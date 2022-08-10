MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Theatre News: Working Girl musical, Jane Lynch, Ain’t No Mo’, Hamilton and Marvin Gaye,

Theatre News: Working Girl musical, Jane Lynch, Ain’t No Mo’, Hamilton and Marvin Gaye,
Theresa Rebeck joins Broadway aimed Working Girl musical as new book writer. Rebeck has more plays produced on Broadway than any female playwright of our time, Working Girl would mark Rebeck’s Broadway debut as a book writer for a musical. She joins Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Cyndi Lauper, who will provide music and lyrics, and Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), who will direct.
Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch

Five-time Emmy Award winner and 2022 Emmy Award nominee Jane Lynch will end her run as “Mrs. Brice” on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Jane Lynch had a long-scheduled vacation set to begin on Monday, August 15 and was set to return to the show on Tuesday, August 23, before departing for the Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, September 1. Rather than return for one week of performances, the producers have agreed to adjust her final performance to Sunday, August 14. “Mrs. Brice” standby Liz McCartney is scheduled to play the role of “Mrs. Brice” from Tuesday, August 16 – Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

Jane Lynch said, “With my long-planned vacation on the books and then the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in LA on Thursday, September 1, I will take my final curtain call on August 14.  As I embark upon my last week in FUNNY GIRL, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights.”

Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Spring Awakening, “Glee”) will star as “Fanny Brice” and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Yentl, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) will star as “Mrs. Brice” beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Ain’t No Mo’ producers, Academy Award® nominee Lee Daniels and Brian Anthony Moreland, announced today that tickets are now on sale to the general public. Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’ will begin performances on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St) on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1. Tickets are available via www.aintnomobway.com, www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain’t No Mo’ dares to ask the incendiary question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism … by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America. From the mischievous mind of the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, Jordan E. Cooper (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Ain’t No Mo’ seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter—and thinking through the tears.

Hamilton and Lin-Manuel Miranda, in partnership with Prizeo, part of the Charitybuzz Impact Marketplace, announced the launch of Ham4Choice to raise much-needed funds for organizations providing abortion access and reproductive health services.Ham4Choice, part of the Ham4Progress community, is a philanthropic effort created in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Initial partnering beneficiary organizations for Ham4Choice include: Abortion Support Network, ARC Southeast, Ciocia BasiaDeeds Not Words, Planned Parenthood, Profamilias Puerto Rico, The Brigid Alliance, The National Network of Abortion Fund, and The Tuscan Abortion Support Collective.

“We are devastated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling eliminating the right to abortion which has been a right since 1973. In response, we are teaming up with organizations providing support, access, and travel expenses to those seeking these services. “We’re stronger when we work together. We can stand up for every person’s right to make decisions about their own body and their own lives. Join HAMILTON & Friends in the fight for reproductive access and reproductive choice today.”By donating as little as $10 between August 9 and September 22 HERE, participants will be automatically entered for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime HAMILTON experience in three great cities around the world, including show tickets, flights, and hotels in New York, London, and Hamburg, Germany. The grand prize winner and a guest will be flown to attend HAMILTON’s Opening Night in Hamburg, Germany (performed in German in the first non-English translation) on October 6, where they’ll meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at an exclusive pre-show reception and attend the post-show celebration. Then, they’ll travel to London and New York to see HAMILTON (performed in English) and meet some of the remarkable cast members at each location. Lastly, they’ll go home with signed memorabilia to commemorate the experience.The more one donates, the more entries one will receive, and the more support will go toward funding abortion access and care.Abortion Support Network helps people who need to access safe abortions. They provide information on clinics, travel and accommodation, and provide financial assistance to help with costs for those who need it.  They do this for women and pregnant people resident in Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, Poland, Romania, Hungary, France, Spain, the Czech Republic and the other EU countries on a case-by-case basis.ARC Southeast provide funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services. Through education and leadership development, they build power in communities of color to abolish stigma and restore dignity and justice.Ciocia Basia is an activist group in Berlin, Germany that can help organize safe abortion for people from countries where it is illegal. They support everyone who needs an abortion, including trans, non-binary and queer people.Deeds Not Words is an intersectional community that stands for women’s social and economic opportunity, access to reproductive health, freedom from sexual assault, and equal representation in every aspect and at every level.Planned Parenthood ensures all people have access to the care and resources they need to make informed decisions about their bodies, their lives, and their futures. Founded in 1916, Planned Parenthood is a trusted health care provider, educator, and passionate advocate here in the U.S. as well as a strong partner to health and rights organizations around the world. Each year, Planned Parenthood delivers vital sexual and reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of people. Profamilias Puerto Rico provides health services in sustainable manner, especially in sexual and reproductive health, with an emphasis on populations in disadvantaged conditions in Puerto Rico. They provide educational services and advocate for the sexual and reproductive rights of diverse individuals, families, and communities.The Bridget Alliance supports people who must travel long distances for abortion care. Working across the United States, they arrange and fund confidential travel, lodging, childcare, and logistical assistance, closing the gap between the need for an abortion and the ability to access one.The National Network of Abortion Funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.The Tucson Abortion Support Collective is a grass-roots practical support group and abortion fund doing work in southern Arizona. TASC provides logistical, emotional, and financial support to people seeking abortion care. In addition to abortion support, TASC provides free pregnancy tests and emergency contraception throughout their region. For more information and to donate for a chance to win, please visit: Ham4Choice.com.

