Theatre News: Working Girl musical, Jane Lynch, Ain’t No Mo’, Hamilton and Marvin Gaye,

Theresa Rebeck joins Broadway aimed Working Girl musical as new book writer. Rebeck has more plays produced on Broadway than any female playwright of our time, Working Girl would mark Rebeck’s Broadway debut as a book writer for a musical. She joins Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Cyndi Lauper, who will provide music and lyrics, and Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), who will direct.

Five-time Emmy Award winner and 2022 Emmy Award nominee Jane Lynch will end her run as “Mrs. Brice” on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Jane Lynch had a long-scheduled vacation set to begin on Monday, August 15 and was set to return to the show on Tuesday, August 23, before departing for the Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, September 1. Rather than return for one week of performances, the producers have agreed to adjust her final performance to Sunday, August 14. “Mrs. Brice” standby Liz McCartney is scheduled to play the role of “Mrs. Brice” from Tuesday, August 16 – Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Jane Lynch said, “With my long-planned vacation on the books and then the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in LA on Thursday, September 1, I will take my final curtain call on August 14. As I embark upon my last week in FUNNY GIRL, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights.” Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Spring Awakening, “Glee”) will star as “Fanny Brice” and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Yentl, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) will star as “Mrs. Brice” beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Ain’t No Mo’ producers, Academy Award® nominee Lee Daniels and Brian Anthony Moreland, announced today that tickets are now on sale to the general public. Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’ will begin performances on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St) on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1. Tickets are available via www.aintnomobway.com, www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200. Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain’t No Mo’ dares to ask the incendiary question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism … by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America. From the mischievous mind of the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, Jordan E. Cooper (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Ain’t No Mo’ seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter—and thinking through the tears.

“We are devastated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling eliminating the right to abortion which has been a right since 1973. In response, we are teaming up with organizations providing support, access, and travel expenses to those seeking these services.



“We’re stronger when we work together. We can stand up for every person’s right to make decisions about their own body and their own lives. Join HAMILTON & Friends in the fight for reproductive access and reproductive choice today.”



By donating as little as $10 between August 9 and September 22 HERE, participants will be automatically entered for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime HAMILTON experience in three great cities around the world, including show tickets, flights, and hotels in New York, London, and Hamburg, Germany.



The grand prize winner and a guest will be flown to attend HAMILTON’s Opening Night in Hamburg, Germany (performed in German in the first non-English translation) on October 6, where they’ll meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at an exclusive pre-show reception and attend the post-show celebration. Then, they’ll travel to London and New York to see HAMILTON (performed in English) and meet some of the remarkable cast members at each location. Lastly, they’ll go home with signed memorabilia to commemorate the experience.



The more one donates, the more entries one will receive, and the more support will go toward funding abortion access and care.



Abortion Support Network helps people who need to access safe abortions. They provide information on clinics, travel and accommodation, and provide financial assistance to help with costs for those who need it. They do this for women and pregnant people resident in Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, Poland, Romania, Hungary, France, Spain, the Czech Republic and the other EU countries on a case-by-case basis.



ARC Southeast provide funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services. Through education and leadership development, they build power in communities of color to abolish stigma and restore dignity and justice.



Ciocia Basia is an activist group in Berlin, Germany that can help organize safe abortion for people from countries where it is illegal. They support everyone who needs an abortion, including trans, non-binary and queer people.



Deeds Not Words is an intersectional community that stands for women’s social and economic opportunity, access to reproductive health, freedom from sexual assault, and equal representation in every aspect and at every level.



Planned Parenthood ensures all people have access to the care and resources they need to make informed decisions about their bodies, their lives, and their futures. Founded in 1916, Planned Parenthood is a trusted health care provider, educator, and passionate advocate here in the U.S. as well as a strong partner to health and rights organizations around the world. Each year, Planned Parenthood delivers vital sexual and reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of people.



Profamilias Puerto Rico provides health services in sustainable manner, especially in sexual and reproductive health, with an emphasis on populations in disadvantaged conditions in Puerto Rico. They provide educational services and advocate for the sexual and reproductive rights of diverse individuals, families, and communities.



The Bridget Alliance supports people who must travel long distances for abortion care. Working across the United States, they arrange and fund confidential travel, lodging, childcare, and logistical assistance, closing the gap between the need for an abortion and the ability to access one.



The National Network of Abortion Funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.



The Tucson Abortion Support Collective is a grass-roots practical support group and abortion fund doing work in southern Arizona. TASC provides logistical, emotional, and financial support to people seeking abortion care. In addition to abortion support, TASC provides free pregnancy tests and emergency contraception throughout their region.



For more information and to donate for a chance to win, please visit: Ham4Choice.com.

He was known to the world as the “Prince of Soul.” He was the musical genius with a social conscience whose crooning of classic hits such as “I Want You,” “Sexual Healing,” “What’s Going On?” and of course “Let’s Get It On” left an indelible mark on the soundtrack of American life everywhere and even the world.



Award-winning playwright and producer, Je’Caryous Johnson and the eldest son of the legendary music figure, Marvin Gaye III, are proud to announce that work has begun on the development of an all-new musical celebrating the life and times of Marvin Pentz Gaye, Jr. Through an unprecedented production partnership between Johnson and Gaye, audiences will get to know another side of the musical legend never seen before. With oversight and collaboration from Marvin Gaye III, audiences can expect an authentic and transparent behind-the-scenes accounting of Gaye’s life against the backdrop of Gaye’s incomparable song catalogue, which will be featured in the musical when it debuts in 2023.

The upcoming musical will be written and produced by both Johnson and Gaye III and will trace the iconic singer’s trials, triumphs and tragedies as he ascends from a preacher’s kid turned local pop singing sensation to an international superstar whose music, still today, stirs the soul as well as the conscience. Gaye’s musical imprint not only helped shaped and revolutionize the sound of Motown, but it also extended well beyond his lifespan and influenced the music of modern-day artists such as Chris Brown, Usher and the late Michael Jackson. Like his music, the themes of Gaye’s life— love, struggle, triumph and redemption prove transcendent and marks the making of an impeccable storyline and theatrical musical masterpiece. The musical will be created alongside the lines of the hit shows that preceded it, most notably Motown The Musical and Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations that chronicled the legacy of Berry Gordy and some of Motown Record’s most iconic figures.