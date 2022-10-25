MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Theatre News: Life of Pi, KPOP, Ain’t No Mo and Chicago

Theatre News: Life of Pi, KPOP, Ain’t No Mo and Chicago

Finally the Life of Pi will make its Broadway debut after playing in the West End. Beginning March 9, 2023 the best selling novel and winner of five 2022 Olivier Awards will make its way to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, with opening night set for March 30. The play is set to make its North American premiere ahead of Broadway at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, from December 4–January 29, 2023.

Based on Yann Martel’s best-selling novel, winner of the Man Booker Prize, Life of Pi follows a 16-year-old boy stranded in a lifeboat with some unusual company.

A cargo ship has sunk in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, leaving behind five survivors in a lifeboat. Sixteen-year-old Pi is one of them, joined in this tense quest for survival by a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.

Broadway casting will be announced at a later date.

Director Max Webster (Henry V) will helmTickets go on sale to the general public November 3 at 10 AM ET.

KPOP, a new musical inspired by the global K-pop phenomenon, made history as the first Broadway musical celebrating Korean culture with Korean, Korean-American, and API representation on and off-stage. In previews  in advance of a November 20 opening at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry’s hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

Jordan E. Cooper
Photo: Joan Marcus

Covid hits again, this time at Ain’t No Mo. The Jordan E. Cooper comedy will now begin preview performances at the Belasco Theatre on November 9th. Previews were initially scheduled to begin on the 3rd. Opening night is slated for December 1st.

The show originally premiered in 2019 at The Public Theater. Through satirical vignettes, the play imagines a world in which the United States offers Black Americans a one-way ticket to Africa.

Isaac Mizrahi Photo courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown

Isaac Mizrahi will make his Broadway acting debut as Amos Hart in Chicago. Mizrahi will join  Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart (through Nov. 6), Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Mizrahi  has been a fashion designer, Project Runway: All-Stars judge, a Broadway costume designer for The Women, Barefoot in the Park and The Threepenny Opera and now a Broadway star for a three-week limited engagement beginning November 7th.

Chicago is currently in its 25th year on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Music News: I AM WOMAN: A Concert for Female Empowerment, Into The Woods, December Songs and Joe Iconis

Suzanna BowlingOctober 25, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Back to the Future: The Musical, Primary Stages, Death of a Salesman, The Red Bucket and Covid Cancelling Shows

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2022
Read More

Multi-Award-Winning Broadway’s Director/Choreographer Chet Walker Dies at 68

Suzanna BowlingOctober 23, 2022
Read More

Saying Good-Bye To Susan L. Schulman, Joanna and Lucy Simon

Suzanna BowlingOctober 22, 2022
Read More

MJ is Offering a Halloween Surprise

Suzanna BowlingOctober 21, 2022
Read More

Theatre and Music News: Almost Famous, Kimberly Akimbo,MJ , Leopoldstadt ,The Phantom of the Opera, The Violet Hour, Sondheim Unplugged, StudioWorks and A Sign of the Times

Suzanna BowlingOctober 19, 2022
Read More

He Says: 1776’s Broadway Revival Casts its Historical Net Wide and Diverse, Thank God.

RossOctober 19, 2022
Read More

Tony Award Winning Producer Pat Flicker Addiss Gets Two Standing Ovations at The League of Professional Theatre Women

Suzanna BowlingOctober 18, 2022
Read More

Broadway Star and Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone Quits Actors Equity

Suzanna BowlingOctober 18, 2022
Read More