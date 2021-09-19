Theatre News: Little Shop of Horrors, Take Me Out, Bedlam, A Turtle on a Fence Post and Fairycakes

Ghostlight Records has released of the new single “Grow for Me” from Little Shop of Horrors – performed by Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan – today, Friday, September 17. Jordan will star as Seymour in the show’s acclaimed revival when it resumes performances Off-Broadway at theWestside Theatre on Tuesday, September 21. The same day, the label will release Little Shop of Horrors – The New Cast Albumon CD, online, and in stores. This production is the recipient of 2020 “Outstanding Revival” Awards from the Drama Desk, the Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle. The recording, which was nominated for a 2021 “Best Musical Theater Album” Grammy Award, is currently available in all digital and streaming platforms. The album is produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer – and executive produced by the show’s producers, Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and Hunter Arnold. To stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD, please visit: www.ghostlightrecords.com/little-shop-of-horrors-new-off-broadway-cast-album.html. To stream or download the “Grow for Me”single, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/JeremyJordanGrowForMePR

Little Shop of Horrors – The New Cast Album features original Off-Broadway cast members: Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Seymour), Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Audrey), two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, who also won 2020Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for this production (Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.), Tom Alan Robbins (Mushnik), Kingsley Leggs (The Voice of Audrey II), Ari Groover (Ronnette), Salome Smith (Crystal), Joy Woods (Chiffon), Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain. Blanchard was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award and a 2020 Drama Desk Award for her performance in the show.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s landmark musical Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, opened at the Westside Theatre to critical acclaim on October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors, is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (“Outstanding Revival,” “Outstanding Director”: Michael Mayer, “Outstanding Actor in a Musical”: Jonathan Groff, and “Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical”: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for “Outstanding Revival of a Musical,” as well as “Distinguished Performance” nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for “Outstanding Revival of a Musical” and “Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical” for Christian Borle, in addition to an “Outstanding Actress” nomination for Tammy Blanchard and “Outstanding Scenic Design” nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical” for Christian Borle, as well as a “Best Revival” nomination, an “Outstanding Lead Actor” nomination for Jonathan Groff and an “Outstanding Supporting Actress” nomination for Ari Groover.

Take Me Out, directed by Scott Ellis, will feature Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams will begin previews March 9, 2022 and officially open on April 4, 2022 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

In the playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America’s favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Bedlam’s (Eric Tucker, Artistic Director; Sarah Bellin, Managing Director) Persuasion, a new play by Sarah Rose Kearns adapted from the novel by Jane Austen and directed by Eric Tucker, will now be opening on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The cast will feature Rajesh Bose, Annabel Capper, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Yonatan Gebeyehu, Carolin Grogan, Claire Hsu, Sarah Rose Kearns, Randolph Curtis Rand, Nandita Shenoy, Jamie Smithson, Arielle Yoder.

In the aftermath of the Napoleonic wars, a shy English spinster seeks to win back the love of the man she jilted eight years before. Jane Austen’s last and most romantic novel, Persuasion first appeared in print in 1818, and is a meditation on love and loss, and what is constant in a changing world.

Tickets are now on sale for Bedlem’s production of Persuasion at www.bedlam.org (833-4BEDLAM). Tickets range from $30 – $90, and the playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday through Saturday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Complimentary seats will be available to underserved communities at every performance of PERSUASION. 561 tickets have been set aside in the first row of the theater to accommodate those who want to see live theatre but have been prevented from attending due to the cost of a ticket. For full details please click here.

The new off-Broadway musical comedy A Turtle on a Fence Post, set to re-open the newly renamed Theater 555 (555 W. 42nd Street) with performances beginning Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Inspired by true events, A Turtle on a Fence Post stars Garth Kravits as Hank Morris (Prisoner #11RO731*) who is joined by Drama Desk Award nominee David Aron Damane, Erik Gratton, Joanna Glushak, Kate Loprest, Josh Marin, Richard E. Waits, Janet Aldrich, Joel Newsome, and Robbie Serrano.

As previously announced, the world premiere production will be directed by Tony Award nominee Gabriel Barre (The Wild Party, Amazing Grace) and choreographed by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland). The book is written by Prisoner #11RO731*, with music by Austin Nuckols, and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin.

It’s one of Bill Clinton’s favorite political expressions: “When you see a turtle on a fence post, you know it didn’t get there by itself. It doesn’t belong there. You wonder who put it there.” And now, you’ll know, it’s not about the turtle!

Inspired by true events, A Turtle on a Fence Post fictionalizes the inside story of a prominent New Yorker thrown into an unknown world by New York’s most powerful man. At heart a vibrant tale of love and friendship, Turtle… uses humor and song to deal with themes of freedom, forgiveness and truth, revealing how meaningful learning can arise in the most unexpected places and from the most surprising sources.

A Turtle on a Fence Post, with an official Opening Night set for Sunday, November 14, will play a limited ten-week engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. All attendees will be required to show ID and proof of COVID vaccination.

Kristolyn Lloyd

Douglas Carter Beane’s new comedy announced that Kristolyn Lloyd has joined the cast of Fairycakes as Peaseblossom replacing Alfie Fuller who has departed due to scheduling conflicts. The world premiere is set for this fall at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street), home to many of Beane’s first plays, beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021. Opening night is set for October 24th.Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Lloyd is a Grammy© and Emmy© Award winning actress. Her directing credits include Dainty (BOLD Festival, The Garden Workshop), Nick and The Prizefighter(Modern Works Festival), A Patriots Place (B-Street Theatre, BOLD Festival). Acting credits include Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway Little Woman (Primary Stages), Blue Ridge (Atlantic), Paradise Blue (The Signature Theatre), Hamlet (The Public Theatre), Heathers The Musical (New World Stages), Cabin in the Sky(Encores City Center). Selected Regional: Paradise Blue (Williamstown), Witness Uganda (A.R.T)s, Hairspray, Rent (Hollywood Bowl). TV includes: “Random Acts of Flyness (HBO), “Elementary”, “Madam Secretary (CBS), “ER” (NBC) , “Lie to Me”(FOX).AND “Kevin Can Wait” (CBS).

Beane will direct the cast of characters which features, in order of appearance, Mo Rocca (Gepetto), Alfie Fuller (Peaseblossom), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth)), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Arnie Burton (Oberon/Dirk), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid).

An all-star cast of theatrical favorites comes together in this uproarious clash of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and old-world fairy tales. One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day. So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.