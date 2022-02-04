Theatre News: Harmony, Chita Rivera and Danny Burstein, Space Dogs, Irish Rep and Out Of Time

Harmony: A New Musical by Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, six talented young men, Jewish and gentile, who came together in 1920s Germany and took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics.

Directing and choreographing Harmony will be Tony Award winner and Emmy-nominated Director Warren Carlyle.Carlyle won a 2014 Tony Award for his choreography for After Midnight, for which he was also Tony Award-nominated as Best Director. Upcoming: choreographing the Broadway revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

“I’m thrilled to be directing Harmony and helping bring this show to New York. It’s an important message and it could not have found a better home to start a New York run than the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust,” Warren Carlyle said.

The show runs 7 weeks only starting March 23rd.

Chita Rivera and Danny Burstein Honored by Encompass New Opera Theatre on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Sheldon Harnick and Maury Yeston will pay tribute with a star-studded musical salute. The elegant evening – hosted by Midge Woolsey of Thirteen/WNET and WQXR Radio – will feature recollections and tributes by well-known Musical Theatre and Opera personalities and friends from the Music Theatre and Opera world including John Doyle, George Dvorsky, Sheldon Harnick, Maury Yeston, and Karen Ziemba. Dazzling musical entertainment will feature stars of stage and screen. Beth Ertz is the Music Director/Arranger/Pianist; Richard Pearson Thomas, Associate Music Director. Michael A. Kerker of ASCAP and Nancy Rhodes of Encompass will co-produce and direct. The 2022 Gala Chairs are Daniel J. De Siena and Deborah Surdi.

Sheldon Harnick to present Danny Burstein with the Sheldon Harnick Award for Creative Excellence and John Doyle will present Chita Rivera with the Encompass Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in the American Musical Theatre.

Ghostlught Records will release the original cast album of the new musical Space Dogs on Friday, February 11. The show features music and lyrics by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, who also perform the show. Space Dogs is currently in previews at New York’s MCC Theater, directed by Ellie Heyman, opening on February 13 and running through March 6. Starting today, customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive the album’s new single “If I Start a Race.” The album is produced by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. Pre-order now at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/SpaceDogs Space Dogs is an epic new musical that tells the mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer – a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. The show is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

The Same: U.S. Premiere of The Corcadorca Production from February 16–March 6. From the Tony-winning playwright Enda Walsh (Once the musical, Medicine at St. Ann’s Warehouse) comes the “riveting, superbly realised” drama named best new play and best actress (Eileen Walsh, Catherine Walsh) at the 2017 Irish Times Theatre Awards.