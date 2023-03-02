Theatre News: Funny Girl, Broadway Backwards and Dancin’

In 1963 the original Penn Station was torn down and replaced with an unimpressive (if not embarrassing) transportation hub. In the 1980’s if it were not for Jackie O the magnificent Grand Central Station would have met a similar fate. It appeared that New York had turned its back on rail transportation even though millions of workers daily ride the trains to New York via Metro North, Amtrak, NJ Transit and the Long Island Railroad. Finally New York can be proud of their commitment to the commuter rail system. All aboard to Grand Central Madison! After years of waiting and anticipation the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) finally has a stop in East New York and the destination is quite a sight. For those who have for years traveled from Long Island to Penn Station only to backtrack east either by foot or E train, the new station will not only take minutes off their commute, save the cost of a subway ride and/or shoe repair but will be a treat to see when they arrive at this new shining example of a modern station.

I made a special trip to the new station to see what years and millions of dollars had created and I spent over an hour just walking through and marveling at what I saw. The new station extends from 43rd to 48th Street with vaulted arches and marble walls that mirror those of the original Grand Central built in 1913, one hundred ten years ago. Artwork of mosaics and digital billboards decorate the gleaming white corridors with color. Quotes from famous New Yorkers are printed along the walkways (no- not graffiti; they are meant to be there.) inspire the passerby with what a great city New York is. From a 1947 quote from French philosopher, Simone de Beauvoir, “There’s something in the New York air that makes sleep useless,” to comedian Jerry Seinfeld confirming that, “All people in New York are funny and get funnier as they get older.” Pulitzer prize winner Toni Morrison writes, “New York is the last true city,” and Yoko Ono emotes, “New York is like an old friend. It has its moods and I know them all.”

If you have been seeing the coverage of the new terminal, one of the topics is the long steep escalator you take down to the train tracks. No, the ride is not as exciting as Space Mountain in Disney World; but it is worth the trip up and down. It does take a bit longer than a New York minute to travel down to the trains but no true New Yorker just stands and rides an escalator – we know to walk left and stand right. For your first ride, however, do just stand and take in the view. Elevators are also available throughout the terminal for easier access to the street level.

Beautiful mosaics by artists Yayoi Kusama and Kiki Smith bring color to the white walls as does a digital installation that projects artwork from Long Island children.

Currently, there are many vacant storefronts, but I am sure those will be occupied once trains begin their regular schedules. The ticketing center is large with many options to purchase tickets so wait times should be minimal. I did have to pop into the restroom to see what a modern clean public facility can be.

For the price of a LIRR ticket Grand Central Madison is definitely worth a visit; not only is it a transportation hub but a destination – a free museum, a modern slice of New York and another reason for us to sing the Jay Z and Alicia Keys lyrics engraved in the marble walls, “Let’s hear it for New York!”