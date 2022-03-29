Theatre News: Camelot, Macbeth, Girl From The North Country, Drama League Award Nominations, Nightclub Cantata

Next season, Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) will bring the world of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot to vibrant life once again when it produces a new version of the classic tale, reimagined for the 21st century. Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, November 3 and open on Thursday, December 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Based on “The Once and Future King” by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and the title song “Camelot.”

Casting and design team for Lincoln Center Theater’s new production of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot will be announced at a later date.

The highly-anticipated upcoming production of Macbeth on Broadway, starring Daniel Craig in his return to Broadway as Macbeth and Ruth Negga’s Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth has announced a limited number of $45 general rush tickets will be available for each performance beginning tomorrow, March 29 when performances begin.

Rush tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the Longacre Theatre box office (220 West 48th Street) when it opens (10am Monday – Saturday, 12pm Sunday) for that day’s performance(s) only. Tickets are limited to two per person and some rush seats may be partial view. Rush locations are subject to availability. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Macbeth is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll’s House, Part 2; Fun Home) and officially opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Tickets for the strictly limited 15-week engagement of Macbeth are now on sale at www.Telecharge.com.

Girl From The North Country will return to Broadway this spring at The Belasco Theatre! Performances begin April 29th. Cast members returning to the production include Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham. Craig Bierko will be joining the cast in the role of Mr. Burke, replacing Marc Kudisch, who is unable to return to the production due to the Alliance Theatre production of Trading Places.