Theatre News: Encores, Straight Line Crazy, A Strange Loop, Rough Trade, & Juliet

Encores! series now on sale! The new season features Jerry Herman’s Dear World (Mar 15 – 19) starring Donna Murphy; Lionel Bart’s Oliver! (May 3 – 14) directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet; and The Light In The Piazza (Jun 21 – 25) starring Ruthie Ann Miles

David Hare’s Straight Line Crazy, starring Ralph Fiennes, begins previews October 18 ahead of an October 26 opening night. Performances will run through December 18. The show is so popular that The Shed has addsed matinee performances on November 2, 9, 16, and 30, as well as December 7th. Straight Line Crazy delves into the questionable legacy of Robert Moses and his enduring impact on New York. The play presents an imagined retelling of the arc of Moses’s controversial career in two decisive moments: his rise to power in the late 1920s and the public outcry against the corrosive effects of that power in the mid-1950s

A Strange Loop To Play Final Broadway Performance in January 15, 2023. Though winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Tony Award, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Off-Broadway Alliance, the show failed to truly find it’s audience. Upon closing, the show will have played 301 regular and 13 preview performances at the Lyceum Theatre.

Rough Trade, a new glam bam thank you ma’am rock musical, will present a one-night-only concert performance on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9:30 pm at Joe’s Pub (425 Lafayette Street). The performance will feature a special appearance by Carole Pope of the iconic Canadian rock group Rough Trade. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/RoughTrade1023.

Using Pope and Rough Trade’s extensive Juno Award-winning pop-rock catalog, Rough Trade tells the true story of Pope’s brother Howie who moved to New York from Toronto in the mid-80s in pursuit of sexual freedom, rock n’ roll, and a new life. Landing in the middle of a global pandemic – the AIDS crisis – he becomes a founding member of queer activist group ACTUP, and tragically sacrifices his life for love. The show takes us back in time to an era when art and activism coalesced around a global pandemic that robbed the world of thousands of our brothers, sisters, and best friends. Rough Trade examines the role we all play in remembering the ones we loved while advancing the causes they cared about the most.

The creative team features a book by Kate Siahaan-Rigg (disORIENTATLISM, Zombie Asian Moms), musical direction by Logan Medland (Rocktopia, A Bronx Tale), and early arrangements by Rob Preuss (Once, Mamma Mia!).

The cast is led by Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Carole Pope. She is joined by Amy Spanger (Rock of Ages, Tick Tick Boom), Korie Lee Blossey (Aladdin, Elf the Musical), John Battagliese (Cruel Intentions), Danaya Esperanza (For Colored Girls), Julius Chase (The Tina Turner Musical), and Genesis Adelia Collado (Reefer Madness).

For more information RoughTradeMusical.com.

The full cast has been announced for Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’. The principal cast includes Lorna Courtney as Juliet, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May and Phillippe Arroyo as Francois. The cast of 25 will include 15 Broadway debuts, including ensemble members Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb, along with principals Arroyo, La Barrie, Sullivan and Walker. Rounding out the cast will be Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Joomin Hwang, Brittany Nicholas and Veronica Otim.