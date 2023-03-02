Uncategorized
Theatre News: Funny Girl, Broadway Backwards and Dancin’
Funny Girl has set their closing date for September 3rd at the August Wilson Theatre. Funny Girl will have played 30 previews and 599 regular performances. Lea Michele, Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes have extended their contracts and will stay with the production.
F. Murray Abraham, Eden Espinosa, Robbie Fairchild, Barrett Foa, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan and Alexandra Silber have just been added to the lineup for Broadway Backwards, which returns at 8 pm on Monday, March 13, 2023, to Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre. They will join George Abud, Philippe Arroyo, Corbin Bleu, Wayne Brady, Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dormeshia, Adrianna Hicks, Robyn Hurder, Jeigh Madjus, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Chris McCarrell, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Rapp, Turner Riley, Lea Salonga, Kyle Scatliffe, A.J. Shively, Ali Stroker, Paulo Szot and Paul C. Vogt. Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returns for the third year to host the in-person event.
This year’s Broadway Backwards included performers from every new Broadway show this season that’s currently open: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo and Some Like It Hot.
Today, the producers of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ released first look photos ahead of its first preview tonight on Broadway with an official opening on Sunday, March 19 at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.).
Dancin’ returns to Broadway 41 years after the original smash-hit production took its final bow. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.
Dancin’ is Fosse’s full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this Dancin’ brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse’s influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York’s hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as “Mr. Bojangles,” and “Sing Sing Sing.” Dancin’ delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you’ve seen dancing, but you’ve never seen Dancin’ like this.
The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway’s elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony d’Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).
Operations Warrior Shield Luncheon to Honor Boxing Champions Zab Juddah, Monte Barrett & Celebrity Photographer Mychal Watts
Operations Warrior Shield (OWS) will honor Mychal Watts (Celebrity Photographer & Ret Sgt. USMC) for his work with OWS and his outstanding service to our country on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 12:00pm-2:30pm at Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse located at 219 – East 44th Street between 2nd & 3rd Ave in New York City.
OWS will also recognize Zab Judah (6x World Champion Boxer) and Monte Barrett (Boxing Champion & Hall of Fame) for their support of OWS. Comm Hendon will be in attendance representing Mayor Adams and to shed light on the work of OWS.
“I’m so humbled to be recognized and to be part of such a tremendous organization,” stated Watts. “To be recognized for my service to my country and to be gifted with my companion dog Connie to ease my post-traumatic stress, is nothing short of incredible. I’m forever grateful to Ed Schloeman and the organization for their generosity. I’m committed to working with the OWS team to help other veterans with ptsd.”
“From the time that I met Watts, I knew immediately that he was so deserving of this recognition and his companion Connie,” said CMSgt (ret) Edward Schloeman. I also look forward to recognizing Judah and Barrett for their commitment to our organization.”
“Both Barrett and I are grateful to be part of such an outstanding organization who supports the many great veterans who serve our country,” stated Judah. “We look forward to supporting OWS for many years to come.”
For tickets – www.owsknockout.eventbrite.com
New Musical “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” with Rob Ashford, Taylor Mac and Jason Robert Brown
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, the 1994 iconic blockbuster book by John Berendt, which still holds a New York Times bestseller list record, is being developed into a new musical. The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, written by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee and Pulitzer Finalist Taylor Mac, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and choreography by Tanya Birl and Sarah O’Gleby. Additional creative team to be announced at a later date. An invitation only industry reading will take place May 12th and 13th, 2023.
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, was a finalist for the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, is the story of a socially prominent Savannah, Georgia, antiques dealer who was tried, and retried, for murder. The book was on the New York Times Best-Seller for 216 weeks and was adapted for Clint Eastwood’s 1997 film of the same name.
Rob Ashford (Director) is a Tony Award, Olivier Award, Emmy Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning director and choreographer. Broadway Theatre credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Frozen, How To Succeed In Business, Promises, Promises, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek, John Water’s Cry Baby, Curtains, & The Wedding Singer. London Theatre credits include The Winters Tale, Romeo & Juliet, The Entertainer, Harlequinade, Macbeth, Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, and the Olivier Award-winning productions of Anna Christie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Parade. He directed and choreographed NBC’s “Sound of Music Live!” and “Peter Pan Live!”. He directed and choreographed Carousel, Carmen, & The Barber of Seville for Chicago Lyric Opera and Houston Grand Opera and choreographed Candide at La Scala, ENO, and Chatelet in Paris. He choreographed and staged the 2009, 2013, 2014, & 2015 Academy Awards winning an Emmy for his work on Baz Luhrmann’s 2009 production number featuring Hugh Jackman and Beyonce. He has staged The Tony Awards for 8 years and has also staged tributes at The Kennedy Center Honors for Barbra Streisand, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jerry Herman, Barbara Cook, Tom Hanks, Shirley MacLaine, and Meryl Streep. Films include choreography for Disney’s Cinderella, Beyond the Sea, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ted 2, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.
