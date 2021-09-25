Theatre News: Billy Crystal, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, IATSE, Diana and Swan Lake Rock Opera

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Founder/Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, is pleased to welcome Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal in a presentation of a new musical in development, Mr. Saturday Night, on the Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street) for nine performances only, October 22-24 and October 26-30. Box office at BSC opens today at 10:00 AM.



A new musical comedy, Mr. Saturday Night is about one man’s meteoric rise to the middle. The musical is a work in development and will be presented with minimal set and costume pieces.



“Billy Crystal starring in a presentation of a new musical – who could resist?” commented Ms. Boyd. “We are thrilled to present a first look into this exciting new musical in development and welcome the sensational Billy Crystal to our stage. I know our audiences will be delighted to be the first in the country to experience Mr. Saturday Night.”

Billy Crystal © Steve Schofield



Mr. Crystal returns to the role of stand-up comedian ‘Buddy Young Jr.’ that he played in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. He co-wrote the screenplay with Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel who have been writing together for over 40 years on such films as Splash, Parenthood and City Slickers. Crystal, Ganz and Mandel have written the book for the new musical.



Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, Mr. Saturday Night, written by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a concept by Billy Crystal. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Broadway’s Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Broadway’s Hands on a Hard Body). Tony Award winner John Rando (Broadway’s Urinetown; Broadway and BSC: On the Town; BSC: The Pirates of Penzance) will direct. David O will serve as Music Director.



The presentation will also star Tony Award winner Randy Graff (Tony Award winner for Broadway’s City of Angels, original Fantine in Broadway’s Les Misérables) as Buddy’s wife, Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main) returning to his film role of Stan Yankelman, Buddy’s brother, for which he was Oscar-nominated; and Chasten Harmon (“The Good Fight,” “Elementary”) as his agent, Annie Wells. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

On Monday, September 27, at the DR2 Theatre, 103 East 15th Street (just off Union Square East) the first new musical to premiere in NYC since the shutdown began A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, will open.

Opening Night guests include Heléne Yorke, Jackie Hoffman, Krysta Rodriguez, Veanne Cox, Conrad Ricamora, Ann Harada, Wesley Taylor, Alex Boniello, and more! The cast of the world premiere off-Broadway production of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet: Bryonha Marie Parham, Alex Wyse, and Ben Fankhauser; along with creative team members Marshall Pailet (director), Stephanie Klemons (choreographer), Wilson Chin (scenic design), Sarita Fellows (costume design), Aja M. Jackson (lighting design), Twi McCallum (sound design), Alex Goldie Golden (music director).

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet began previews off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre on Friday, September 17, and is scheduled as a strictly-limited engagement thru Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn’t the big break they hoped. That is, until they’re plucked from obscurity by a world- famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes… and her new perfume. They’re so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn’t always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.

Today UMe releases Diana: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording across all streaming platforms. The CD will be available on October 1, when the production premieres on Netflix and ahead of resuming on Broadway on November 2. In addition to the cast recording, which showcases the Broadway musical’s revealing, emotional journey inside the palatial life of Diana, Princess of Wales, four pieces of music video offer glimpses of the stellar performances: “Underestimated,” available today, features behind-the-scenes footage; “The World Fell In Love,” performed by Jeanna De Waal (Diana), Roe Hartrampf (Prince Charles), Erin Davie and Judy Kaye (Queen Elizabeth) and the follow-up “The Main Event” are available now. On October 8, behind-the-scenes video of “Just Dance” will be released and available on the official YouTube channel, here.

With book and lyrics by Tony® winner Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by Tony Award® winner David Bryan, the life of the people’s princess will unfold over two acts and 22 original songs, plus two reprise performances. Diana: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording CD, available October 1, includes a booklet featuring the full lyrics and liner notes by Joe DiPietro. The album is produced by David Bryan and Ian Eisendrath, the show’s Olivier Award-winning music supervisor/arranger.

A dazzling new version of Tchaikovsky’s legendary music is once again preparing to make a splash upon the New York Stage – on Thursday, October 14. Swan Lake Rock Opera, a sexy extravaganza about money, love and titles, featuring book and lyrics by Mirit Shem-Ur, music by Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky, with additional music by Sharona Pick, is a provocative mashup of classical and modern music, and was slated to run at St. Luke’s in April of 2020, but was postponed as the Covid-19 pandemic brought there theater industry and New York to a sudden halt. Directed by Tsedi Sarfati, Swan Lake Rock Opera and will run every Thursday through December at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street. www.swanlakerockopera.com



“We are so excited to announce that the show will go on,” said the show’s music producer, Sharona Pick. “Our off-Broadway musical is opening after 19 months, and it feels like new Yorkers and tourists alike share my enthusiasm about theater coming back to life!”



The evening before his engagement ball, Crown Prince “Ziggy” Siegfried, is having a hot bachelor party at the Swan Lake Mansion, hosted by the notorious billionaire Von Rothbart. But while Ziggy’s bon vivant noble friends enjoy themselves in the company of Von Rothbart’s sexy mistresses, called swannies, Ziggy is quite depressed. And no wonder…enjoying his status as a popular royal playboy, the young prince is not too enthusiastic about giving up his glamorous lifestyle for the dreary institution of marriage.



With dozens of mega hits to her credit, most of them composed by her ex-husband, the iconic Israeli superstar, Svika Pick, Mirit Shem Ur is one of the most popular Israeli lyricists of all time. The musical Marylou, based mainly on the unbeatable power couple’s mutual songs, had a long run at the National Theatre Habima, a tour in USA, several revivals, a television series, hundreds of Israeli school performances, and is one of the most successful original musicals in Israel. Mirit Shem Ur is also the author of seven novels, having made her first professional breakthrough at the age of 25, when she became a popular columnist in the major Israeli magazine Maariv.



The cast of Swan Lake Rock Opera features Kenneth Remaklus, Madeline Lukomski, Jennifer Posie Morrison, John stillwaggon, Maya Murphy, Teddy Calvin, Cameron Cave, Emily Sharik, Chandler Corley-Essex, Caroline Mcfee, Lily Page, and Andrew Cuccaro.