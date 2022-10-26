Theatre News: Eddie Cooper and Lilli Cooper, Lea Michele, Nathan Lane, Jefferson Mays

Red Bull Theatre announces siblings Eddie Cooper & Lilli Cooper will portray twins Viola & Sebastian for the all-star performance of Your Own Thing. They Join Santino Fontana and Jennifer Sánchez for An All-Star Benefit Performance of the Hit 1968 Rock Musical, suggested by Twelfth Night. Also featured are Michael Cerveris, Robert Cuccioli, Tovah Feldshuh, Richard Kind, Ken Page, Patrick Page, Estelle Parsons, Jay O. Sanders, Mary Testa, John Douglas Thompson, and Bruce Vilanch. The show will be directed by Gabriel Barre. This one-night-only performance will take place Monday December 12th at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space.

Lea Michele has helped the revival of Funny Girl, become the hit it always should have been.Now playing at the August Wilson Theatre, the musical revival is in the top five highest-grossing productions on Broadway and is the highest-grossing show this week bringing in $1.7 million.

The Music Man, broke the $3 million mark for the 23rd time; Hamilton has $2.04 million; MJ The Musical not shabby with $1.75 million; and The Lion King with $1.71 million. The Phantom of the Opera, came in at a close sixth place with $1.62 million and the most filled seats of the week, playing to standing-room-only crowds at 101.27% of capacity at the Majestic.

The fabulous Leopoldstadt grossed more than a million for the second week in a row, bringing in $1.16 million and a close second is the all-star revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, bringing in $915K with leading lady Danielle Brooks out with COVID.

Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker are returning to Broadway in Pictures From Home, a new play about manhood, fatherhood and hidden truths. Bartlett Sher, a nine-time Tony nominee is directing

The play is based on the memoir by photographer Larry Sultan the play is being adapted for stage by Sharr White.

Pictures From Home will begin previews on January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 ahead of opening night on February 9, 2023. It is has a limited engagement.



Exclusive video has been released of Tony Award® winner Jefferson Mays saying “happy trails” to his acclaimed run in The Music Man as he prepares to begin performances in two weeks in his universally celebrated tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Mays is currently in rehearsals at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) where he is currently in rehearsals for a Tuesday, November 8 first preview and a Monday, November 21 opening night.

The video is created by director and editor Harry McFann and features a special appearance by Mark Linn-Baker who will begin performances tonight as Mayor Shinn in The Music Man.

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol comes to Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre. Tickets for the production are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com and at the Nederlander Theatre box.