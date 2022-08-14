Theatre News: Into The Woods, Strings Attached, Dead Centre and Fall/Winterfest Festival

Into the Woods, is extending through Oct. 16 with a new exciting cast. Joining are husband and wife Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife (replacing Sara Bareilles), Sebastian Arcelus as the Baker (replacing Brian d’Arcy James), Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella (replacing Phillipa Soo), Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood (replacing Julia Lester), Jim Stanek as the Steward (replacing David Turner). Also Montego Glover will share the role of The Witch with Patina Miller. Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry will continue on as Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince and Rapunzel’s Prince,. The cast shift takes place on September 6th. Pulse Theatre will presents Strings Attached, an exciting new American play by multi-award winning Poet and playwright Carole Buggé, which merges the world of physics into a love triangle on a train ride. Directed by Alexa Kelly, the limited engagement will play a five-week limited engagement, August 29 through October 1, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, NYC). Opening night is Thursday, September 8at 7PM. Tickets are now on sale at TheatreRow.org or by calling the box office, 212-714-2442 ext. 45.

The company of Strings Attached features Robyne Parrish (A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, Gossip Girl on HBO Max), Brian Richardson (A Man for all Times, National Tour; Macbeth, Harlem Summer Shakespeare), Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages, Sweet Charity on Broadway), Bonnie Black (Citizen Wong at Pan Asian Rep), Jonathan Hadley (Jersey Boys on Broadway) and Russell Saylor (Screams of Kitty Genovese at NYMF).

Loosely based on real events, Strings Attached features three contemporary scientists – two cosmologists and a particle physicist – on a train ride from Cambridge to London to see the play, Copenhagen, by Michael Frayn. Enroute, they discovered a theory of the Big Bang. The appearances of Isaac Newton, Marie Curie and Max Planck bring in another realm of reality, add insight into their contributions, and earthy humor. We are left with the message that life with all its strife, is still a thing of ultimate beauty.

Strings Attached is presented by Pulse Theatre, the Off-Broadway emergence of Pulse Ensemble Theatre, a well-established NYC theatre company, that amongst over things, founded and developed the Harlem Summer Shakespeare for 14 seasons.

Strings Attached will play a five-week limited engagement, Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, NYC). Opening night is Thurs. Sept. 8 at 7PM. Preview performances are Aug. 29 through Sept. 3, and Sept. 6 & 7 at 7PM; there is. A 3PM matinee on Wed. Sept. 7. No preview performances on Sept. 4 or 5. Beginning Sept. 9, the regular performance schedule is Wed. through Sat. at 7.30PM, with matinees Wed. and Sun. at 3PM. Tickets are $55 and are now on sale at TheatreRow.org or by calling the box office, 212-714-2442 ext. 45.

At the Irish Arts Center, 726 11th Avenue, Chekhov’s first play Dead Centre will play Oct 19, 2022 – Nov 6, 2022. During the turmoil of the Russian Revolution in 1917, Maria Chekhov placed many of her late brother Anton’s manuscripts in a safety deposit box. In 1921, Soviet scholars opened the box and discovered a play. The title page was missing. The play they found has too many characters, too many themes, too much action. Unstageable. Like life.