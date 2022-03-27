Theatre News: Funny Girl, POTUS, Moulin Rouge!, Anything Goes and I’ll Be Seein’ Ya

Funny Girl began previews on Broadway last night on the 58th Anniversary of the Opening Night of the original production, at the August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd Street). This highly anticipated, first-ever Broadway revival stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice. They are joined by Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and an acting company that includes Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Leslie Blake Walker and Julie Benko.



Powered by Lucky Seat, a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance of Funny Girl for $47.50 per ticket. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at 10AM ET and close the day prior to the performance at 10:30 AM ET. Winners will be notified at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS. Once notified, winners will have a limited time to claim and pay for their ticket(s). Lottery entrants must be 18 years or older. Tickets are non-transferable. All sales final. No exchange, no refunds. Ticket limits and prices are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change. For additional rules, and information on how to enter, visit” https://www.luckyseat.com/shows/funnygirl-newyork.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Funny Girl will officially open on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Tickets to Funny Girl are available at https://seatgeek.com/funny-girl-tickets. Pricesstart at $39.00.

The upcoming Broadway comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive has moved up the opening night, to become eligible for 2022 Tony Award nominations.

The play by The Morning Show writer Selina Fillinger and featuring an all-female cast officially will open with the April 27 matinee performance rather than the originally planned opening night of May 9. The new date puts the production within the Tony eligibility window.

The production’s first preview date remains Thursday, April 14, at the Shubert Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! is losing Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Tam Mutu and Ricky Rojas will play their final performance in Moulin Rouge! on May 8. The actors have been in the show since the musical’s 2018 Boston run. Mendoza assumed the role of Satine when the production resumed performances this fall.

Replacements for the four roles will be announced at a later date.