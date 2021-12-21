Theatre News: Broadway Shows Close Due to COVID, Jagged Little Pill, Trevor and Skelton Crew

Dear Evan Hansen and Ain’t Too Proud have announce cancellations until after Christmas, with cancelled through December 26. Aladdin has also just canceled all performances until Sunday December 26th. Add to that Hamilton return date December 26th, MJ returns December 27th, Hadestown comes back December 27th, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child expected to resume December 28th. Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and Wicked are set to return tonight.

Jagged Little Pill has played it’s final performance Dec. 17.

We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the Jagged Little Pill story. This show about healing, human connection, and catharsis, has been a salve to audiences, and to all of us, throughout these trying times.

Yet, the drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and – due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company – need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill. In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.

We know that the Jagged Little Pill story will continue to be told – and in the new year, will be announcing plans for subsequent productions, building on the show’s triumphant launch in Australia earlier this month. We also hope and intend to find a way to bring this vibrant and vitalizing musical back to the Broadway stage, once the current crisis is past, but at this time we are in the unfortunate position to determine Friday, December 17, 2021 as the final Broadway performance of Jagged Little Pill.

There is nothing in the world like live theater. There is no community in the world like this great Broadway family of artists and audiences. We will make it through this, together.

Sammy Dell, Holden William Hagelberger, and cast of Trevor Photo by Joan Marcus

Off Broadway, the production of Trevor: The Musical at Stage 42 cancelled its final two weeks of performances.

Due to company members having tested positive for COVID-19, MTC has delayed the beginning of preview performances of the Broadway premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Skelton Crew until Monday, December 27th.

To accommodate this change of schedule, the opening night has been moved to Wednesday, January 19th at 7PM.