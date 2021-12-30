MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Theatre News: Good News Most Shows Are Playing Again, Hugh Jackman and Six

Theatre News: Good News Most Shows Are Playing Again, Hugh Jackman and Six

Hugh Jackman is out of The Music Man until January 16th, Six cancelled shows until 2022. Come From Away had 9 understudies, but the show went on. Mrs. Doubtfire is back as is Company. Ain’t Too Proud will close January 16th as has lost too much finically due to COVID.

The Lion King canceled Tuesday’s performance and Wednesday’s matinee, with the show planning to resume tonight.

David Byrne’s American Utopia returned Tuesday night completely transformed with just a couple of days’ notice after several members of his backing band and crew tested positive for Covid-19. On December 28, Byrne debuted American Utopia: Unchained, a revamped version of the show that featured some new arrangements and new setlist additions, including a handful of songs he made with Brian Eno, and plenty of Talking Heads favorites. 

Shows are losing millions when they have to close for 10 days.

The good news is it looks like for tonights performances the only shows closed are Six and The Music Man.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Nick Cordero

2021 The Ones We Mourn

Suzanna BowlingDecember 30, 2021
Read More

He Says: Broadway’s Gender-Swapping Company Elevates Itself to Rises Up and Cheer

RossDecember 29, 2021
Read More

Events For January NYC Style

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2021
Read More

He Says: Second Stage Serves Up the Tastiest of Sandwiches with Clyde’s by Nottage

RossDecember 26, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Sutton Foster Out, Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man Close, More Shut Down on Broadway and Off Broadway And Apology From Charlotte St Martin

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Broadway Shows Close Due to COVID, Jagged Little Pill, Trevor and Skelton Crew

Suzanna BowlingDecember 21, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift of Show

Suzanna BowlingDecember 20, 2021
Read More

Flying Over Sunset Explores

Robert MassimiDecember 19, 2021
Read More
New Years Eve, 2017, Times Square Ball

NYC Shutting Down From COVID, Mutated Omicron Variant and Tuberculosis, Yet The Ball Drop a Go

Suzanna BowlingDecember 18, 2021
Read More