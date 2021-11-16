Theatre News: HBO Spring Awakening Reunion, A Turtle on a Fence Post, Conrad Ricamora  Little Shop Of Horrors, A Class Act, A Day In Hollywood / A Night In The Ukraine and The Baker’s Wife

HBO documentary following the making of tonight’s sold-out, one-night-only, reunion concert of Spring Awakening benefitting The Actors Fund, is now in production. Produced by RadicalMedia, the documentary will follow the original stars as they come together for the first time in 15 years. The documentary will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max next year, bringing the story of this one-night-only musical performance to fans and audiences across the globe.

The documentary about the Grammy Award-winning and eight-time Tony Award-winning show, including Best Musical, will feature performances from the reunion concert, behind the scenes moments from the original cast as they reunite for the first time in 15 years, newly filmed interviews, and archival footage featuring the original performance footage.

The entire original cast of Broadway’s Spring Awakening, Groff, Pritchard, Lea Michele, Skylar Austin, John Gallagher, Jr., Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken will reunite for the one-night-only concert today, November 15th, 7pm ET at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre, directed by original director Michael Mayer.

In 2006, an original Broadway show rocked the theater world, laying bare the repressed teenage experience in an explicit, edgy rock musical. Spring Awakening was groundbreaking, quickly gaining recognition as a vital piece of musical theater and profound work of art by broaching the taboo with an unapologetic attitude and an incredible score of original music.

The HBO documentary is directed by Michael John Warren and executive produced by Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, and Dave Sirulnick for RadicalMedia; alongside Tom Hulce; Ira Pittleman; and Jonathan Groff. Co-produced by Lauren Pritchard.

A Turtle on a Fence Post, will close on Sunday, November 21 at Theater 555 (555 W. 42nd Street). At the time of closing, the show will have played 18 previews and 9 performances. A Turtle on a Fence Post has a book by Prisoner #11RO731*, music by Austin Nuckols, and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin. In 2010, Hank Morris, a political consultant and broker, pleaded guilty to involvement in a pension fraud scandal. Andrew Cuomo, who was then serving as New York’s attorney general, successfully prosecuted the case against Morris.

A Turtle on a Fence Post fictionalizes the inside story of a prominent New Yorker thrown into an unknown world by New York’s most powerful man. At heart a vibrant tale of love and friendship, Turtle… uses humor and song to deal with themes of freedom, forgiveness and truth, revealing how meaningful learning can arise in the most unexpected places and from the most surprising sources. Directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace; off-Broadway’s The Wild Party) and choreographed by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland), A Turtle on a Fence Post stars Garth Kravits as Hank Morris (Prisoner #11RO731*) who is joined by Drama Desk Award nominee David Aron Damane, Erik Gratton, Joanna Glushak, Kate Loprest, Josh Marin, Richard E. Waits, Janet Aldrich, Joel Newsome, and Robbie Serrano.

Two-time Grammy nominee and Theater World Award winner Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away With Murder,” The King & I, Here Lies Love, Soft Power) will star as Seymour in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop Of Horrors beginning January 11, 2022. Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son) will play his final performance on January 9, 2022 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Widely known for his groundbreaking role of Oliver Hampton on the ABC drama “How To Get Away With Murder,” and Dr. Jake Wong on FOX’s “The Resident,” Conrad Ricamora has led an acclaimed career on the theater stage, earning two Grammy Nominations for the Original Cast Recordings of The King and I (Broadway revival at Lincoln Center), and David Henry Hwang & Jeanine Tesori’s Soft Power (Public Theater). He also starred as Ninoy Aquino in David Byrne & Fatboy Slim’s Drama Desk & Obie Award-winning musical Here Lies Love at the Public Theatre. As an activist, Ricamora has won the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign and Equality California.

Ricamora joins the musical revival’s critically-acclaimed original stars, Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle(Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, and Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik. Also starring in the Off-Broadway production are Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and Aveena Sawyer as Crystal. Rounding out the cast are Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) announces the exciting three-musical lineup for its second season. The 2022 season, running February 10 – March 20, 2022 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street – between 9th and Dyer Avenues), will include A Class Act, A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine, and The Baker’s Wife.

The 2022 season begins with the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony Award-nominated musical A Class Act (February 10 – 20), continues with Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh’s (book and lyrics) Tony-nominated A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine (February 24 – March 6) and concludes with Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein’s (book) celebrated musical The Baker’s Wife(March 10 – 20).