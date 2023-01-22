Broadway

Theatre News: Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess, Days Of Wine and Roses and Funny Girl

Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess and more to stream on BroadwayHD for Black History Month.

The new Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl is now available wherever CDs are sold!

Lea Michele Photo by Jenny Anderson

Stars Lea Michele (Fanny Brice)

Ramin Karimloo Photo by Jenny Anderson

Ramin Karimloo (Nick Arnstein)

Jared Grimes Photo by Jenny Anderson

Jared Grimes (Eddie Ryan)

Tovah Feldshuh Photo by Jenny Anderson

& Tovah Feldshuh (Mrs. Rosie Brice) held a CD signing where the first 800 people who purchased the CD at the August Wilson Theatre, 245 West 52nd Street received a wristband to a guarantee entry for the signing event.

Photo by Jenny Anderson

Featuring the classic score by Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), Funny Girl – The New Broadway Cast Recording hit on #7 on the iTunes Albums chart and #1 on the iTunes Soundtracks chart shortly after its digital release in November 2022.

Photo by Jenny Anderson

Powered by Lucky Seat, a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance of Funny Girl for $47.50 per ticket. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at 10AM ET and close the day prior to the performance at 10:30 AM ET. Winners will be notified at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS. Once notified, winners will have a limited time to claim and pay for their ticket(s). Lottery entrants must be 18 years or older. Tickets are non-transferable. All sales final. No exchange, no refunds. Ticket limits and prices are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change. For additional rules, and information on how to enter, visit” https://www.luckyseat.com/shows/funnygirl-newyork.

Photo by Jenny Anderson

A limited number of standing room tickets are available at the box office on the day of the performance if it is sold out. Standing room tickets are first come, first serve.

