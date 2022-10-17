Theatre News: Kathleen Chalfant, Josh Mostel, Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire and Brittney Johnson

NewYorkRep presents Kathleen Chalfant stars in Spare Rib, October 24th. The event is a benefit reading for WRRAP, the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project.

Spare Rib, isa new play by Winter Miller, Monday, October 24 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). The one-night-only benefit reading, directed by Mia Walker, features Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Kathleen Chalfant (Wit, Angels in America), with further casting to be announced. A talkback conversation with the participating artists will follow the presentation. Proceeds from the special event will benefit WRRAP, the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project.

Josh Mostel (My Favorite Year, The Boys Next Door) will be stepping into Hal Linden’s role in the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway comedy Two Jews, Talking, starting on Friday, October 28th. Mr. Linden’s final performance in the show will be on Sunday, October 23rd. The production is extending its run at Theatre at St. Clement’s, and releasing a new block of tickets through January 15th. Written by Emmy, Peabody & Golden Globe Award Winner Ed.Weinberger and directed by Obie Winning Director Dan Wackerman, the show also stars tv legend Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat, Get Smart, That Girl), whose last performance in the show will be on Sunday, October 16th. https://www.twojewstalking.com



Josh Mostel is a well-known character actor with a career spanning over 50 years. He has appeared in 7 Broadway Shows, including My Favorite Year,in which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. He received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination for his work in The Boys Next Door Off-Broadway. Mostel is best known for his work in films such as “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Wall Street”, City Slickers 1 &2”, “Billy Madison”, “Big Daddy”, “Radio Days”, “Matewan”, “Sophie’s Choice”, “The Money Pit”, “Great Expectations”, and “Rounders” among many others. On the small screen, Josh played series regulars in “Delta House”, “At Ease”, and “Murphy’s Law” and guest starred on countless others. He most recently recurred on the acclaimed series “Mr. Robot” and “Hunters”.

54 BELOW, welcomes the iconic creative partners Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire. The songwriting legends debut a first look at their new work on November 21 at 7pm.