Theatre News: Life of Pi, KPOP, Ain’t No Mo and Chicago

Finally the Life of Pi will make its Broadway debut after playing in the West End. Beginning March 9, 2023 the best selling novel and winner of five 2022 Olivier Awards will make its way to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, with opening night set for March 30. The play is set to make its North American premiere ahead of Broadway at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, from December 4–January 29, 2023.

Based on Yann Martel’s best-selling novel, winner of the Man Booker Prize, Life of Pi follows a 16-year-old boy stranded in a lifeboat with some unusual company.

A cargo ship has sunk in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, leaving behind five survivors in a lifeboat. Sixteen-year-old Pi is one of them, joined in this tense quest for survival by a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.

Broadway casting will be announced at a later date.

Director Max Webster (Henry V) will helm the production. Tickets go on sale to the general public November 3 at 10 AM ET.

KPOP, a new musical inspired by the global K-pop phenomenon, made history as the first Broadway musical celebrating Korean culture with Korean, Korean-American, and API representation on and off-stage. In previews in advance of a November 20 opening at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry’s hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

Covid hits again, this time at Ain’t No Mo. The Jordan E. Cooper comedy will now begin preview performances at the Belasco Theatre on November 9th. Previews were initially scheduled to begin on the 3rd. Opening night is slated for December 1st.

The show originally premiered in 2019 at The Public Theater. Through satirical vignettes, the play imagines a world in which the United States offers Black Americans a one-way ticket to Africa.

Isaac Mizrahi will make his Broadway acting debut as Amos Hart in Chicago. Mizrahi will join Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart (through Nov. 6), Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Mizrahi has been a fashion designer, Project Runway: All-Stars judge, a Broadway costume designer for The Women, Barefoot in the Park and The Threepenny Opera and now a Broadway star for a three-week limited engagement beginning November 7th.

Chicago is currently in its 25th year on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre.