Theatre News: Closings, Into the Woods, Jennifer Simard, Broadway’s Sofitel Hotel, NuWorks 2022, League of Professional Theatre Women and Sesame Street: The Musical

Normally the blood bath of closing of shows happens the day after the Tony Awards. This years long playing shows are setting closing dates Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The smash hit Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will play its final performance at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Sunday, August 14, 2022 prior to launching a 30-city national tour on September 14, 2022 in Providence, RI, which will mark the sixth global production of the musical. Dear Evan Hansen has posted a Sept. 18 closing date after six years on Broadway.

Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, announced additional casting today for the hugely acclaimed and completely sold-out New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical, Into the Woods, for the strictly limited, 8-week engagement on Broadway. Performances begin Tuesday, June 28 at the St. James Theatre, ahead of an official opening night on July 10. Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Joining the cast are Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel, and Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Alexander Joseph Grayson, Paul Kreppel, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.

As previously announced, the star-studded cast will include Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian D’Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s Prince, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella’s Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson.

Two-time Tony, four-time Drama Desk, three-time Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Jennifer Simard will be adding 'Caricature on Sardi's Wall of Fame' to her long list of achievements. Currently appearing in Company on Broadway, Jennifer has appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls, Disaster! (Tony nomination), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. She has appeared Off- Broadway in the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre (Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Producing Director) presents NuWorks 2022, the annual experimental series of self-created work from innovative and diverse artists exploring an eclectic range of genres and techniques using poetry, text, dance and music. Featuring new works by diverse artists Ernest Abuba, Sean-Joseph Choo, Saiya Floyd, Jeffrey Han, Amy Pan, Shigeko Sara Suga, Mandarin Wu, and Da Xu. NuWORKS 2022 is supervised by Chongren Fan (Citizen Wong), and curated by playwright Damon Chua (The Emperors Nightingale), The Production Liaison is Sabrina Morabito with Lighting Design by Josh Martinez-Davis.

Performances begin in repertory Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:00PM and will conclude with a special Encore performance on Sunday afternoon July 3, 2022 at 3:00PM at Studio Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Pleased written by Mandarin Wuand Xa Du, performed by Mandarin Wu. A montage of memories and dreams and nightmares all smeared together featuring an experimental vaudeville song and dance solo.

BAUDELAIRE: Dear Mother , written By Ernest Abuba and Shigeko Sara Sugare directed by Shigeko Sara Suga. Featuring Ernest Abuba as Baudelaire and Voice of Baudelaire, Dinh James Doan as Young Baudelaire, Ricardo Osorio “El Niño” as Baudelaire (Spirit), Shigeko Sara Suga as A Figure, Bird “Ricardito” as Flamenco Guitarist/Singer, Alain Bene as Voice of Baudelaire (French). Based on the poems of 19th century French poet Charles Baudelaire, this piece embodies the last of a trilogy (Baudelaire: Spleen; Baudelaire La Mort).

League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), the New York based organization that has championed women in the professional theatre for four decades, in association with Women in Arts & Media Coalition today announced plans for Women Stage The World: A Call to Action, Advocacy, and Engagement, a solidarity march that will take place Saturday, June 11th at 12:00PM. The March will start on 43rd Street & 8th Avenue, ending at The Shubert Theatre where the group will see Selina Fillinger’s “POTUS” directed by Susan Stroman. A core part of LPTW’s mission is to continue advocating and nurturing all theatre makers and creators, now and for future generations. This initiative brings young women from “Girl Be Heard” and “Girls Write Now” to a matinee of “POTUS”. LPTW is also offering four (4) free tickets to LPTW Members through a lottery.



th at 6:00PM ESTvia Zoom. The interview will be followed by a 10-minute Q&A. To register for the event, visit: The League has also announced that it will present its previously postponed Oral History Project interview with pioneering playwright, screenwriter, and director Emily Mann, conducted by esteemed arts journalist Alexis Greene on June 30at 6:00PM ESTvia Zoom. The interview will be followed by a 10-minute Q&A. To register for the event, visit: https://lptw.memberclicks.net/index.php?option=com_mcform&view=ngforms&id=2129591#!/