Music Icon Marvin Gaye and his son, Marvin Gaye III 
(Photo Courtesy of Marvin Gaye III)

He was known to the world as the “Prince of Soul.” He was the musical genius with a social conscience whose crooning of classic hits such as “I Want You,” “Sexual Healing,” “What’s Going On?” and of course “Let’s Get It On” left an indelible mark on the soundtrack of American life everywhere and even the world.
 Award-winning playwright and producer, Je’Caryous Johnson and the eldest son of the legendary music figure, Marvin Gaye III, are proud to announce that work has begun on the development of an all-new musical celebrating the life and times of Marvin Pentz Gaye, Jr. Through an unprecedented production partnership between Johnson and Gaye, audiences will get to know another side of the musical legend never seen before. With oversight and collaboration from Marvin Gaye III, audiences can expect an authentic and transparent behind-the-scenes accounting of Gaye’s life against the backdrop of Gaye’s incomparable song catalogue, which will be featured in the musical when it debuts in 2023.
The upcoming musical will be written and produced by both Johnson and Gaye III and will trace the iconic singer’s trials, triumphs and tragedies as he ascends from a preacher’s kid turned local pop singing sensation to an international superstar whose music, still today, stirs the soul as well as the conscience. Gaye’s musical imprint not only helped shaped and revolutionize the sound of Motown, but it also extended well beyond his lifespan and influenced the music of modern-day artists such as Chris Brown, Usher and the late Michael Jackson. Like his music, the themes of Gaye’s life— love, struggle, triumph and redemption prove transcendent and marks the making of an impeccable storyline and theatrical musical masterpiece. The musical will be created alongside the lines of the hit shows that preceded it, most notably Motown The Musical and Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations that chronicled the legacy of Berry Gordy and some of Motown Record’s most iconic figures.
A legacy as luminous and significant as Marvin’s also demands proper stewarding and masterful storytelling— a skill set that Johnson has mastered. Whether through his love ballads or his transformative sign of the times signature songs and anthems, Marvin Gaye’s music must be immortalized on stage with the merit it so justly deserves and Marvin Gaye III and Johnson’s collaboration marks the moment in time that a musical of this magnitude will finally manifest on stage in honor of Gaye. No other music figure of the time and since has been able to, as eloquently like Gaye, weave the deeds and dealings of a nation with the desire people have to love and create.
“I have the beautiful privilege of collaborating with Marvin Gaye III to celebrate and pay homage to the incredible legacy of Mr. Marvin Gaye,” stated Johnson. “His music has provided a soundtrack for Black America, putting to music our collective experience as a people. I am delighted and excited to show the true makings of the man and uncover the lesser-known side of this legend through this musical. I am grateful to MGIII Global Licensing International, LLC for entrusting me to partner on this project and tell this epic story.” A theater industry veteran, Johnson is one of the most prolific, commercial producers working today. Tallying nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in box office receipts, he has written, directed and produced more than 37 plays seen by millions of theatergoers. To date, Johnson has also toured over 21 stage play productions to sold-out crowds. His most recent stage productions included Redemption of a Dogg, an original bio-musical loosely based on the life and music of rap superstar Snoop Dogg, and Set It Off: Live, a dynamic stage adaptation of the1996 Warner Brothers cult film that starred Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Kimberly Elise and Vivica A. Fox.According to Marvin Gaye III, “MGIII Global Licensing International, LLC is ecstatic to celebrate Mr. Gaye and his life’s work. He is one of the greatest artists, if not the best, who stands with the likes of Elvis and Elton John. Our vision is to have complete transparency. Marvin Gaye was a musical genius and a great humanitarian who cared about people and about what’s going on in the world. We are pleased to bring this project to the world.” “Marvin Gaye is one of my favorite artists of all time,” added Johnson. “His music has inspired me as an artist and helped me to endure during some of the toughest times of my own life. I’m excited to be able to dig into the depths of his genius and celebrate the legacy of a man so deserving.” For more details on casting news, musical  information and more, stay tuned to www.jecaryous.com.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Meet Déa Julien Breaking Boundaries By Understudying Both Hassan and Sohrab In The Kite Runner

Suzanna BowlingAugust 10, 2022
Read More

Audra McDonald To Star in Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders

Suzanna BowlingAugust 9, 2022
Read More

Lillias White To Join Hadestown

Suzanna BowlingAugust 9, 2022
Read More

Broadway In Bryant Park: The Video’s

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 6, 2022
Read More

Meet Maja Wampuszyc

Magda KatzAugust 6, 2022
Read More

Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 2

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 5, 2022
Read More

Broadway In Bryant Park: And You Are There Part 1

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 5, 2022
Read More
Linda Lavin

Theatre News: Linda Lavin, Sesame Street the Musical, Immense Joy, The Acting Company, Tony Award-winning producer Carl Moellenberg and Weightless

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2022
Read More

Rockers on Broadway: She Rocks  – Honoring Legendary Songwriter Diane Warren

G. H. HARDINGAugust 5, 2022
Read More