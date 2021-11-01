Theatre News: Hugh Jackman The Music Man, John Legend Ain’t Too Proud, Chasing Jack, Morning’s At Seven and Little Shop of Horrors

Hugh Jackman accidentally sliced his nose with a hat while rehearsing for his upcoming role in “The Music Man” on Broadway. The Australian movie star revealed the Oddjob-evoking mishap in an Instagram video posted Wednesday.

“So, um, people have been making a couple of comments to me, like, ‘Have you had another biopsy on your nose? What happened to your nose? Well, the truth is, this thing is like a weapon, and it hit me literally in the face and sliced me on the nose. Note to those seated in the first 5 or 6 rows at The Winter Garden Theater during my run in @musicmanbway … Please be on the lockout for a flying boater.”

Grammy Award®-winning superstar John Legend and producing partner Mike Jackson visiting with the cast and creative team of the Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Legend and Jackson, sat in on a bit of rehearsal of the show’s iconic finale where the company of 23 actors and 18 band members worked on the thrilling rendition of the Temptations classic “I Can’t Get Next To You.” Then Legend observed a music rehearsal as the cast sang through “My Girl.”

Leading the cast of Ain’t Too Proud as The Temptations are Nik Walker as ‘Otis Williams,’ James Harkness as ‘Paul Williams,’ Jawan M. Jackson as ‘Melvin Franklin,’ Matt Manuel as ‘David Ruffin,’ and Jelani Remy as ‘Eddie Kendricks.’

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history – how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

When John S. Anastasi’s Chasing Jack was invited to join the 131 productions participating in the 2019 New York Summerfest it was honored with both The Best of Festival Award and The Best Play Award. The play was then added to the 2020 schedule of Florida’s Willow Theatre when it was abruptly shut down, along with every other theatrical production in Boca Raton, on the afternoon of its Opening Night (Thursday, March 12) due to COVID-19.

After making its anticipated Off-Broadway Premiere on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Jerry Orbach Theater in Times Square, Chasing Jack has now moved to the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street – between 8th and 9th Avenues.)

The first performance at the Actors Temple Theatre is Saturday, November 6th at 5:00pm.

Chasing Jack is the story of the suave Dr. Jack Chase. A world-famous-Harvard-educated heart surgeon whose very serious gambling addiction has landed him in a very serious Manhattan courtroom where the blue-collar family of Michael James claims that he is directly responsible for the death of their Michael. This is Jack Chase’s last-chance malpractice lawsuit. He needs to win this case. Every segment of his life depends on the win. Addiction is ruthless. But it makes for riveting theatre. A

Broadway’s Nancy Ringham (Follies, The Will Rogers Follies) will assume the role of Arry in the new production of Paul Osborn’s Morning’s At Seven, currently playing through January 9 at Theatre at St. Clement’s (423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Producers have announced that Ringham stepped into the role when Judith Ivey had to exit the production due to a torn tendon diagnosis. Opening night is rescheduled to Monday, November 15 at 7PM, to accommodate the sudden change in cast.

Nancy Ringham has appeared on Broadway and national tours in Follies, Three Penny Opera with Sting, TheWill RogersFollies, as Eliza Doolitle in My Fair Lady opposite Rex Harrison, as Sally Bowles in Cabaret with Joel Grey, and Adelaide in Guys and Dolls. Off-Broadway, Ringham has appeared in Fuddy Meers, Secrets of a Soccer Mom, Trouble in Tahiti and more.

Judith Ivey, sadly and suddenly, had to exit the production. We are sorry to see Judith leave us and wish her a speedy recovery.

The critically-acclaimed, three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors – which re-opened its doors on September 21, 2021 – kicks off Halloween weekend today with a cast performance on the Special Halloween Episode of ABC-TV’s national morning show “The View” at 11:00AM ET.