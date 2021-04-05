Theatre News: Diana The Musical, The Musicals of Musicals (The Musical!), Thoughts of a Colored Man, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording, Jamie deRoy and The Bistro Awards

Producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group announced today that Diana: The Musical is coming back to Broadway this Fall. Pending Broadway’s anticipated return with government approval, and following health and safety guidelines, previews are scheduled to resume at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Opening night will be Thursday, December 16, 2021. Tickets for the Broadway engagement are now on sale through November 20, 2022 on telecharge.com.

Diana: The Musical will premiere as a special presentation on Netflix on Friday, October 1, 2021, two months ahead of its Broadway debut.

In a joint statement, the Diana producers said, “The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year. We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world.”

The Special Netflix Presentation of Diana, directed by Christopher Ashley, was filmed in 2020 and features the original Broadway cast, led by Jeanna de Waal as “Diana”, Roe Hartrampf as “Prince Charles”, Erin Davie as “Camilla Parker Bowles”, and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as “Queen Elizabeth.”

Diana celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. The musical has book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietroand music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan. Direction is by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Olivier winner Ian Eisendrath.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana tells the story of one of the most beloved women of modern times. Engaged to a prince she barely knows,19-year-old Diana Spencer is thrust onto the world stage and, overnight, becomes the most famous woman in the world. As she struggles to navigate her way within the rigid structure of the royal family, Princess Diana finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage, eventually finding her voice by devoting herself to those in need. Forced to endure a media spotlight brighter than the world has ever known, Princess Diana defies all expectations to emerge as her own woman and create a legacy that will endure forever.

Sometimes One Musical Star Just Isn’t Enough! The York Theatre Company, in association with Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora and Tim Guinee, present an All-Singing, All-Talking, All-Virtual special benefit presentation of the Off-Broadway hit The Musicals of Musicals (The Musical!). With music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart, and book by Joanne Bogart and Eric Rockwell, this special presentation is directed by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, with music direction and arrangements by Deniz Cordell and original director Pamela Hunt serving as artistic supervisor. This event will raise funds to help The York recover and rebuild after devastating damage from a water main break on January 4, 2021.

This all-star event will feature appearances by Tony Award winners Betty Buckley, Matthew Broderick, André De Shields, Jane Krakowski, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy, Mandy Patinkin, Chita Rivera, and Lillias White; Oscar and Tony Award winner Mercedes Ruehl; Drama Desk Award winners Lewis Black, Richard Kind, Jose Llana, and Isaac Mizrahi; Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita Emmy Award winner Debra Messing; Tony Award nominees Andrea McArdle, Brad Oscar, and Ethan Slater; Emmy Award nominees Giancarlo Esposito, Martha Plimpton, and Randy Rainbow; and Lucille Lortel Award winner Soara-Joye Ross. Also featuring Christy Altomare, Colleen Ballinger, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Kelvin Moon Loh, Telly Leung, Christine Pedi, Jelani Remy, Jackie Sanders, Michael West, and Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

After a Lexington Avenue water main break in early January caused a massive flood in their space, The York Theatre Company has been forced to temporarily relocate for the first time in nearly 30 years while their home undergoes major remediation. The York is spread among various storage facilities across the tri-state area, and their plight caught the attention of producing trio Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora, and Tim Guinee, who had recently stepped in to raise funds to save the West Bank Cafe and Birdland Jazz Club. The trio wanted to help and, donating their time, have taken on The York as their next project.

The Musicals of Musicals (The Musical!) premieres on Sunday evening, April 18, 2021 at 7:00PM and will be available to view on demand through April 21, 2021 at www.yorktheatre.org. Free stream at www.yorktheatre.org Donations may be made by visiting the GoFundMe link at gf.me/u/znnvib. This event is presented through The Theatre Authority, Inc.

Playwright Keenan Scott II, whose new play Thoughts of a Colored Man will have its Broadway premiere at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) in the upcoming season, has been selected as a TED2021 Fellow, joining a class of 20 remarkable individuals who are collaborating across disciplines to spark positive change around the world.

Scott said, “Growing up in Queens, New York, I never thought of my life being a part of a global community of artists, inventors, and scientists. I am humbled and honored to be a playwright among these giants. With being a Fellow, I pray I can extend the reach of my work through imparting empathy in my audience for years to come.”

Thoughts of a Colored Man had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Syracuse Stage under the artistic direction of Robert Hupp in fall of 2019 with a subsequent run later that year at Baltimore Center Stage (Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director). The eagerly anticipated new production will mark Scott’s Broadway debut as a playwright.

Over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. Vulnerable and vibrant, raw and alive — these are the Thoughts of a Color Man.

A powerful theatrical testament by Scott, Thoughts of a Color Man weaves spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men and heralds the arrival of an essential new voice to the American theater.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce the newest cohort of TED Fellows,” said program director Shoham Arad, “The TED Fellows Program has never felt more relevant and more necessary. And for me personally, I’ve never felt more grateful to be part of an organization that’s specifically dedicated to finding the people doing the good work in the world and supporting them in their mission.”

Founded in 2009, the TED Fellows program now has 512 Fellows from 100 countries. In its 12-year history, the TED Fellows program has built a powerful, far-reaching network made up of scientists, doctors, activists, artists, entrepreneurs, inventors, journalists and interdisciplinary collaborators.

The TED Fellows Program recognizes people at work on world-changing ideas, offering them tools to amplify the power of their vision. Each year, a new group of fellows from around the world, and from every discipline, are welcomed into this incredible international community of remarkable thinkers and doers who have shown unusual accomplishment, exceptional courage, and the potential to create positive change in their respective fields.

A complete list of the new TED2021 Fellows and TED Senior Fellows can be found at ted.com/fellows

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available on vinyl today Friday, March 26. Featuring Tony Award-nominee Adrienne Warren and the original London cast, the album was released for download, streaming and CD formats in 2019. The LP includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is currently nominated for twelve 2021 Tony Awards, including “Best Musical.” The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios andRAK Studios, produced by the show’s Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To order the new vinyl edition of the original cast album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/tinavinyl

Tina Turner, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical officially opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 7, 2019. For more information about Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, visit TinaTheMusical.com.