Taylor Mac (Book) is a MacArthur Fellow, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist, a Tony Nominee (for Best Play), and the recipient of the Kennedy Prize (with Matt Ray), the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim, a Drama League Award, a NY Drama Critics Circle Award, two Obie’s, two Bessies, and the first American to receive the International Ibsen Award. Mac is the author of Joy and Pandemic (premiering spring, 2023 at the Huntington Theater); The Hang (with Matt Ray); Gary, A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; A 24-Decade History of Popular Music; Hir; The Fre, The Walk Across America For Mother Earth, The Lily’s Revenge; The Young Ladies Of; and The Be(A)st of Taylor Mac.
Jason Robert Brown (Music and Lyrics) has written the music and lyrics to several of the most renowned and influential musicals of our time, including the generation-defining The Last Five Years, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, and the seminal Parade, currently on Broadway in a highly acclaimed new production starring Ben Platt and directed by Michael Arden. His other musicals include 13, which was made into a feature film on Netflix last year; The Bridges of Madison County, winner of Tony Awards for score and orchestrations; Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal; and Honeymoon In Vegas. As a pianist, singer and bandleader, Jason has performed concerts around the world. His latest album, “Coming From Inside The House,” features Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean and is available from Craft Recordings.
An invitation only industry reading will take place May 12th and 13th, 2023. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil is being produced by Hal Luftig, Craig Haffner, and Sherry Wright.
Grand Central Madison is a Destination for All
In 1963 the original Penn Station was torn down and replaced with an unimpressive (if not embarrassing) transportation hub. In the 1980’s if it were not for Jackie O the magnificent Grand Central Station would have met a similar fate. It appeared that New York had turned its back on rail transportation even though millions of workers daily ride the trains to New York via Metro North, Amtrak, NJ Transit and the Long Island Railroad. Finally New York can be proud of their commitment to the commuter rail system. All aboard to Grand Central Madison! After years of waiting and anticipation the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) finally has a stop in East New York and the destination is quite a sight. For those who have for years traveled from Long Island to Penn Station only to backtrack east either by foot or E train, the new station will not only take minutes off their commute, save the cost of a subway ride and/or shoe repair but will be a treat to see when they arrive at this new shining example of a modern station.
I made a special trip to the new station to see what years and millions of dollars had created and I spent over an hour just walking through and marveling at what I saw. The new station extends from 43rd to 48th Street with vaulted arches and marble walls that mirror those of the original Grand Central built in 1913, one hundred ten years ago. Artwork of mosaics and digital billboards decorate the gleaming white corridors with color. Quotes from famous New Yorkers are printed along the walkways (no- not graffiti; they are meant to be there.) inspire the passerby with what a great city New York is. From a 1947 quote from French philosopher, Simone de Beauvoir, “There’s something in the New York air that makes sleep useless,” to comedian Jerry Seinfeld confirming that, “All people in New York are funny and get funnier as they get older.” Pulitzer prize winner Toni Morrison writes, “New York is the last true city,” and Yoko Ono emotes, “New York is like an old friend. It has its moods and I know them all.”
If you have been seeing the coverage of the new terminal, one of the topics is the long steep escalator you take down to the train tracks. No, the ride is not as exciting as Space Mountain in Disney World; but it is worth the trip up and down. It does take a bit longer than a New York minute to travel down to the trains but no true New Yorker just stands and rides an escalator – we know to walk left and stand right. For your first ride, however, do just stand and take in the view. Elevators are also available throughout the terminal for easier access to the street level.
Beautiful mosaics by artists Yayoi Kusama and Kiki Smith bring color to the white walls as does a digital installation that projects artwork from Long Island children.
Currently, there are many vacant storefronts, but I am sure those will be occupied once trains begin their regular schedules. The ticketing center is large with many options to purchase tickets so wait times should be minimal. I did have to pop into the restroom to see what a modern clean public facility can be.
For the price of a LIRR ticket Grand Central Madison is definitely worth a visit; not only is it a transportation hub but a destination – a free museum, a modern slice of New York and another reason for us to sing the Jay Z and Alicia Keys lyrics engraved in the marble walls, “Let’s hear it for New York!”
