Theatre News: Broadway Flea Market, The Pulitzer Prize, Songs by an Immigrant, Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway Concert Series, Studio Tenn Talks, The Princess Bride Virtual Fundraiser, The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program

Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction goes virtual on September 20 event, including a live and silent auction and an online store for theatre collectibles. There will be one-on-ones (replacing the autograph table and photo booth) with Broadway favorites. Look for more news next week.

The Pulitzer Prize Board is consider streaming and cancelled the 2021 drama prize. The prize will encompass theatrical productions that were scheduled to or able to open between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Dramatic works can also decide to hold off and can determine when they are ready for award consideration.

I am so thrilled to announce that Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez, and more will be c ollaborating on the new Jaime Lozano Album Songs by an Immigrant. Lin-Manuel Miranda who has touted Jaime’s brilliance has written liner note.

Beth Leavel

Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway concert series, hosted by SiriusXM On Broadway personality and Stars in the House co-host Rudetsky, Beth Leavel, Lillias White and Judy Kuhn.

Chita Rivera photo by ElizaBeth Taylor

Join Studio Tenn Talks with Chita Rivera, Lisa Mordente, & Casey Hebbel

September 21, 2020

Episode 23: Debbie Gibson & Drew Ogle

September 28, 2020

Episode 24: Michael Feinstein

October 5, 2020

Episode 25: Adam Guettel

October 12, 2020

Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Gad, Eric Idle & more join The Princess Bride Virtual Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Veteran Broadway stage manager and one of Variety’s 2020 Broadway Players to Watch, Cody Renard Richard (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), in partnership with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, announces The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program to honor, uplift, and support the next generation of Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) theatre-makers working behind the scenes. The program will provide financial support, as well as mentorship through online seminars focusing on community building, leadership, and social justice from Richard and various leaders from the theatrical industry.

In the inaugural year, selected recipients will receive a $1,500 scholarship for the Spring 2021 semester. The scholarship program strives to encourage more Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color to pursue degrees in the theatrical management and artistic fields, such as Stage Management, Technical Theatre, Theatre Design, Playwriting, Directing, or Theatre Management. In partnership with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, the program also hopes to build a community of scholars who will connect with each other through leadership seminars as they continue their various educational journeys.

“As someone who has navigated this business rarely seeing a reflection of myself in other managers, designers, or directors I know first-hand how important it is to be exposed to theatrical leaders that look like you,” says Richard. “Future generations of BIPOC theatre-makers deserve to have access to current working professionals who can provide them with resources and help usher them into the industry. This program is a result of a long-time dream of mine and I am thrilled to be able to release it into the world. I have always been passionate about paying it forward and providing space for early career professionals, my hope is that the recipients will not only benefit from the financial aspect but will also grow as artists and leaders as they join the program.”

“Broadway Advocacy Coalition is committed to supporting the leadership of individuals directly affected by systems of racism which make this scholarship particularly exciting during this time of reckoning and accountability within our theater community,” said Britton Smith, President and co-founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Submissions for The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program are open through Sunday, October 25th at 11:59pm EST.Eligible applicants will need to submit a one-minute video essay describing why they are the ideal candidate for the program, along with their current transcript and two letters of recommendation.

The 2020/2021 selection committee features prominent BIPOC theatrical professionals including Richard and Smith, Narda E. Alcorn, Saheem Ali, Lawrence Bennett, Jhanaë Bonnick, Yang-Yang Chen, Matthew Lopez, Zhailon Levingston, Tina McCartney, Laurie Woolery, and Nzinga Williams.

Donations are now open with seed funding for the program provided by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To make a donation or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit CodyRenard.com/scholarship or email scholarship@codyrenard.com.

For additional information, please visit CodyRenard.com/scholarship or @CRRScholarship on Instagram