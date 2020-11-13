Theatre News: Elegies, Dr. Seuss, The Night Before Christmas: In Concert ,Karen Mason,Tonya Pinkins and TRU

Abingdon Theatre Company is proud to present an online revival of the celebrated series of songs and monologues Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, starring an array of Broadway, television and film favorites! This is set to stream on World AIDS Day – Tuesday, December 1.

The virtual production, featuring 50 performers, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Elegies for Angels Punks and Raging Queens is a celebration of the lives lost to AIDS told in free-verse monologues with a blues, jazz and rock score.

The stream will include performances from: Brooks Ashmanskas, Laura Bell Bundy, Lena Hall, Robin de Jesús, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Nathan Lane, Norm Lewis, Kevin McHale, Jessie Mueller, Cynthia Nixon, Anthony Rapp, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, JK Simmons, Alysha Umphress and many more!

The stream is free and donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

This year, free on KPBS Radio 89.5 FM, on the KPBS website and app Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On the Radio, and on smart speakers! Tune in Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day) at 12:00 noon PT, Saturday, December 5 at 12:00 noon PT, Sunday, December 20 at 12:00 noon PT and Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at 6:00 p.m. PT. This comes from San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre.

This long-running stage production has been done into a made-for-radio musical! When you make a gift of any amount to The Old Globe, you will receive a special link to stream Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On the Radio anytime during the entire month of December. So no matter when your family gathers, you’ll be able to make some popcorn, pour some punch, and enjoy a trip to Whoville together.

The show stars Broadway veteran Edward Watts returns as The Grinch, with Tommy Martinez as Young Max, John Treacy Egan as Old Max, a great cast of San Diego favorites, and old and new Whos too!

Broadway On Demand, the theater-focused streaming platform, and The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts today announced a virtual holiday presentation of music from The Night Before Christmas: In Concert by Minnesota’s three-time Grammy Award®-winning, international music sensation Sounds of Blackness. Available from December 19 through December 31, The Night Before Christmas: In Concert will stream on Ordway.org and BroadwayOnDemand.com.

Songs from this family-friendly, holiday favorite will be performed in a concert-style format and broadcast virtually for the first time, available via on-demand streaming December 19-31, 2020. Tickets are $15 per household device and are currently on sale at Ordway.org and BroadwayOnDemand.com.

The Night Before Christmas brings Soulful Santa, Mrs. Claus, Santa’s Fine Reindeer, and the famous Dancing Chitlins to life with show-stopping, roof-raising music, in styles ranging from R&B and hip hop, to jazz, blues, and gospel, in a contemporary adaptation of the beloved holiday classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” Sounds of Blackness holiday favorite hits “Joy of Christmas,” and “Soul Holidays,” are featured, along with arrangements of classic carols like “Silent Night” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”

Featuring 17 vocalists, including Ordway Resident Artist Jamecia Bennett, and the Sounds of Blackness 10-piece band, The Night Before Christmas: In Concertwill be recorded in the Ordway’s acoustically-rich Concert Hall. This virtual presentation will deliver a concertized version of the program’s music, giving viewers a “front row” feel through close-ups of the performers.

On Wednesday November 18th @7pm Broadway and cabaret Star Karen Mason returns to the York Theatre Cabaret Series. On Broadway Karen was seen in Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia! and she is a 14-time MAC Award Winner. Hosted by Michael Feinstein, Directed by Barry Kleinbort and Music Directed by Alex Rybeck. Performances November 18th thru November 21st. For tickets visit www.yorktheatre.org

Tonya Pinkins Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for SPEAKproductions

The League of Professional Theatre Women (Shellen Lubin and Mary Hodges, Co-Presidents), is pleased to bestow the 2020LPTW Rachel Crothers Leadership Award to multi-award-winning actress, author, and activist, Tonya Pinkins. Chuck Cooper will present the award. The award will be presented on Monday, December 7 from 7:00pm – 9:00pm on Zoom.

In consideration of COVID-19, all suggested donations are tax deductible and a “pay what you wish” option is available. Gifts above the suggested donation ticket prices are also welcome. To purchase tickets or make a donation visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10591794.

Chuck Cooper

The host for the event is Broadway veteran and Tony-winner, Chuck Cooper. Musical guests include fellow Broadway veterans, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Theatre Awards nominee Luba Mason and Obie Award winner, Darius de Haas. The LPTW Rachel Crothers Leadership Award is given to a theatre woman of high achievement who has distinguished herself in exemplary service and sacrifice for a common cause while simultaneously making significant contributions to the American theatre. This year’s honoree, the multi-award-winning actress, author and educator, Tonya Pinkins, exemplifies the spirit of the LPTW Rachel Crothers Leadership Award.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community – it’s an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject line.

From Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being reformatted for virtual participation. We created the weekly Community Gatherings to both minimize isolation and share information within the community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!” truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Preparing for the Return of Live Theater.Friday, November 13 at 4:30pmIn the room: Fred Basch theater architect, and Valerie D. Simmons, Senior Director, Facility Operations at the Public Theater. We will talk about upgraded ventilation and other COVID-necessary improvements for safer theater and accessory spaces, as well as low tech solutions for existing rehearsal spaces that could be used this winter. Plus the use of alternate performance spaces: lobbies, convention halls, empty retail spaces, outdoor dining locations, pedestrian plazas and closing streets for performances; as well as The Public Theater’s pivot and plans for adapting to the new safety measures required for reopening. Click here to reserve and receive the Zoom link.



Hey, Maybe You Could Use a Real Designer for Your Virtual Production!Friday, November 20 at 4:30pmIn the room: costume designer Jessa-Raye Court, production/set/event designer Orli Nativ and lighting designer Zach Pizza will offer insights into how they have pivoted their way of working to be helpful during these days of isolated virtual performance. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

Making Lemonade:

How Alternative Spaces Are Maintaining Live Performance During the Shutdown. Friday, November 27 at 4:30pmIn the room: Anita Durst, artistic director of chashama, a New York wonder since 1995, supporting artists by partnering with property owners to transform unused real estate into space to create and present, as well as to provide free art classes for under-resourced communities. Learn about Anita’s Alley and other initiatives that enable live performance in all five boroughs. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

The Regional Perspective, 3: Pivoting to Virtual, and Greater Inclusion. Friday, December 4 at 4:30pmIn the room: Jason Loewith, artistic director of the Olney Theatre Center in Olney Maryland. Finding an innovative approach to virtual presentation: how they adapted their planned production of The Humans to a new medium. And making room for more diverse voices with virtual social justice arts festivals: Just Arts: A Celebration of Art & Activism, and the upcoming Signal Boost.

Real Services and Support for Your Virtual Performance: Platform, Editing, More.

Friday December 11 at 4:30pm In the room: Daniel Abrahamson of Stream Stage, which offers a free platform suitable for a mix of live and recorded content, as well as help designing and implementing your broadcast; and Iben Cenholt, audio and video editor at RuneFilms, a full service production and editing resource. Conversation will include virtual collaboration tools that offer low latency for effective musical presentation, plus video capture/editing options, audio editing and more.