Theatre News: Gabriel Byrne, Funny Girl, Leopoldstadt, 1776, Death Of A Salesman, The Piano Lesson and Topdog/Underdog 

Just in time for Halloween, Irish actor Gabriel Byrne will return to Broadway in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name. Directed by Lonny Price, this limited engagement begins performances on October 18, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 27, at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only.

Lea Michele and Tovah Feldshuh join Funny Girl September 6, but so does Fred Fisher and Billy Rose’s “I’d Rather Be Blue Over You.” The song was performed by Fanny Brice in the 1928 movie musical My Man and was sung by Barbra Streisand in the 1968 film adaptation of Funny Girl, but never in the Broadway show. I guess Lea needs to put her stamp on it.

Get ready for Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt begin performances at the Longacre Theatre September 14. Caissie Levy are in the castBrandon Uranowitz,

1776 begins previews September 16 at the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Another West End transfer, the Olivier-winning revival of Death of a Salesman begins September 17 at the Hudson Theatre. Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman in the Pulitzer winning drama by Arthur Miller.

August Wilson’s Pulitzer-winning The Piano Lesson begins previews September 19 at the Barrymore Theatre. LaTanya Richardson Jackson directs a cast led by film star Samuel L. Jackson.

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer-winning Topdog/Underdog returns for its 20th anniversary September 27 at the John Golden Theatre. This new production is directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, in his Broadway debut, and Corey Hawkins.

Nothing officially opens until October.