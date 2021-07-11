Theatre News: Billy Porter and New York Stage and Film, Georgie, The Jimmy Awards and Red Bull Theatre 2021 Short New Play Festival

Considered “one of the preeminent incubators for theater in the country,” New York Stage and Film announced additional programming for their upcoming summer season, running July 17-August 2. Additional programming includes Billy Porter’s new Gospel musical Sanctuary as part of New York Stage and Film’s Always On video programming July 29-August 2; as well as residencies for the New York Stage and Film Filmmakers’ Workshop, The Lark international theater laboratory, and several artists-in-residence.

We are grateful to our community partners at Marist, Vassar and Revel 32o for helping us launch this new creative work in the Hudson Valley.

What is God? God is love! Plain and simple.Sanctuary, has a book by Billy Porter, music and lyrics by Kurt Carr. This special virtual presentation includes performances by Deborah Cox, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ledisi, and Virginia Woodruff with Broadway’s Inspirational Voices, led by incoming Artistic Director Allen René Louis. Sanctuary will be available from July 29 to August 2. Tickets will be available on a pay-what-you-can basis at www.newyorkstageandfilm.org/sanctuary.

Artists-in-Residence include participants from the inaugural NEXUS cohort: Elisa Bocanegra, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Jennifer Gibbs, Joanna Castle Miller and Phanésia Pharel; the 2020 Founders’ Award Recipient, Kirya Traber; the 2020 Pfaelzer Award Recipient Estefanía Fadul; the 2021 Leo Shull Musical Fellowship Recipient Sivan Battat (in collaboration with The Drama League); as well as Chris Darbassie, Kareem Fahmy, Keelay Gipson, Jacinth Greywoode, Jessica Huang, Kameron Neal, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Julius Pryor IV, Dominique Rider, Paul Oakley Stovall, Sam Salmond, Will Steinberger, and more to come.

The Filmmakers’ Workshop of New York Stage and Film, runs July 27-August 1, focusing on television and film workshops led by industry professionals. Participants include Nancy Bannon, Jason Begue, Rob Bellon, Anika Benkov, Yakira Chambers, Kim Dempster, Jenny Halper, Alessandro King, Guru Ramanathan, Traven Rice, Charia Rose, and Shawn Snyder.

The Lark international theater laboratory will be in residence for one week in July bringing writers from their community for intense play development, Brittany Allen, A.A. Brenner, Nora Brigid Monahan, Edison Diaz, Jahna Ferron-Smith and Xavier Galva.

Georgie, winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Solo show is streaming on demand until July 18. This is a tale of how a chance encounter began an unlikely twenty-year friendship that flourished until the unimaginable changed everything. It is an amazing journey for all who love theater. Georgie is the remarkable, giddy, and moving story of a young actor named Ed Dixon, who finds himself on tour with the two-time Tony Award winning character actor George Rose, the star of The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, My Fair Lady, The Pirates of Penzance and 17 other Broadway plays and musicals. GEORGIE introduces us to the greatest stars of the London and Broadway stage with laughs and surprises, tantalizing anecdotes, and brilliant flashes of song and dance. Georgie is as hilarious and captivating as it is poignant and powerful. To get tickets click here

The 12th Jimmy Awards (aka The National High School Musical Theatre Awards) will be presented on July 15 in an entirely virtual format.

This national talent showcase celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. The program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre competitions each year, sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. In 2021, all coaching, rehearsals, and activities will take place online for the 70 nominees from 35 regions around the US. This will culminate with two talented students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.

Red Bull Theater (Jesse Berger, Founder and Artistic Director | Jim Bredeson, Managing Director) today announced the selections for The 2021 Short New Play Festival, their eleventh annual festival of 10-minute plays of heightened language and classic themes, featuring a World Premiere from José Rivera, alongside six brand new plays that have been selected from hundreds of open submissions from playwrights across the country. This year’s winning playwrights are Constance Congdon, Rosslyn Cornejo, George LaVigne, David Lefkowitz, Abigail C. Onwunali, and Charlotte Rahn-Lee. This benefit event is the latest installment of Red Bull’s renowned annual new play festival, an initiative that has inspired the composition of more than 3,000 new plays. The theme for this year’s festival is RESTORATION. The evening will be directed by Margot Bordelon and Timothy Douglas. The Festival is produced by Nathan Winkelstein.

The 2021 Short New Play Festival will premiere LIVE on Monday, July 12th (7:30pm). A recording of that livestream will be available until 7:00 PM EDT on Friday, July 16th – then it disappears.This event is a benefit for Red Bull Theater. Tickets are “Pay What You Can.” Advance reservations are recommended. If you’re able, please consider making a donation with your reservation to support our online activity and our return to in-person programming. The 2021 Short New Play Festival is made possible by the leadership support of The Noël Coward Foundation.

The cast will feature Zach Appelman, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Sheria Irving, Marjorie Johnson, Sara Koviak, Anthony Michael Lopez, Junior Nyong’o, Abigail Onwunali, Luis Quintero, and Reggie D. White