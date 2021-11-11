Theatre News: Billy Crystal Mr. Saturday Night, Assassins, Joy Laura Bell Bundy, 34th Annual Festival of New Musicals and Sing Out For Freedom 

Billy Crystal returns to Broadway in Mr. Saturday Night with music by Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Amanda Green. Crystal wrote the book to the musical, alongside Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, all of whom were screenwriters for the film. Crystal plays comedian Buddy Young Jr., the role he originated in the 1992 Columbia Pictures film. The Broadway cast will include Randy Graff, David Paymer and Chasten Harmon. The musical will play the Nederlander Theatre starting March 1, 2022, ahead of a March 31 opening night.



This is Billy Crystal’s return to Broadway following the hugely successful, critically acclaimed and Tony Award winning production of 700 Sundays that premiered in 2004 and had a return Broadway engagement in 2013.

John Rando directs, Ellenore Scott will choreograph. The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Haradaand hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe.

Classic Stage Company’s Off-Broadway revival of Assassins extends through January 29th. The show sold out rather quickly.

Laura Bell Bundy to star in industry presentations of new musical Joy, which features a score by AnnMarie Milazzo and a book by Ken Davenport. by Broadway News’ Caitlin Huston – “Laura Bell Bundy will play the lead role in industry presentations of the new musical “Joy” this week. … The cast for the presentations Thursday and Friday includes Mauricio Martínez, Annie Golden, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Michael McCormick and Sami Bray. The musical is directed by Sammi Cannold. “Joy” features a score by AnnMarie Milazzo and a book by Ken Davenport … “Joy” will have its world premiere at a regional theater in the fall of 2022.

34th Annual Festival of New Musicals Now Accepting Submissions. Writers can submit their musical without a professional endorsement. There is no application fee for submissions made by Monday, December 20th.” http://bway.ly/aza7jp

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) are pleased to announce performers and special guests set to join their hybrid streaming and in-person Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert on Monday, November 22 at 7:30pm (EST at The Town Hall).

The benefit concert will feature performances and appearances from Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti, tap dancer Ayodele Casel, November Christine, Kayla Davion (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), Somáh Haaland, Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), four-time Tony Award Nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Assassins), Tony Award Nominee Arian Moayed (“Succession,” Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures, Sweeney Todd), Alba Ponce de León, Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Arya Shahi (PigPen Theatre Co.), Liana Stampur, Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night), Alexandria Wailes (Deaf West Theatre), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Fairycakes), Princess Sasha Victomé, and Brandon Michael Nase, Executive Director of Broadway for Racial Justice, this year’s Sing Out For Freedom honoree. KO will present BFRJ with the Michael Friedman Freedom Award.

They will join previously announced Peppermint (Head Over Heels, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”), who will serve as host for the evening. The hybrid in-person and live-streamed concert will be directed by Jess McLeod(Hamilton in Chicago).

November Christine, Somáh Haaland, Nikki M. James, Judy Kuhn, Arian Moayed, Lauren Molina, Alba Ponce de León, Nikhil Saboo, Arya Shahi, Liana Stampur (co-founder of this event), Shaina Taub (co-chair), and Princess Sasha Victomé are all NYCLU Artist Ambassadors.