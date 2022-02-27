Theatre News: Kimberly Akimbo, Plaza Suite, Jane Anger, Changing The Norm and Birthday Candles

The Off Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo is transferring to Broadway in the fall, to a undisclosed Shubert Theater Previews will begin October 12, with an Opening Night set for November 10th.

The show had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater, and starred the fabulous Victoria Clark as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (in his Broadway debut), Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White.

Kimberly Akimbo is based on David Lindsay-Abaire (the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole) book. He also penned the lyrics. Music is by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Caroline, or Change). Jessica Stone directs, with Danny Mefford choreographing.



Tony Award® winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award®winner Sarah Jessica Parker returned to Broadway in the long-awaited first preview of Neil Simon’s classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite under the direction of Tony Award® winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Parker, in her curtain speech, said, “Thank you so much for your warmth, for your hospitality, for your kindness, and for being here tonight. So many of you have been waiting two years for theater to return. You’ve stood by and have been patient and enthusiastic and optimistic and we simply wanted to thank you because by doing that you have supported our entire theater community, and that means all of the people you don’t see back here, and all of the people you’ve met in the front. All the deli’s that surround our theaters and the hotels and the restaurants. We are eternally grateful. So, on behalf of my brilliant husband and our beautiful cast, on behalf of every person working in the theater in New York City. We thank you and we love you.”

Plaza Suite officially opens Monday, March 28, at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 26. The cast also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Cesar J. Rosado, Laurie Veldheer, Brian Eng, and Olivia Hernandez.

This production marks the first time Broderick and Parker will share a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This event is Broderick’s return to the words of Neil Simon, having won his first Tony Award for creating the role of Eugene Jerome in Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs, followed by its sequel, Biloxi Blues.

When Plaza Suite first opened on Broadway in 1968, directed by Mike Nichols and starring George C. Scott and Maureen Stapleton, it ran for nearly three years and played a total of 1,097 performances. Simon and Stapleton were nominated for Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play, respectively, while Nichols won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play. In 1971, Simon adapted the play for a big screen adaptation starring Walter Matthau, Stapleton, Barbara Harris, and Lee Grant. In 1982, HBO broadcast a taping of a live stage performance of Plaza Suite starring Lee Grant and Jerry Orbach. In 1987, Carol Burnett opposite Hal Holbrook, Dabney Coleman, and Richard Crenna starred in a television movie adaptation of the play co-directed by Roger Beatty and Kenny Solms.

As part of JDAIM 2022 programming (Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month) The Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit’s Opening the Doors Program will present the virtual event Changing The Norm – Celebrating the Beauty of Different Abilities on Monday, February 28th at 7:00pm ET. This virtual event features Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Marcia Milgrom Dodge and award-winning dancer and actor Evan Ruggiero, who will be talking about their recently celebrated inclusive production of Disney’s Beauty & The Beastat the Olney Theatre Center.



Changing the Norm is hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit’s Opening the Doors Program, and supported by The Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation, Kaufman Children’s Center, the Olney Theatre and The Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit. Cheryl Chodun, Former Detroit’s WXYZ reporter will be the moderator.



Debra Messing plays Ernestine Ashworth in Birthday Candles who ages “90 years in 90 minutes while baking a cake in real-time on stage,” she told Page Six exclusively at a press event promoting the upcoming production.

“I was absolutely terrified when I learned I had to bake. That was actually the scariest part of the entire endeavor. My first attempt was horrible … it blew up in my oven. I went back and tried again and I finally got it and I felt vindicated.”

Hopefully Ms. Messing won’t blow up the American Airlines Theatre. Birthday Candles has a limited run from March 18th to May 29th.