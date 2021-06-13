Theatre News: Calling Singers and Musicians Over 40, Volpone, NNR – New Normal Rep and Haus Of Dust

Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, let your talent shine! The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, announced today that Jim Brickman is presenting Brickman’s Big Break, the only talent search for singers and musicians over 40, to benefit The Actors Fund.

If you’ve always felt like you wanted to share your talent with the world (and you’re over 40) Brickman’s Big Break contest could be your chance! In a world where TV Talent shows focus on ages 18-30, Brickman’s Big Break embraces talented men & women 40+.

The final top 20 will be determined by Jim Brickman’s team of industry pros, and votes from fans. Then narrowed down to a Top 10 who will be featured on a LIVE stream concert for fans and experts to vote.

Industry experts include luminaries from “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent,” “High Profile Talent Managers,” and Grammy winning songwriters.

For more information and registration, please visit www.jimbrickman.com/brickmans-big-break.

Volpone, Or The Fox by Ben Johnson MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT | LIVESTREAM.Directed by Jesse Berger, this online benefit reading will feature André De Shields as Volpone, Jordan Boatman, Sofia Cheyenne, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Clifton Duncan, Amy Jo Jackson, Peter Francis James, Hamish Linklater, Roberta Maxwell, Sam Morales, Kristine Nielsen, Mary Testa, and Shannon Wicks. FIND OUT MORE

First produced by Red Bull Theater in 2012, this new version will feature emendations & elaborations by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (The Government Inspector). VOLPONE will have visual design by John Arnone, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz from original designs by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, original music and sound design by Scott Killian, and property design by Faye Armon-Troncoso.

Meet Volpone, the rich old magnifico, whose ingenious schemes and farcical scams dupe his wealthy friends into showering him with gold. This feast of extraordinary language and outrageous characters is a merciless satire that delightfully skewers the selfish manipulations of hypocrites—without excusing the greed and gullibility of their victims. Against scoundrels cloaked in propriety and legal dodgings, the virtuous are practically defenseless—and even the judge is on the make. Is Volpone the sly fox…or the outfoxed?



NNR – New Normal Rep, the new streaming theater company dedicated to producing reflective and inclusive plays, continues its inaugural season with Lines in the Dust, by Pulitzer Prize-nominated and Obie Award-winning playwright Nikkole Salter (In the Continuum, Carnaval). Is streaming on demand through August 8 at NewNormalRep.org.

Awoye Timpo (The Loophole at The Public Theater) directs a cast including Jeffrey Bean (Amadeus on Broadway), Melissa Joyner (Maids Door off-Broadway, the FX Original Series “Mrs. America”), and Lisa Rosetta Strum (She Gon’ Learn at the Emerging Artist Theatre Festival at TADA!, and United Solo Festival on Theatre Row).

2010, Essex County, NJ. When Denitra loses the charter school lottery for her daughter, she must find another way to escape from their underperforming neighborhood school. The answer seems like a risk well worth taking, but may end up requiring a bigger sacrifice than she ever could have imagined. Set over a half-century after Brown Versus The Board of Education, Lines in the Dust questions how far we’ve come and more importantly, where we go from here. Lines in the Dustwas commissioned by and received its world premiere at Luna Stage in 2014. New Normal Rep’s production of Lines in the Dustfeaturescostume design by Qween Jean, muti-media design by Afsoon Pajoufar, sound design by Stan Mathabane, andoriginal music by Alphonso Horne. Playwright Nikkole Salter says “This play is about belonging. Who belongs where, and who has access? I was inspired by the intersection between the institution of education, the role that it plays in the American Dream, segregation, housing, and economic mobility. All of these issues are a part of the American conversation, yet have not made it to the forefront of our storytelling. We all need to challenge ourselves and recognize our own roles in these long-standing dynamics. What would it look like to invest in every child as if every child could be the steward of your future?” NNR, New Normal Rep exists not in spite of the pandemic, but because of it.Dedicated to presenting new and lesser known plays, via the internet, NNR will present works with divergent perspectives that explore the historical, cultural, and psychological forces that have helped to shape our 21st Century lives. NNR commits to anti-racism training as well as partnership with BIPOC organizations to ensure that diversity is present in the curation of our seasons and the assembling of our companies. Above all, NNR is dedicated to producing deeply entertaining, engaging and illuminating work. Following Lines in the Dust, NNR will present F.I.R.E. by Julia Blauvelt. More details to come.

Haus Of Dust, a bold and imaginative immersive production written and directed by Gabriel Torres, made its world premiere in NYC for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 25. Press Opening is Sunday, June 20 at 3:30 pm.



Presented by Theatro Circulo, with support from The Laundromat Project and The Stonewall Community Foundation, Haus Of Dust is produced by Aaron Salazar and in association with The Tank NYC, as part of their annual PrideFest, and presented by Teatro Circulo. The performance schedule is Thursday – Saturday at 6 pm, 7:15 pm, and 8:30 pm; Sunday at 12:30 pm, 2 pm & 3:30 pm. Performances are at the climate-controlled Teatro Círculo ( 64 E 4th St, 3rd floor, between Bowery and Second Avenue; F train to 2nd Ave.). The regular ticket price is $50. For tickets and more information, visit iamdust.org. The running time is 70 minutes, with no intermission.



Welcome to The Abysm, a bar situated between the living and the dead. Dripping in neon and covered in plants, only spirits and ghosts are allowed. But for Haus Of Dust, six humans are invited to experience an intimate open mic performance, where ten specters entertain with stories of identity, love, and survival.



A mix of video, immersive installation, and live performance, Haus Of Dust is a hybrid, multi-sensory, and immersive ghost story that guides the audience into a hallucinatory world that intersects addiction, recovery, queerness, and immigration.



The cast features Fernando Moya Delgado, Salomé Egas, Jasmine Dorothy Haefner, Samantha Herrera, Janelle Lawrence, Allie Marotta, Anthony O’Connell, Vanessa Rappa, Gabriel G Torres, and Fernando Vieria.



