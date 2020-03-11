Theatre News: Broadway Offers $50 Tickets, Sleep No More, EMOJILAND, Primary Stages, The Actors Fund

The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced that all remaining tickets to all performances from March 12th through March 29th of these shows will offered for $50. These tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday at 12 p.m.

Producer Scott Rudin said, “As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage. This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to. I can’t pretend that great theater is the panacea we’ve been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news.”

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC) announces an extremely limited release of $50 tickets during the month of March for its provocative theatrical spectacle, Sleep No More. Tickets for one of The New York Times’ most memorable experiences of the decade are currently on sale through September 13, 2020.

Presented by Emursive, Sleep No More is Punchdrunk’s award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone’s journey is different and unique.

Keith Harrison as Nerd Face and Laura Nicole Harrison as Smiling Face with Smiling EyesPhoto: Jeremy Daniel

EMOJILAND today announced that they will be suspending the post-show stage door autograph & photo opportunity, as part of continued efforts to protect audience and cast safety from the spread of COVID-19 (the coronavirus). A limited number of cast autographed Playbills will be available in the lobby after every performance for audience members who were hoping to participate at the post-show stage door. EMOJILAND concludes its hit Off-Broadway run next Thursday, March 19th.

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) is thrilled to welcome Primary Stages (Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director; Shane D. Hudson, Executive Director) as the new resident company, launching their 2020-2021 season in 59E59’s Theater A in the fall.

You can support Primary Stages tonight at The Green Room 42 at 7pm.

Kelli O’Hara

The Actors Fund announced today that Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara has joined the cast of the upcoming benefit concert ofRagtime in the role of “Mother”. The unforgettable music of the Tony Award-winning sensation Ragtime will once again be heard on Broadway in a one-night only benefit concert on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th St.) at 7PM. This celebratory event will also star original cast members, including six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (“Sarah”), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (“Coalhouse Walker, Jr.”) and Peter Friedman (“Tateh”). Additional cast members include: Mark Jacoby, Steven Sutcliffe, Judy Kaye, Lynette Perry, Jim Corti, Mark Aldrich, Dan Manning, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Darlene Bel Grayson, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Kevin Bogue, Sandra M. Bonitto, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Rodrick Dixon, Roberta Duchak, Bernard Dotson, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Globe, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Adam Hunter, Anne Kanengeiser, Mary Sharon Komarek, Jeffrey Kuhn, Joe Langworth, Elizabeth Lundberg, Joe Locarro, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandles, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Monica Patton, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Todd Thurston, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant and Eric Jordan Young. All proceeds from this one-night only benefit concert will support The Actors Fund.