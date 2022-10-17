Theatre News: Kathleen Chalfant, Josh Mostel, Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire and Brittney Johnson

NewYorkRep presents Kathleen Chalfant stars in Spare Rib, October 24th. The event is a benefit reading for WRRAP, the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project.
Spare Rib, isa new play by Winter Miller, Monday, October 24 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). The one-night-only benefit reading, directed by Mia Walker, features Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Kathleen Chalfant (Wit, Angels in America), with further casting to be announced. A talkback conversation with the participating artists will follow the presentation. Proceeds from the special event will benefit WRRAP, the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project.
Josh Mostel (My Favorite Year, The Boys Next Door) will be stepping into Hal Linden’s role in the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway comedy Two Jews, Talking, starting on Friday, October 28th. Mr. Linden’s final performance in the show will be on Sunday, October 23rd. The production is extending its run at Theatre at St. Clement’s, and releasing a new block of tickets through January 15th. Written by Emmy, Peabody & Golden Globe Award Winner Ed.Weinberger and directed by Obie Winning Director Dan Wackerman, the show also stars tv legend Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat, Get Smart, That Girl), whose last performance in the show will be on Sunday, October 16th. https://www.twojewstalking.comJosh Mostel is a well-known character actor with a career spanning over 50 years. He has appeared in 7 Broadway Shows, including My Favorite Year,in which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. He received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination for his work in The Boys Next Door Off-Broadway. Mostel is best known for his work in films such as “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Wall Street”, City Slickers 1 &2”, “Billy Madison”, “Big Daddy”, “Radio Days”, “Matewan”, “Sophie’s Choice”, “The Money Pit”, “Great Expectations”, and “Rounders” among many others. On the small screen, Josh played series regulars in “Delta House”, “At Ease”, and “Murphy’s Law” and guest starred on countless others. He most recently recurred on the acclaimed series “Mr. Robot” and “Hunters”.
54 BELOW, welcomes the iconic creative partners Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire. The songwriting legends debut a first look at their new work on November 21 at 7pm.
Songwriting legends Richard Maltby and David Shire, created Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever, two of the most enduring revues in theatre history, are embarking on the creation of a third revue, intending to make the three shows a kind of triptych. Come and be the first to get an advance look at the material in the new show, as yet untitled, performed by a stunning roster of Broadway performers and friends. The material is new and being tried out. Come and experience songs you’ll hear for the first time — or may never hear again! The show will feature Tony Award® winners Nikki M. James, Dan Jenkins, and Karen Ziemba, as well as Tony Award® nominee Kerry Butler and Jelani Remy, with more stars to be announced.
For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/MaltbyShire.
Bravo to Broadway star Brittney Johnson surprised a local performing Arts student inspired by Wicked at the Curtain Up Broadway Festival. Autistic Musical Student from NYC was surprised by meeting one of her Broadway heroes; star Brittney Johnson who plays Glinda from Wicked. Wicked has taught her to always stand up for what is right no matter how much it’s costs and the songs and the whole show of Wicked is such an inspiration to her and her entire family. As the student’s mother was told that she would never learn to use the bathroom, she would never learn to walk, amongst many other things. Her mother was in London for work at the time and found herself seeing Wicked with a few of her colleagues, upon seeing the final to Act 1 Defying Gravity, her mother was inspired to defy those expectations with her.
Google+
YouTube
RSS