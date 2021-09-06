Theatre News: Hadestown, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Mornings At Seven and Jamie deRoy & friends

Hadestown, the Tony Award®-winning Best New Musical, made history when it welcomed back its first audience to Broadway in more than 18 months as the sold-out audience led ovation after ovation culminating in a raucous curtain call and post-show celebration that spilled out onto West 48th Street where the cast and band took to the fire escape of the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) and led the crowd in celebratory jam session.

The evening started with an immediate standing ovation as the cast and band took to the stage with Tony Award winner André De Shields making his entrance with slow, confident grace bringing the audience to attention with his opening exclamation “Alright!” which kicks off the song “Road to Hell.”

There was a total of five standing ovations during the performance and when the show ended, the musical’s Tony Award-winning composer Anaïs Mitchell and Tony winning director Rachel Chavkin took the stage with other members of the creative team who had helped bring the show back to the Kerr.

After the performance, the festivities continued, when the cast and band, joined by Mitchell and Chavkin, came onto the theater’s fire escape and threw red flowers, an icon of the show, to the crowd that had gathered below. The cast and band jammed out to “Way Down Hadestown” and then the show’s music director and vocal arranger Liam Robinson led the crowd in “Lean on Me” the R&B standard written by legendary singer/songwriter Bill Withers.

A commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, the first completely new musical to premiere at an off-Broadway venue since the shutdown began, released today a composer’s demo lyric video of “One Hit Song”.

As previously announced, the cast of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet comprises of Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway, “The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!”) starring as ‘Regina Comet,’ who is joined by …Regina Comet creators Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser.

Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn’t the big break they hoped. That is, until they’re plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes… and her new perfume. They’re so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn’t always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet begins previews on Friday, September 17th, at the DR2 Theatre (103 E. 15th Street), with an opening night set for Monday, September 27th. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, November 14th, 2021.

Morning’s At Seven, Paul Osborn’s treasured comedy classic, returns to New York this fall for the first time in 20 years featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse(The Homecoming), Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others), two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (Steaming, Hurlyburly, The Heiress), Dan Lauria (Lombardi,A Christmas Story The Musical, TV’s “The Wonder Years”), Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Annie Hall), Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page).

Directed by Obie Award winner Dan Wackerman (artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company), Morning’s At Seven will play a strictly limited 12-week engagement, October 20 – January 9 at Theatre at St. Clements, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4.

Since its premiere, Broadway has seen two stellar revivals of Morning’s At Seven. A 1980 production with Nancy Marchand, Maureen O’Sullivan, Elizabeth Wilson and Teressa Wright won the Tony Award for Reproduction of a Play or Musical. Another Tony-nominated Broadway production, presented by Lincoln Center Theatre and directed by Daniel Sullivan in 2002, featured Elizabeth Franz, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Piper Laurie, Christopher Lloyd, Estelle Parsons and Frances Sternhagen. T

Jamie deRoy, Stephen Carlile

Show business tour de force and seven-time TONY Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy’s long standing program, aptly titled, Jamie deRoy & friends, airs every other Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel 1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel 37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton’s LTV.

Monday, September 6th’s episode, features an exciting selection of archival performances from the following British natives:

Iris Williams OBE – “I’m Gonna Live Until I Die”

Metropolitan Room – Nov 15, 2014

Andrew Halliday – “Sunset Blvd”

Metropolitan Room – October 15, 2009

Lorna Dallas – “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square”

Metropolitan Room – October 15, 2009

Stephen Carlile – “This Man”

Birdland- December 11, 2017

Sally Ann Triplett – “Perfect Arrangement (The Last Ship)”

Birdland – Dec 11, 2017



Daniel Cainer – “Grandfather Isaac”

Metropolitan Room – November 15, 2014

Bonnie Langford – “Chicago Medley”

Birdland – February 28, 2010

Proceeds from the events have benefited The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative which assists those in the cabaret industry who have medical needs and concerns. The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs honored her with a MAC Award for her many shows that have benefited her signature initiative. The Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret series has been attracting New York audiences for almost 30 years.

Jamie deRoy & friends airs every other Monday night’s weekly at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel #1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel #37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton’s LTV.