Theatre News: Curtain – Up, Stupid Kids, Closer Than Ever, Merry Wives Of Windsor and Comedy of Errors

The Curtain Up! Festival, a three-day outdoor experience in Times Square starts today with Twenty-two unique events taking place on stages in Duffy Square (7th Ave. & 47th St.) and between 45th & 46th Streets.

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Broadway star Jelani Alladin will host Curtain Up: This is Broadway! Current shows and performers participating include 18 Broadway musicals: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Aladdin, Caroline, or Change, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Diana the Musical, Girl from the North County, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, The Lion King, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, Tina- The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress, Wicked, five Broadway plays: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Lackawanna Blues, Pass Over, Thoughts of a Colored Man and To Kill A Mockingbird. Special presenters include Brian Stokes Mitchell, Katrina Lenk, Keenan Scott II, Hunter Parrish and Mo Rocca.

Christian Borle

The “Spotlight on Plays” series announced a new special event reading of John C. Russell’s Stupid Kids starring John Clay III (Jim Stark), Tony Award nominee Lauren Patten (Jane “Kimberly” Willis), Tony Award winner Ali Stroker(Judy Noonan), Taylor Trensch (John “Neechee” Crawford) and Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Stage Directions). Director Michael Mayer revisits the work after originally staging it Off-Broadway in 1998.

Stupid Kids premiere on Wednesday, September 22 at 8PM EST/5PM PST on www.BroadwaysBestShows.com and will be available for a limited time only. Tickets are free and all suggested donations will benefit The Actors Fund.

Stupid Kids follows four students at Joe McCarthy High School as they make their way from first through eighth period and beyond, struggling with the fears, frustrations, and longings peculiar to youth. With his magical touch, John C. Russell turns these familiar stereotypes into moving and provocative archetypes of adolescence whose lingo takes on a lyricism that is both true to its source and revelatory of the hearts and minds of contemporary youth.

BroadwayHD, the streaming platform for theater lovers, will be bringing Maltby and Shire’s Closer Than Ever exclusively to the platform on September 23. It’s a brand-new filmed production that features X Factor (UK Edition) winner Dalton Harris, along with West End stars including musical theatre icons Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Wicked), Kerry Ellis (Wicked; We Will Rock You) and Grace Mouat (Six; & Juliet).

Today, a new clip was revealed of the song “It’s Never That Easy/I’ve Been Here Before” from the production, with Kerry Ellis and Grace Mouat performing. Reaching out to see if you’re interested in covering this new clip? Please see below for a link and credits.

“It’s Never That Easy/I’ve Been Here Before”

Lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Music by David Shire

Cast: Kerry Ellis, Grace Mouat (from the original company of “Six)

Free tickets for The 2021 Public Theater Annual Gala, the final performance of MERRY WIVES, will be available via Goldstar lottery. The lottery will open at 12:00AM (midnight) ET and close at 12:00PM (noon) ET tomorrow, Friday, September 17.

How to enter the lottery:

Download the Goldstar app (Apple, Android) or visit their website anytime.

On Friday, September 17, enter the lottery on the Goldstar app or website, between 12:00AM (midnight) ET and 12:00PM (noon) ET.

There will be both Full Capacity and Physically Distanced seating sections available. Full Capacity seating is reserved for those who are vaccinated and Physically Distanced seating is reserved for those that are not vaccinated.

The lottery will begin to pull winners at 12:00PM (Noon) ET. Lottery winners and those that did not win will begin to be notified by email shortly after 12:00PM ET.

Plan to pick up your tickets in person at the Delacorte Box Office on Monday, September 20 between 4:00PM ET and 7:30PM ET with a Government-issued ID. Tickets that are not claimed by 7:30PM will be released.

Boomrang Theatre Company is pleased to announce their triumphant return to live in-person theater with William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors, directed by Scott Ebersold. Comedy of Errors, will play four performances only at The Tea Room at The Prince George Hotel (15 East 27th Street, NYC). Performances begin Friday, September 24 at 7:30pm and continue through Sunday, September 26 at 3pm.

Twin siblings both named Antipholus and their servants, both named Dromio, were shipwrecked in a violent storm. As one pair of Antipholus and Dromio arrive in Ephesus in search of their long-lost twins, they find themselves greeted like old friends…but everyone is behaving very strangely…

The production stars Erika Amato*, Emily Ann Banks, Nicholas-Tyler Corbin, Amy Crossman*, Jessica Giannone, Anthony F. Lalor* (Classical Theatre of Harlem), Roger Lipson* (original OB Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Anthony Michael Martinez* (Romeo and Juliet @Classic Stage Co), Lance C. Roberts* (Bway’s Aladdin), Shannon Stowe*, Yeena Sung* (TV’s “Younger’), Logan Thomason, and Viet Vo*.

All tickets are free. Available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/boomerang-theatre-company/the-comedy-of-errors-92431.