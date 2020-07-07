Theatre News: #Cancel Hamilton, Mufti Songwriting Contest, TRU’s Speed Dates, Mini-Grants to Latinx Playwrights

There is a #Cancel Hamilton that is growing by leaps and bounds after streaming the Broadway musical’s on Disney+. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, as a ‘young, scrappy, and hungry’ immigrant who was passionate about the abolition of slavery. Ajamu Baraka an international human rights activist, organizer, political analyst wrote: ‘The play & now movie Hamilton is racist buffoonery & revisionist history meant to make liberal white folks feel good about their collaboration with the colonial project know as the U.S. & its racist imperialist project abroad. Miranda should concentrate on feeing (sic) Puerto Rico.’

The tweets continue with “How is Hamilton not canceled? Alexander Hamilton owned and traded slaves. I think we need to cancel Hamilton.”

“Hamilton was a slave trader. Tear down the statues NOW and #CancelHamilton.”

“Can’t believe Disney is showing a show about a slave trader in times like this. Also the actors aren’t the same color as the people they are portraying. How dare they. #CancelHamilton.”

Due to the Black Lives Matter protests, the story has come under greater scrutiny by the people who treated this show like a cult phenomenon. It has been pointed out that Hamilton was a slave trader.

The theme of Round 6 of Songwriters in Mufti is: Hometown. Write about a hometown hero, your hometown or about your home after a long time away. The possibilities are endless. The idea here is to write a new song on a five-day Mufti rehearsal schedule (starting with the company meet and greet at 10 AM Monday and ending with final dress at 8 PM Friday). The tunes don’t have to be clever, and it doesn’t matter if you stick a couple extra syllables into a line. Send a recording of your song to songwritersinmufti@yorktheatre.org by 8:00 PM (EDT) on Friday, JULY 10th! We’d prefer video recordings, but if that’s not in the cards, we’ll accept audio recordings, too. If possible, please send files via Dropbox or similar service. Sheet music is not necessary, but if you can include a lyric sheet, please do—we’ve had a couple of requests from patrons to be able to read the lyrics. If you’ve got any further questions, email us at songwritersinmufti@yorktheatre.org and we’ll get back to you as quickly as possible. Also: don’t forget to check out the playlist for Round 5 on The York’s YouTube channel if you haven’t already. We’ll be posting the most-liked songs on our social media feeds over the course of this week—voting may be complete, but there’s still a lot of great work to enjoy.

Theatre Resources Unlimited announces the first virtual edition of its writer-producer Speed Dates, to occur on Sunday, July 19, 2020. This unique networking and educational opportunity for writers will now have more tech and less noise: each writer will be in an individual breakout room with each of our eleven producers. And since we have no venue costs, we’ve lowered the application fee by $10 (to $75 for non-members of TRU). The submission deadline is Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Session 1 offers coaching at 2:30pm, pitching at 5:30pm; Session 2 offers coaching at 5:30pm, pitching at 6:30pm. All times EDT. Tickets are $65 for TRU members, $75 for non-members, and $25 for each additional collaborator. Your spot in the lineup can be purchased upon acceptance starting July 11th, upon acceptance at https://truonline.org/events/virtual-speed-date/.

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Submission Deadline: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Session 1: coaching at 2:30pm, pitching at 4:30pm

Session 2: coaching at 3:30pm, pitching at 5:30pm

You meet a producer at a party and have two minutes to interest him in your work. Do you have the skill to sell yourself? Here’s a chance to practice your pitching with real producers who are open to and interested in meeting you. Okay, they probably won’t option you on the spot, but they’ll give you valuable feedback about your work and your ability to talk about it. And you’ll have the opportunity to start developing a relationship. And that’s what this business is all about: Relationships.

Founded by Darrel Alejandro Holnes, The Greater Good Commission offers mini-grants to Latinx playwrights to write short plays, innovative in form, that reflect the times. The commission’s inaugural round will focus on Afro/Black Latinx-identifying playwrights.

The year’s commissioned plays will be presented at The 2020 Greater Good Plays Festival produced by the Latinx Playwrights Circle (LPC) and Pregones Theater/PRTT. The festival will be streamed online and the plays will later live in digital archives.

Eligibility

No more than one fully-staged professional production (staged readings, workshops, college productions do not count as professional productions)

Must identify as Afro/Black Latinx

Applicants can only apply solo; no writing teams permitted

Applicants must be over 18 years of age.

Submission Requirements