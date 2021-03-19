Theatre News: Celebrate Tennessee Williams’s 110th Birthday, Triassic Parq: The Musical, CivilWrights And The Award Goes To

La Femme Theatre Productions ‘ presentation of Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann, was initially streamed this past December and raised nearly $17K for The Actors Fund . La Femme is thrilled to present an Encore streaming of The Night of the Iguana in celebration of Tennessee Williams’s 110th birthday on March 26, 2021. The event will begin March 25 at 7 PM with La Femme’s Executive Director Jean Lichty, “In Conversation” with Tony-nominee and Theater Hall of Fame-inductee, director Emily Mann. Iguana will stream through March 28, 2021. Encore tickets range from $15 – $250. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit Stellartickets.com .

The presentation will feature Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Netflix’s “Hollywood”) as Reverand Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (Broadway’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell (Broadway’s Summer and Smoke) as Judith Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton (Broadway’s Choir Boy) as Nonno, Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway’s A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady) as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway’s Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre’s 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Julio Macias (Netflix’s “On My Block”) as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer (No Exit, The Human Voice) as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway’s The Inheritance) as Pedro, and John Hans Tester (Amazon’s “Hunters”) as Herr Fahrenkopf.

In Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman’s spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman survives the night.

Resounding, the immersive-audio entertainment company, announced today that the live outdoor performance and broadcast of the reunion concert of Triassic Parq: The Musical will play the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play, as part of the company’s month-long residency.

Triassic Parq: The Musical, with music by Marshall Pailet, and book and lyrics by Pailet, Bryce Norbitz, and Resounding Creative Director Steve Wargo, will play for three performances only Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET, and runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets, starting at just $15, are now on sale at resounding.live/radialpark.

Original Off-Broadway cast members Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Velociraptor of Science/Omniscient Narrator), Brandon Espinoza (Mime-a-saurus), Wade McCollum(Velociraptor of Faith), Claire Neumann (T-Rex 2), Shelley Thomas-Harts (T-Rex 1), and Alex Wyse (Velociraptor of Innocence) reprise their roles in a revised version of the musical, which ran at the SoHo Playhouse in 2012 after a successful premiere in the 2010 NY International Fringe Festival.

The production, the world’s first live binaural musical, will be performed before both an in-person audience and via audio simulcast. In-person audiences will be given special “silent disco”-style headphones to get the full immersive sound experience while enjoying atmospheric and stage projections on the venue’s 50×60 foot screen. Remote audiences are encouraged to enjoy a “night out, in” with exclusive access to dino-themed dinner menu suggestions, decor inspiration, and a custom cocktail recipe, all created and curated by award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellenwood.

Wargo will direct this updated version of the musical, with Musical Direction by Andy Roninson and Sound Design by Josh Samuels, which includes several new songs and a revised ending, all never-before seen (or heard) by New York audiences. The comedy musical “not-parody” of the famous dinosaur island theme park examines the story from the dinosaurs’ point of view, where their understanding of faith, science, family, sex and gender are all thrown into chaos when one of their tribe spontaneously turns male.

Other immersive audio plays in the five-week residency (April 23 – May 23), include the unauthorized parody in iambic pentameter of a classic film script, Clu-eth (April 23 – 24), a new ghost thriller, Beyond the Veil (April 30 – May 1), an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Tempest (May 7 – 8), and the company’s ever-popular Treasure Island, starring Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (May 14 – 15).

Additional free tickets will be available to NYCHA Astoria Houses residents via digital lottery.

The short play series, CivilWrights, continues with Shot: Caught a Soul. The 30-minute play by Gloria J. Browne-Marshall streams live, Sunday, March 21, 6PM, at FiveOhm.TV. CivilWrights presentations are free and open to all with registration.To register forShot: Caught a Soul, visit FiveOhm.tv/nyrep/civilwrights.

Shot: Caught A Soul by Gloria J. Browne-MarshallDirected by Jeffery V. Thompson features R. Khalil Addams-Pilgrim, Stephanie Berry, Noran Anthony Small, Mike Timoney and Jeffery V. Thompson.

A shot rings out on a dark street. There are only two witnesses – Kareem, a Black teenager, and O’Donald, a White police officer. The truth will not die. Kareem’s soul haunts the officer who took the shot. This two-character, one act play, examines police-involved civilian shootings from a place of spiritual realism, looking at both sides and asking the question – why?

The play will be followed by a Town Hall discussion with the playwright and panelists.

Ilana Levine (Little Known Facts), in association with Alan Seales and the Broadway Podcast Network, is pleased to announce the second season of her “love letter to Broadway” podcast And The Award Goes To…Hosted By Ilana Levine. Season Two premieres with the “Queen of Broadway” Kristin Chenoweth (You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Wicked, On The Twentieth Century) happened March 17, 2021, exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Listen to Season One and new episodes weekly on Tuesdays at www.BPN.FM/ATAGT.

This season special guests include Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, and Heather A. Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theater Wing.

Additional season 2 guests include Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show ), Cady Huffman (The Producers, Will Rogers Follies), James Lapine (Into The Woods, Passion, Falsettos), Donna Murphy (Passion, The King and I ), Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam, Caroline, or Change), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Seven Guitars, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and John Lloyd Young (Jersey Boys).