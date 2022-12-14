Theatre News: Golden Globe Awards, The 76th Annual Tony Awards, It’s a Wonderful Life, Ain’t No More, Cabaret and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

On Dec. 12, the nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced with many Broadway performers among the nominees. Here is the performers nominated that have been on Broadway:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama Laura Linney, “Ozark”



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” and Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” and Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” and Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Film

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Direction – Motion Picture Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis” and Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Hugh Jackman, “The Son,” Bill Nighy, “Living” and Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”, Viola Davis, “The Woman King” and Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

CBS presents “The 76th Annual Tony Awards,” will broadcast live for the first time from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The United Palace is located at 4140 Broadway near 177th street. The place opened in 1930 as one of five Loew’s “Wonder Theatres,” premiere vaudeville and movie houses located in four boroughs and New Jersey. With nearly 3,400 seats the United Palace is Manhattan’s 4th largest theatre, and hosts concerts, movie premieres, film shoots, and other events. The United Palace serves the Washington Heights community by showcasing the performing and visual art of local artists – many of them school children – and housing the non-profit Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance.

Last night It’s a Wonderful Life played at The Sheen Center for one night only as a benefit for the Transport Theatre Company. OBIE Winner Donna Lynne Champlin starred as George Bailey. The film was adapted by Joe Landry, with Original Music by Carmel Dean and Ted Shen. Directed by Jack Cummings III.

Last week, it was announced by producer Lee Daniels that the history-making and critically-acclaimed Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper’s Ain’t No Mo’ will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, December 18 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th St.). Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, penned an open letter and has launched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in efforts to prolong the show’s run and boost ticket sales.

Numerous notable names have joined in to support Ain’t No Mo’. An “After the Flight” Talkback hosted by co-producer Lena Waithe will take place today, Tuesday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. Plus, co-producer RuPaul will host a special performance on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance this week to show their support.

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) (Alan Paul, Artistic Director) is pleased to announce that a new production of Cabaret, the Tony Award-winning musical masterwork, will open the theatre’s 2023 season on the Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street). The production will play from Wednesday, June 14-Saturday, July 8, 2o23, with opening night scheduled for June 18, 2023.



Cabaret will be directed by Alan Paul, BSC’s new Artistic Director, who succeeds Founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd following her retirement earlier this year. The production marks Mr. Paul’s first show for BSC. Six additional shows for the 2023 season will be announced in coming weeks.



Widely regarded as one of the great musicals of the 20th century, Cabaret originally opened in 1966, produced and directed by Harold Prince. Cabaret, with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff, is based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and The Berlin Storiesby Christopher Isherwood. In 1967, Cabaret won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1972 film version, directed by Bob Fosse, won eight Academy Awards. Cabaret has been revived on Broadway in 1987, 1998 and 2014, and a new production currently playing in London’s West End, won eight Olivier Awards.

Ruth Stage has announced that their provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, returning to New York City in early 2023, will star Courtney Henggeler in the central role of “Maggie the Cat.” This will mark Henggeler’s Off-Broadway and New York City stage debut.

Directed by Joe Rosario, the Off Broadway premiere of the Tennessee Williams masterpiece, concluded its run on August the 14thplaying to sold out audiences and standing ovations. On the heels of the show’s success, the Tennessee Williams estate has issued an unprecedented re-engagement license to the maverick theatre group. Ruth Stage’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will return to the Theatre at St. Clement’s (423 W 46th St.) and play for an additional 42 performances with previews beginning on Friday February 24th 2023. Opening night is scheduled for Sunday March 5th, 2023. The production will close on Friday night March 31st, 2023.

Tennessee Williams’ sultry, southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955. Ruth Stage’s modern and haunting interpretation is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy’s highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the Cat, Brick’s wife.

Henggeler is a series regular on the global hit Netflix series, Cobra Kai, portraying ‘Amanda LaRusso’, opposite Ralph Macchio’s ‘Daniel LaRusso’, in the Emmy-nominated television sequel to the iconic Karate Kid films, which recently aired its fifth season. The Long Island native will next star opposite Joel Edgerton in George Clooney’s upcoming directorial effort, The Boys in the Boat, a feature film based on the best-selling book which tells the true story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team, who stunned the world by competing at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Henggeler is represented by Gersh, Teitelbaum Artists Group and ID PR.

Henggeler joins Matt de Rogatis who will reprise his critically acclaimed role as “Brick” in the new Ruth Stage production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Matt Imhoff will be returning as the production’s set designer and Christian Specht has been added to the design team as the production’s lighting designer.