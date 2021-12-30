Theatre News: Good News Most Shows Are Playing Again, Hugh Jackman and Six

Hugh Jackman is out of The Music Man until January 16th, Six cancelled shows until 2022. Come From Away had 9 understudies, but the show went on. Mrs. Doubtfire is back as is Company. Ain’t Too Proud will close January 16th as has lost too much finically due to COVID.

The Lion King canceled Tuesday’s performance and Wednesday’s matinee, with the show planning to resume tonight.

David Byrne’s American Utopia returned Tuesday night completely transformed with just a couple of days’ notice after several members of his backing band and crew tested positive for Covid-19. On December 28, Byrne debuted American Utopia: Unchained, a revamped version of the show that featured some new arrangements and new setlist additions, including a handful of songs he made with Brian Eno, and plenty of Talking Heads favorites.

Shows are losing millions when they have to close for 10 days.

The good news is it looks like for tonights performances the only shows closed are Six and The Music Man.