Theatre News: Broadway Profiles: Diana: A New Musical; Hadestown; Jagged Little Pill and More, Be An #ArtsHero, In the Heights, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

The John Gore Organization, announced today that the newest episode of “Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal” will feature Broadway favorites including Jeanna de Waal, Judy Kaye, Rachel Chavkin, Anais Mitchell, Sarah Stiles, Kathryn Gallagher, and more. The upcoming episode of the first national syndicated Broadway entertainment program will premiere on WPIX-TV on Sunday, September 6 at 6:00pm EST.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

The upcoming episode will feature segments on Diana: A New Musical and their journey to Netflix, featuring Jeanna de Waal (Diana), Judy Kaye, and Kelly Devine; the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown, featuring Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, Tony Award winner Anais Mitchell, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer; Broadway favorite Sarah Stiles (Tootsie); “Stars in the House” with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley; Mean Girls, featuring Renee Rapp (Regina George); Chicago, featuring Mary Claire King; and Jagged Little Pill, featuring Kathryn Gallagher.

Jeanna de Waal, Erin Davie and Roe Hartrampf. Photo by Little Fang

Hosted and executive-produced by 12-time Emmy Award winner Tamsen Fadal, “Broadway Profiles” is a NY Emmy Award®-winning entertainment show with unprecedented access to A-list celebrities, Broadway’s biggest stars, upcoming shows, tours and behind-the-scenes stories on and off the stage.

Kathryn Gallagher

Broadway Profiles is presented by Broadway.com and executive-produced by the John Gore Organization, the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide.

For more information, visit www.broadwayprofiles.com.

Will I lose my dignity?

Will someone care?

Will I wake tomorrow

From this nightmare? “

On Monday, September 7, 7:45 AM in Times Square, One-hundred New York City-based Artists and Arts Professionals, a 100-person-strong coalition of artists and arts professionals will participate in a brief, large-scale (socially-distanced and masked) demonstration, performing “Will I?” from Rent in Times Square, to call on Congress to pass pandemic relief legislation that includes support for Arts & Culture workers. Following the performance, the participants will observe 100 seconds of silence — 1 second for each U.S. Senator. This event is endorsed by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Presented under the Direction of Sam Buntrock (Sunday in the Park with George) and Musical Direction by Kimberly Grigsby (Amélie, Spring Awakening). “Be An #ArtsHero,” is an intersectional grassroots campaign, has designated Labor Day as a nationwide Day of Action called “Arts Workers Unite,” calling for proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector. Arts & Culture provides $877 Billion in value added contribution to the U.S. economy, and the human and financial toll of letting that contribution collapse is immeasurable. “Be An #ArtsHero” is a united, sector-wide coalition calling on Congress to extend Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, subsidize COBRA, and allocate $43.85 Billion in proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector. They seek to keep all 5.1 million Americans who work in the Arts alive, in their homes, and with jobs to return to when the crisis subsides. Online: @BeAnArtsHero1 on Twitter; @BeAnArtsHero on Instagram and Facebook Live; BeAnArtsHero.com RSVP: Chelsea Anderson-Long, artshero@inthelights.net

Ghostlight records announced that In the Heights – Original Broadway Cast Recording was released as a special Red, White & Blue-colored vinyl 3-LP Box Set today Friday, September 4. Featuring the colors of the Puerto Rican flag, this edition of the Grammy Award winning-album will be a Barnes & Noble Exclusive to help celebrate Vinyl Weekend, September 4-6. In the Heights will be released as a feature film in June 2021 from Warner Bros. Pictures. To order the new edition of the original cast album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/intheheights_specialvinyl

In the Heights – created by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda – has become a major bestselling cast album since it was released in 2008. This Box Set features remastered audio, 90 minutes of music, and a 16-page booklet with full lyrics, original Broadway show photos, a synopsis, and liner notes from director Thomas Kail. An MP3 download card is also included.

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, In the Heights features Latin, Salsa and Hip-Hop-infused music, conceived and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The In the Heights Original Broadway cast album was produced by Andrés Levin and Kurt Deutsch.

In the Heights is the quintessential New York musical, about a vibrant and tight-knit community at the top of the island of Manhattan. The music pulses with the hopes and dreams of three generations as they struggle to forge an identity in a neighborhood on the brink of transition.

Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight records have announced that Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording was released as a special gold-colored vinyl edition today, Friday, September 4. Available for the first time on vinyl, the album will be a Barnes & Noble Exclusive to help celebrate Vinyl Weekend, September 4-6. Featuring Adrienne Warren and the original London cast, the album was released for download, streaming and CD formats last year. The LP includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. Tina was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios andRAK Studios, produced by the show’s Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To pre-order the new edition of the original cast album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/tinavinyl

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical officially opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 7, 2019. For more information about Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, visit TinaTheMusical.com.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. A German production opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and a fourth production opened in Spring 2020 at the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

The album features Tony and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren, who stars on Broadway as Tina Turner, in addition to London cast members Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Madeline Appiah, Lorna Gayle, Tom Godwin, Francesca Jackson, Natey Jones, Ryan O’Connell, Jason Langley, and Claudia Elie. The ensemble includes Edward Bourne, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Pérola Congo, Keisher Downie, Kit Esuruoso, Jammy Kasongo, Sia Kiwa, Jason Langley, Kayleigh McKnight, Baker Musaka, Derek Aidoo, Gavin Alex, Candace Frubert, Jemma Geanaus, and Hannah Jay-Allan.