIFE OF PI on Broadway are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office and range from $49 – $199 (including $2 facility fee). The playing schedule for LIFE OF PI is as follows: Tuesday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Please note there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday, March 15, and March 22. Beginning Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the LIFE OF PI performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.
The new orchestral pop musical Crashlight will present an Industry Sneak Peek at Broadway Plus (260 W 39th St, Suite 202) on Monday, February 13, 2023. The evening will feature Mykal Kilgore – (Grammy Nominee “A Man Born Black”, Motown), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Kerstin Anderson – (My Fair Lady, Unknown Soldier), Jesse Weil (Fiddler on the Roof), Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), and Cori Jaskier (Charlotte’s Web). Written by Celeste Makoff and directed by Hunter Bird, the presentation will feature a three-piece band led by Music Supervisor Macy Schmidt (Broadway Sinfonietta). Margaret Skoglund Leigh serves as General Manager. The running time is 45 mins. Those interested in attending should email: [mailto:crashlightrsvp@gmail.com ]crashlightrsvp@gmail.com Crashlight is about the last nation on Earth and a young woman’s risky mission to expose its government’s brutal ban on artistic expression. The story is set as the nation’s Centennial Celebration approaches – an opportunity for the regime to legitimate its control. But Rian, a young composer whose dissident-parents suffered at the regime’s hands, has a different plan. Crashlight has been a Semi-Finalist for the 2022 O’Neill Musical Theater Conference and received an Honorary Mention for the 2022 Relentless Award. For more information on Crashlight visit www.crashlightmusical.com
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical has extended through April 30 at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s.
What a Night: The Fabulous Heather Headley and The New York Pops
There are nights that you are just so happy you were in the audience and last night was one of them, when Grammy and Tony Award Winner Heather Headley joined together with The New York Pops. Led by Maestro Steven Reineke, for The New York Pops’ 40th anniversary season, this was a night to remember.
The show was billed as One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley and Carnegie Hall was packed to the rafters with an audience that was thrilled to be there. Starting off the evening in a sparkly blue gown, Ms Headley a cappella melted into “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz as she was joined by The New York Pops.
In 1997 Ms. Headley was cast in The Lion King and the audience was treated to “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”
She won the 2000 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the titular role of Aida. The audience learned why when they were given a snippet of “He Lives In You.”
My favorite part of the evening was a mash-up of “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone” from Sondheim’s Into The Woods. Ms Headley recreated her emotionally powerful role as the witch in the Encore’s 2022 production that landed on Broadway. What makes Ms. Headley so great is she is a consummate actress and she feels the song and therefore so does her audience.
Next up was “My House” from Matilda. One of the highlights of the evening was how Ms. Headly shared her love for her family, which spilled out into the audience.
Testing out her vocals without a mic again a cappella in a gospel operatic forte was also a highlight of the evening. Ms. Headley has an incredible range that is perfect in pitch.
“I’m Still Hurting” Jason Robert Browns powerful song from The Last Five Years,” had Ms. Headley in tears.
A medley of “Written In The Stars” from Aida, the title song from “Lost In The Stars” and “Hold On” from The Secret Garden, needed the night.
One of my favorite songs Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” rousingly opened the second act with The Broadway Inspirational Choir as back-up.
Elton John’s “Your Song”, was a song she sang at Kennedy Center that was a gift to Elton and now the New York Pops audience.
Stunning in a purple ensemble her love for her daughter and how children grow up came through in Toy Story’s “When She Love Me.”
The Pops in full glory followed with “You Got A Friend In Me,” also from Toy Story.
Ms. Headley was incredibly generous and gave Chris Mann, a singer who placed fourth on the second season of The Voice in 2012 a chance to shine. Mann toured inThe Phantom of the Opera, as the Phantom and recreated “Music of The Night”.
Ms. Headley and Mr. Mann write together in Nashville and “Because You Need Me” is one of their compositions.
They then duetted on “Amazing Grace,” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir. It is easy to see why Heather won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. Her low notes were outstanding.
Another Headley composition is a song called “I Wish” about what you wish for your child. The lyrics are exquisite.
From Wicked “For Good” with The Broadway Inspirational Choir.
Then the encore…..”Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody,” had Heather getting Carnegie Hall singing and dancing leaving the hall and the audience with a high octane energy spurt. What a way to end the night.
Heather can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, but if you have a chance to see her in person do so.
Make sure you book your tickets for The Marvelous Marilyn Maye and The New York Pops on March 24th and get your tickets now The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala May 1st. This One’s For You: The Music Of Barry Manilow will feature Sean Bell, Erich Bergen, Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Max von Essen, and more to be announced. Do not miss out on another night to remember.
Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert!
George Lee Andrews talked about holding the record for being in Phantom of the Opera longer than anyone. Also, telling how he got into the show and after a long run how he got out of the show.
Theatre News: La La Land, Girl from the North Country, Dear World, Please Leave, The Harder They Come and MJ
Directed by Bartlett Sher is bringing the six-time Oscar-winning La La Land to the stage. Sher is currently directing the Broadway revival of Camelot, which will open in April. The stage adaptation features a new book by Ayad Akhtar (President of PEN America and Pulitzer Prize winner for Disgraced) and three-time Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker. The Academy Award-winning composing team (music by Justin Hurwitz, lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) will reunite. Tony-winning producer Marc Platt, who also produced the movie, is also onboard.
The Tony-nominated Conor McPherson musical, Girl from the North Country is heading to the big screen. McPherson will direct, with a cast cast set to include Chloë Bailey as Marianne, Tosin Cole as Joe, Olivia Colman as Elizabeth, and Woody Harrelson as Nick. Set in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota during the Great Depression. It features the music of Bob Dylan, with songs including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” “Make You Feel My Love,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”
New York City Center Encores! production of Dear World, has announced its cast. Joining two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!) will take on Countess Aurelia, originally played by Angela Lansbury. She will be joined by two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as President, Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!) as Constance, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Company) as Sewerman, Ann Harada (Into the Woods) as Gabrielle, Kody Jauron as Artiste, Phillip Johnson Richardson as Julian, and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change) as Nina.
Dear World features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and a book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. The musical premiered in 1969, making Jerry Herman the first composer-lyricist in history to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway. The story follows a motley band of outcasts who must rally together to save their picturesque neighborhood in Paris from a greedy cabal of oil-hungry bankers.
The Encores! production will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed the 2019 Encores! production of Herman’s Mack & Mabel. New Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell will lead the Encores! orchestra March 15-19.
Rob Sedgwick and Tony Award-Winning Actor Anthony Crivello announced that they will present a private industry reading of Mr. Sedgwick’s new play Please Leave. Directed by Bob Balaban, the reading will feature Emmy and Tony Award-Winning actor Tony Shalhoub, David Rasche, Clark Johnson,
and Tony Award-Nominee Johanna Day. Please Leave is a satirical, dark comedy: a raw presentation of life as presented on TV, making art out of others’ misery. It will take place on Monday, February 13th at 3:00 p.m. in the Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th St – 4th floor).
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and The Public’s Writer-in-Residence, Suzan-Lori Parks, brings to The Public a new musical adaptation of the 1972 movie, The Harder They Come. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the book tells the story of Ivan, a young singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, eager to become a star. After love and cutting a record deal with a powerful music mogul, Ivan soon learns that the game is rigged, and as he becomes increasingly defiant, he finds himself in a battle that threatens not only his life, but the very fabric of Jamaican society.Featuring Grammy Award winner Jimmy Cliff’s hits, “You Can Get It If You Really Want” and “Many Rivers to Cross,” former Artistic Director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre Tony Taccone directs this new musical, with co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo and choreography by Edgar Godineaux. The cast of The Harder They Come features:
You can get tickets through Joseph Papp Free Performance program by offering free tickets to the Thursday, February 16 performance at 8:00PM ET. Tickets will be available via the TodayTix Digital Lottery. The Lottery is now open for entries on the TodayTix app and will close at 12PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, which is the day before the performance. Winners will be notified by email and push notification anytime from 12PM to 4PM, and if selected, winners will have one hour to claim their tickets.The day after the conclusion of the TodayTix Digital Lottery, free same-day tickets may become available starting at 4PM ET on Thursday, February 16at the theater, which is located at 425 Lafayette St. The Box Office agents will add your name to our digital standby upon arrival. We will keep your spot in our digital line and contact you by SMS text message or pager if and when tickets become available. All line members must be in or return to the lobby thirty minutes before the scheduled curtain to ensure timely distribution of tickets that become available at the last minute.
Last Wednesday night, the four-time Tony Award-winning musical MJ celebrated it’s first anniversary on Broadway. Audience members were gifted a special edition merch item, and the cast celebrated on stage with a giant MJ themed cake.The smash hit musical continues to play to sold out audiences, and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 10 times. It is the most Tony Award-winning musical of the 2021-2022 season.
Last but not least Neil Patrick Harris took his family to Kimberly Akimbo, as Lin-Manuel Miranda saw & Juliet.
